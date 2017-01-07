Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

Transformers Robots in Disguise Crash Combiners Dragstrip and Wildbreak Rumoured

Transformers News: Transformers Robots in Disguise Crash Combiners Dragstrip and Wildbreak Rumoured

Thursday, January 19th, 2017 3:02PM CST

Category: Toy News
Posted by: william-james88   Views: 16,306

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

It seems Robots in Disguise may be getting some stunticons. TFW2005 user Strarf has found a tag on a Walmart peg for Crash Combiners with the names Dragstrip and Wildbreak. This set, and even these characters, have not been revealed yet, so this is the first time they are mentioned for this line. The price tage shows the standard Crash Combiner set price of $ 14.97 USD. So do you guys think it will be new molds, or just redecos of existing sets? And do you hope that means we see thse baddies in the upcoming Robots in Disguise season? Let us know!

Transformers News: Transformers Robots in Disguise Crash Combiners Dragstrip and Wildbreak Rumoured
Credit(s): Strarf
Search Got Transformers News? Let us know here!
News Categories: Toy News, Live Action Movie News, Comic Book News, Cartoon News, Site News, Rumors, Digital Media News, Event News, Collectables, Game News, Sponsor News, Store News, Company News, Site Articles, People News, Press Releases, Sightings, Reviews, Unlicensed Products News, Auctions, Interviews, Transtopia, Knock Offs, Editorials, Collector's Club News, Heavy Metal War, Podcast, Contests, Book News, Top Lists
Re: Transformers Robots in Disguise Crash Combiners Dragstrip and Wildbreak Rumoured (1853240)
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 19th, 2017 @ 3:26pm CST
So Hasbro found a more proper replacement name for Wildrider aka Brake-Neck? Cool.

"Crash" and the price seems to indicate the Crash Combiner assortment, but it's too soon to tell if they're redecos. The specific name on the tag point to exclusives, which are usually redecos, but it's possible they're from molds we have not seen yet.
Re: Transformers Robots in Disguise Crash Combiners Dragstrip and Wildbreak Rumoured (1853243)
Posted by RAR on January 19th, 2017 @ 4:23pm CST
Drag Star and Wildbreaker would make good names too (if you miss-read the sign) Sainsbury's in the UK also reduced their Minicons to £5.00 but that is higher still than what they have been elsewhere - I wish The Entertainer would sort their stock out as they had an online listing for later Minicons and then they pulled it - but the stock was in the damn stores.

Very confusing I'm keen to get some Weapon Minicons as they are a lot more long-term useful than the more generic kinds are.
Re: Transformers Robots in Disguise Crash Combiners Dragstrip and Wildbreak Rumoured (1853249)
Posted by Kurona on January 19th, 2017 @ 5:05pm CST
Hm. So Menasor's gonna be the combiner mentioned for Combiner Force?
Re: Transformers Robots in Disguise Crash Combiners Dragstrip and Wildbreak Rumoured (1853253)
Posted by Stuartmaximus on January 19th, 2017 @ 5:43pm CST
Or maybe it's Dragstr(dragster) that dragster vehicle in the cartoon that we saw that turned into into a grasshopper/cricket/locust(unless that was Kickback i'm thinking of?)
Re: Transformers Robots in Disguise Crash Combiners Dragstrip and Wildbreak Rumoured (1853267)
Posted by Emerje on January 19th, 2017 @ 8:21pm CST
JelZe GoldRabbit wrote:The specific name on the tag point to exclusives


Not necessarily, those flags or whatever they're called, the ones that indicate Rollbacks, new products and such, tend to have different labels than the pegs. They're almost always taken from a single item in a product line, but reflect the entire product line, while the regular yellow price tags are for the entire line. I'm not positive, but I'm pretty sure the yellow tags come from corporate while the flag type ones are grabbed off the computer and someone just happened to snag one that wasn't released yet.

Or I could be wrong, I don't know, I've never worked retail a day in my life. Just observations from a few decades of price checking at Walmart.

Emerje
Re: Transformers Robots in Disguise Crash Combiners Dragstrip and Wildbreak Rumoured (1853275)
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 19th, 2017 @ 9:27pm CST
Of all cons, The stunticons make the most sense as crash combiners.

That said, I don't think we'll get a full 5 bot combiner. We'll probably just make due with the crash combining and stealth force activator thingys
Re: Transformers Robots in Disguise Crash Combiners Dragstrip and Wildbreak Rumoured (1853282)
Posted by Stuartmaximus on January 19th, 2017 @ 10:04pm CST
Well....everyoe else's going with the story...so i guess it must be the Stunticons! but let's hope that THESE Stunticons make it to the UK....unlike the CW ones...which were skipped
Re: Transformers Robots in Disguise Crash Combiners Dragstrip and Wildbreak Rumoured (1853283)
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 19th, 2017 @ 10:05pm CST
I hope reprolabels does some stickies for the crash combiners. I'm really thinking about getting them
Re: Transformers Robots in Disguise Crash Combiners Dragstrip and Wildbreak Rumoured (1853284)
Posted by Kurona on January 19th, 2017 @ 10:13pm CST
D-Maximus_Prime wrote:Of all cons, The stunticons make the most sense as crash combiners.

