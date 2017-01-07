Transformers Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Wave 1 Sighted at UK Retail

Credit(s): Collectotron After the US sighting back here , we also have a UK sighting of the recent Transformers: Robots in Disguise Combiner Force figures, including Blastwave, Alpine Strike Drift, Stormshot and a deluxe Starscream! They were priced at £18 (~21 USD) at Sainsbury's in Mowbray, and spotted by fellow Seibertronian- if you see any yourself make sure to flag it up in our Sightings database too!

Dunno if this is new info or not, but the Legends have also shown up in the UK, Saw these in my local Tesco (in Braintree, Essex)... Posted by starfish on January 16th, 2017 @ 7:52am CST

That price for those RID toys isnt that bad compared to what I heard from some UK fans. Its pretty standard all things considered, with them being $19.99 USD in the US as MSRP. THE RID toys are $20 MSRP in Canada too. Posted by william-james88 on January 16th, 2017 @ 10:20am CST

Saw the legends and combiner force crash combiners this weekend. Held off because Springlaod is springing up everywhere right meow Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 16th, 2017 @ 11:11am CST

Oh. Um...right. I forgot to mention this but I found Combiner Force Starscream and sevral others at U.S. retail. Please tell me that it's already been reported. Posted by Decepticon Stryker on January 16th, 2017 @ 1:17pm CST

Yeah, they have been reported already. Everything from that first wave has been found at US retail. We are now waiting for the second wave to surface which would have those new crash combiner characters. Yeah, they have been reported already. Everything from that first wave has been found at US retail. We are now waiting for the second wave to surface which would have those new crash combiner characters. Posted by william-james88 on January 16th, 2017 @ 1:19pm CST

Phew, I feel better now. Though I'll make sure to report anything else I find in the future ASAP, rather than wait several weeks. Phew, I feel better now. Though I'll make sure to report anything else I find in the future ASAP, rather than wait several weeks. Posted by Decepticon Stryker on January 16th, 2017 @ 2:43pm CST

Seibertronian chuckdawg1999 has provided us with 2 of his latest reviews for Robots in Disguise figures, this time in the form of Activator Combiners Strongarm with Trickout and Bumblebee with Stuntwing! These figures operate using Dark of the Moon era Stealth Force, with the vehicle mode exploding into battle mode, just this time the gimmick is minicon activated. These figures have also started to show up at retail as well. Check out Chuck's reviews below!



[quote]This set is an interesting package. Drawing upon elements once found in MASK, Strongarm is a simplified transformer that springs up into a monster truck type vehicle. Trickout, Strongarms companion, is a fun little truck that serves its purpose. Most collectors will pass on this set, but kids will love it and it makes a fun desk toy.



[/quote]



[quote]Bumblebee and Stuntwing make a nice little pair in the Combiner Force sub-line of RID. Bumblebee's transformation is less involved than Strongarm's although, the activated vehicle mode isn't as fun. Stuntwing is a fun little minicon and makes a great blaster.



[/quote] Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 16th, 2017 @ 3:44pm CST