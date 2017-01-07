Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

Transformers Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Wave 1 Sighted at UK Retail

Transformers News: Transformers Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Wave 1 Sighted at UK Retail

Monday, January 16th, 2017 2:06AM CST

Categories: Toy News, Sightings
Posted by: Va'al   Views: 6,939

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

After the US sighting back here, we also have a UK sighting of the recent Transformers: Robots in Disguise Combiner Force figures, including Blastwave, Alpine Strike Drift, Stormshot and a deluxe Starscream! They were priced at £18 (~21 USD) at Sainsbury's in Mowbray, and spotted by fellow Seibertronian Collectotron - if you see any yourself make sure to flag it up in our Sightings database too!

Transformers News: Transformers Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Wave 1 Sighted at UK Retail

Transformers News: Transformers Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Wave 1 Sighted at UK Retail

Transformers News: Transformers Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Wave 1 Sighted at UK Retail
Credit(s): Collectotron
Search Got Transformers News? Let us know here!
News Categories: Toy News, Live Action Movie News, Comic Book News, Cartoon News, Site News, Rumors, Digital Media News, Event News, Collectables, Game News, Sponsor News, Store News, Company News, Site Articles, People News, Press Releases, Sightings, Reviews, Unlicensed Products News, Auctions, Interviews, Transtopia, Knock Offs, Editorials, Collector's Club News, Heavy Metal War, Podcast, Contests, Book News, Top Lists
Re: Transformers Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Wave 1 Sighted at UK Retail (1852608)
Posted by starfish on January 16th, 2017 @ 7:52am CST
Dunno if this is new info or not, but the Legends have also shown up in the UK, Saw these in my local Tesco (in Braintree, Essex)...

Re: Transformers Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Wave 1 Sighted at UK Retail (1852630)
Posted by william-james88 on January 16th, 2017 @ 10:20am CST
That price for those RID toys isnt that bad compared to what I heard from some UK fans. Its pretty standard all things considered, with them being $19.99 USD in the US as MSRP. THE RID toys are $20 MSRP in Canada too.
Re: Transformers Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Wave 1 Sighted at UK Retail (1852644)
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 16th, 2017 @ 11:11am CST
Saw the legends and combiner force crash combiners this weekend. Held off because Springlaod is springing up everywhere right meow
Re: Transformers Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Wave 1 Sighted at UK Retail (1852666)
Posted by Decepticon Stryker on January 16th, 2017 @ 1:17pm CST
Oh. Um...right. I forgot to mention this but I found Combiner Force Starscream and sevral others at U.S. retail. Please tell me that it's already been reported.
Re: Transformers Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Wave 1 Sighted at UK Retail (1852667)
Posted by william-james88 on January 16th, 2017 @ 1:19pm CST
Decepticon Stryker wrote:Oh. Um...right. I forgot to mention this but I found Combiner Force Starscream and sevral others at U.S. retail. Please tell me that it's already been reported.

Yeah, they have been reported already. Everything from that first wave has been found at US retail. We are now waiting for the second wave to surface which would have those new crash combiner characters.
Re: Transformers Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Wave 1 Sighted at UK Retail (1852686)
Posted by Decepticon Stryker on January 16th, 2017 @ 2:43pm CST
william-james88 wrote:
Decepticon Stryker wrote:Oh. Um...right. I forgot to mention this but I found Combiner Force Starscream and sevral others at U.S. retail. Please tell me that it's already been reported.

Yeah, they have been reported already. Everything from that first wave has been found at US retail. We are now waiting for the second wave to surface which would have those new crash combiner characters.

Phew, I feel better now. Though I'll make sure to report anything else I find in the future ASAP, rather than wait several weeks.
Re: Transformers Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Wave 1 Sighted at UK Retail (1852699)
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 16th, 2017 @ 3:44pm CST
Seibertronian chuckdawg1999 has provided us with 2 of his latest reviews for Robots in Disguise figures, this time in the form of Activator Combiners Strongarm with Trickout and Bumblebee with Stuntwing! These figures operate using Dark of the Moon era Stealth Force, with the vehicle mode exploding into battle mode, just this time the gimmick is minicon activated. These figures have also started to show up at retail as well. Check out Chuck's reviews below!

[quote]This set is an interesting package. Drawing upon elements once found in MASK, Strongarm is a simplified transformer that springs up into a monster truck type vehicle. Trickout, Strongarms companion, is a fun little truck that serves its purpose. Most collectors will pass on this set, but kids will love it and it makes a fun desk toy.

[/quote]

[quote]Bumblebee and Stuntwing make a nice little pair in the Combiner Force sub-line of RID. Bumblebee's transformation is less involved than Strongarm's although, the activated vehicle mode isn't as fun. Stuntwing is a fun little minicon and makes a great blaster.

[/quote]
Re: Transformers Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Wave 1 Sighted at UK Retail (1852744)
Posted by Decepticon Stryker on January 16th, 2017 @ 7:36pm CST
Anyone else think Strongarm's legs are just oversized versions of her Legion class figure with different wheels?

Ending Soon On eBay

Transformers Collectors Club 2014 Figure Subscription 2.0 Fisitron Unopened New - Time Remaining: 3 days 19 hours 33 minutes 14 seconds
transformers collectors club fisitron - Time Remaining: 5 days 4 hours 50 minutes 26 seconds
TRANSFORMERS COLLECTORS CLUB Jackpot TFCC Timelines Sealed Autobot Decepticon - Time Remaining: 6 days 5 hours 29 minutes 36 seconds
Transformers Collectors Club TFCC 1.0 Scourge Nemesis Prime MIB UNUSED - Time Remaining: 6 days 6 hours 9 minutes 54 seconds
Transformers Timelines TCC TFSS 2.0 Rewind Eject - Time Remaining: 9 days 1 hour 12 minutes 54 seconds
HASBRO--TRANSFORMERS TIMELINES--FISITRON FIGURE (LOOK) CLUB EXCLUSIVE - Time Remaining: 9 days 7 hours 20 minutes 53 seconds
Transformers TFCC Club Exclusive Scourge 2013 TFSS MIB Unused - Time Remaining: 10 days 3 hours 4 minutes 36 seconds
HASBRO--TRANSFORMERS TIMELINES--CIRCUIT FIGURE (LOOK) CLUB EXCLUSIVE - Time Remaining: 10 days 5 hours 30 minutes 59 seconds
Transformers Podcast: Twincast / Podcast #163 - Through The Space Hole
Twincast / Podcast #163:
"Through The Space Hole"
MP3 · iTunes · RSS · View · Discuss · Ask
Posted: Saturday, January 7th, 2017
Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
The Ultimate Caption Contest
Latest: Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
Website Security Test

Seibertron.com is an unofficial Transformers fansite. It is not associated with nor endorsed by Hasbro or Takara Tomy. Transformers® is a registered trademark of Hasbro, Inc. Visit Transformers.com to view Hasbro's official Transformers website or visit Takara Tomy's official Transformers website.

In order to comply with the FTC's endorsement guidelines, we hereby inform this site's viewers that we occasionally receive sample products, content, or other forms of media from various companies in order for us to provide content of interest to our readers. Some of the content on this site are sponsored posts for which we have been compensated. Some of the links to external sites posted on this site may automatically be converted to an affiliate link for which we may be compensated.

4,252 pages were recently viewed by 637 unique visitors. This page loaded in 0.02922 seconds and was viewed 13 times on Monday, January 16th 2017 8:24pm CST

© 2017 Seibertron, Inc. DBA Seibertron.com. All Rights Reserved. Established June 2000. Seibertron.com is owned by Ryan Yzquierdo.