That said, I don't think we'll get a full 5 bot combiner. We'll probably just make due with the crash combining and stealth force activator thingys

There was something about Bumblebee's team having to 'face 5 decepticons that combine' or something like that, and that's why they now have to combine. I was sure it was on the Animated series thread, but I can't find it... still, I know it's a thing that exists.
Re: Transformers Robots in Disguise Crash Combiners Dragstrip and Wildbreak Rumoured (1853286)
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 19th, 2017 @ 10:17pm CST
Kurona wrote:
D-Maximus_Prime wrote:Of all cons, The stunticons make the most sense as crash combiners.

That said, I don't think we'll get a full 5 bot combiner. We'll probably just make due with the crash combining and stealth force activator thingys

There was something about Bumblebee's team having to 'face 5 decepticons that combine' or something like that, and that's why they now have to combine. I was sure it was on the Animated series thread, but I can't find it... still, I know it's a thing that exists.

Oh I remember that little thing, but I don't think we're going to see it as a toy.

But we must also remember this: another news story said the new season would air this month, and there is no sign of new episodes for at least the next 2 weeks, pushing it back to February, so anything really is possible/questionable
Re: Transformers Robots in Disguise Crash Combiners Dragstrip and Wildbreak Rumoured (1853288)
Posted by Kurona on January 19th, 2017 @ 10:20pm CST
D-Maximus_Prime wrote:
Kurona wrote:
D-Maximus_Prime wrote:Of all cons, The stunticons make the most sense as crash combiners.

That said, I don't think we'll get a full 5 bot combiner. We'll probably just make due with the crash combining and stealth force activator thingys

There was something about Bumblebee's team having to 'face 5 decepticons that combine' or something like that, and that's why they now have to combine. I was sure it was on the Animated series thread, but I can't find it... still, I know it's a thing that exists.

Oh I remember that little thing, but I don't think we're going to see it as a toy.

But we must also remember this: another news story said the new season would air this month, and there is no sign of new episodes for at least the next 2 weeks, pushing it back to February, so anything really is possible/questionable

Seems very weird that they'd have something that big be the main thread that could very clearly be made into a toy - especially since we just had a toyline centering around that concept - and not be a toy. Even if it was something very small and simplified, like Beast Hunter Abominus or something.
Re: Transformers Robots in Disguise Crash Combiners Dragstrip and Wildbreak Rumoured (1853291)
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 19th, 2017 @ 10:27pm CST
Kurona wrote:
D-Maximus_Prime wrote:
Kurona wrote:
D-Maximus_Prime wrote:Of all cons, The stunticons make the most sense as crash combiners.

That said, I don't think we'll get a full 5 bot combiner. We'll probably just make due with the crash combining and stealth force activator thingys

There was something about Bumblebee's team having to 'face 5 decepticons that combine' or something like that, and that's why they now have to combine. I was sure it was on the Animated series thread, but I can't find it... still, I know it's a thing that exists.

Oh I remember that little thing, but I don't think we're going to see it as a toy.

But we must also remember this: another news story said the new season would air this month, and there is no sign of new episodes for at least the next 2 weeks, pushing it back to February, so anything really is possible/questionable

Seems very weird that they'd have something that big be the main thread that could very clearly be made into a toy - especially since we just had a toyline centering around that concept - and not be a toy. Even if it was something very small and simplified, like Beast Hunter Abominus or something.

I'm just throwing my thoughts out there.

I don't think it will be "generations" seeing as how the last combiner to use 5 deluxe sized members worked.

The legions seem to not be indicating combining potential at this time.

The crash combiners and activators involve 2 bots doing some cool stuff, but no real room to add another member.

So really, I'm not seeing a 5 member combiner toy. Plus, we've seen the figures revealed to be part of the next 2 waves after the current one, which would mean any toy would be around October or something with a release date, and in order to get 5, there would either need to be a big wave (seeing as how each has 2-3 new characters and a repaint max per size class) or it would need to be 2 waves, which would push the rest to 2018.

I'm doubtful of the 5 member. Maybe they'll just make it Menasor and he looks like his CW toy so it counts
Re: Transformers Robots in Disguise Crash Combiners Dragstrip and Wildbreak Rumoured (1853300)
Posted by william-james88 on January 19th, 2017 @ 10:48pm CST
I think the combiner will be in its own price point. Rid has done that a lot for solo releases. Like the ng powersurge prime and that giant bumblebee. I think it will be released along those lines.
Re: Transformers Robots in Disguise Crash Combiners Dragstrip and Wildbreak Rumoured (1853310)
Posted by chuckdawg1999 on January 20th, 2017 @ 12:28am CST
RAR wrote:If anyone has chance (perhaps in a tru) I'd be interested to see a side by side photo or at least a report to find out of the new Warrior Starscream is a simple re-pack or a slight repaint.

