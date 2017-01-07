Transformers Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Wave 1 Sighted at UK Retail
Monday, January 16th, 2017
Views: 6,939
Posted by starfish on January 16th, 2017 @ 7:52am CST
Posted by william-james88 on January 16th, 2017 @ 10:20am CST
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 16th, 2017 @ 11:11am CST
Posted by Decepticon Stryker on January 16th, 2017 @ 1:17pm CST
Posted by william-james88 on January 16th, 2017 @ 1:19pm CST
Decepticon Stryker wrote:Oh. Um...right. I forgot to mention this but I found Combiner Force Starscream and sevral others at U.S. retail. Please tell me that it's already been reported.
Yeah, they have been reported already. Everything from that first wave has been found at US retail. We are now waiting for the second wave to surface which would have those new crash combiner characters.
Posted by Decepticon Stryker on January 16th, 2017 @ 2:43pm CST
Phew, I feel better now. Though I'll make sure to report anything else I find in the future ASAP, rather than wait several weeks.
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 16th, 2017 @ 3:44pm CST
[quote]This set is an interesting package. Drawing upon elements once found in MASK, Strongarm is a simplified transformer that springs up into a monster truck type vehicle. Trickout, Strongarms companion, is a fun little truck that serves its purpose. Most collectors will pass on this set, but kids will love it and it makes a fun desk toy.
[/quote]
[quote]Bumblebee and Stuntwing make a nice little pair in the Combiner Force sub-line of RID. Bumblebee's transformation is less involved than Strongarm's although, the activated vehicle mode isn't as fun. Stuntwing is a fun little minicon and makes a great blaster.
[/quote]
Posted by Decepticon Stryker on January 16th, 2017 @ 7:36pm CST