Transformers Robots In Disguise Combiner Force Bumblebee and Stuntwing found at US retail

Friday, December 23rd, 2016 5:50PM CST

4,875

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

Seibertron

Seibertronians, the Transformers: Robots In Disguise Combiner Force subline seems to be in full swing! After it was announced at NYCC this year, the toys have slowly but surely made thier way to store shelves. Today we have another example of that, as our own supreme overlordhas spotted the Combiner Force Bumblebee and Stuntwing Two Pack in Illinois! Check out the photos below, and notice the Strongarm two pack solicited on the back of the box!