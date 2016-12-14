Transformers Robots In Disguise Combiner Force Bumblebee and Stuntwing found at US retail

Seibertronians, the Transformers: Robots In Disguise Combiner Force subline seems to be in full swing! After it was announced at NYCC
this year, the toys have slowly but surely made thier way to store shelves. Today we have another example of that, as our own supreme overlord Seibertron
has spotted the Combiner Force Bumblebee and Stuntwing Two Pack in Illinois! Check out the photos below, and notice the Strongarm two pack solicited on the back of the box!
Posted by RAR
on December 23rd, 2016 @ 6:47pm CST
The Combiner Force One-Step changers Drift, Optimus & Bumblebee are also now out in UK Store The Entertainer (and on their website too).