Also I just realised how peculiar it is that if they can repack previous exclusives that they don't make something like a new Megatronus release (of the one with the battle mask face) same colour as before or not.

---

Oh and I got the Combiner Force Bumblebee One Step Changer he's not unlike the green slash packet One Step-Prime really transformations wise - his arms raise but his head doesn't move. and he almost totally lacks for paint.
Also the clip on wheels stick a lot too.

I'll see if I can find the Optimus too.


They're the same, several people have posted pics online.
Re: Transformers Robots in Disguise Crash Combiners Dragstrip and Wildbreak Rumoured (1853320)
Posted by william-james88 on January 20th, 2017 @ 6:00am CST
Yup, the exact same



Re: Transformers Robots in Disguise Crash Combiners Dragstrip and Wildbreak Rumoured (1853327)
Posted by RAR on January 20th, 2017 @ 7:37am CST
I find that really strange - it opens up such a lot of questions - such can Hasbro now reissue any and all of the clash-of-the-Transformers figures again if they want as the only thing that has changed was the passage of a year from 2016 to 2017 to explain the re-pack of Starscream

That was why I was expecting him to be a slightly different colour (like Megatronus was) so as to not step on TRU's toes.

As now we will have the bizarre situation where the TRU exclusive Starscream will be on the shelf at the same time as the exact same Starscream is in another packet with the two packets being at two distinct prices for the same toy.

---

Anyway speaking of Starscream I just got the Legion class on he's really rather great - might even be the best legion in the entire RID Legion line.
He has knees and his wings are not blocked by the kibble like they are on the Warrior class. He's got a ton of joints on him too like multi-jointed shoulders - the only lack is his head doesn't turn other than that he's terrific.

I wonder if they'd consider making a One-step Starscream this year ?
Re: Transformers Robots in Disguise Crash Combiners Dragstrip and Wildbreak Rumoured (1853400)
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 20th, 2017 @ 6:24pm CST
RAR wrote:I find that really strange - it opens up such a lot of questions - such can Hasbro now reissue any and all of the clash-of-the-Transformers figures again if they want as the only thing that has changed was the passage of a year from 2016 to 2017 to explain the re-pack of Starscream


This has me curious: what is the product code for Combiner Force Starscream? Clash of the Transformers Starscream's is B7958/B7935 Asst. If the first B-number is the same, it's considered the same toy.
Re: Transformers Robots in Disguise Crash Combiners Dragstrip and Wildbreak Rumoured (1853422)
Posted by Stuartmaximus on January 20th, 2017 @ 8:35pm CST
Here's a pic of Menasor on the side of a bus
<!-- ia0 -->FB_IMG_1484965708784.jpg<!-- ia0 -->
Re: Transformers Robots in Disguise Crash Combiners Dragstrip and Wildbreak Rumoured (1853423)
Posted by Sigma Magnus on January 20th, 2017 @ 8:37pm CST
Stuartmaximus wrote:Here's a pic of Menasor on the side of a bus

...well [bleep].
Re: Transformers Robots in Disguise Crash Combiners Dragstrip and Wildbreak Rumoured (1853425)
Posted by Kurona on January 20th, 2017 @ 8:42pm CST
Stuartmaximus wrote:Here's a pic of Menasor on the side of a bus
[attachment=0]FB_IMG_1484965708784.jpg[/attachment]

Well, this is... huge, in more than one way. Where'd you find this?

Ending Soon On eBay

Transformers Timelines TCC TFSS 2.0 Rewind Eject - Time Remaining: 9 days 1 hour 12 minutes 54 seconds
HASBRO--TRANSFORMERS TIMELINES--FISITRON FIGURE (LOOK) CLUB EXCLUSIVE - Time Remaining: 9 days 7 hours 20 minutes 53 seconds
Transformers TFCC Club Exclusive Scourge 2013 TFSS MIB Unused - Time Remaining: 10 days 3 hours 4 minutes 36 seconds
HASBRO--TRANSFORMERS TIMELINES--CIRCUIT FIGURE (LOOK) CLUB EXCLUSIVE - Time Remaining: 10 days 5 hours 30 minutes 59 seconds
Transformers Collectors Club exclusive BREAKDOWN Deluxe boxed CHUG Classics - Time Remaining: 11 days 8 hours 42 minutes 7 seconds
Transformers TFCC CLUB SUBSCRIPTION TFSS CARZAP AUTOBOT FOWARD PATROL FIGURE - Time Remaining: 13 days 38 minutes 48 seconds
Transformers 2012 Subscription Figure Circuit by Hasbro - Time Remaining: 13 days 6 hours 47 minutes 42 seconds
Transformers 2012 Subscription Figure Scourge by Hasbro - Time Remaining: 14 days 1 hour 4 minutes 58 seconds
Transformers Podcast: Twincast / Podcast #163 - Through The Space Hole
Twincast / Podcast #163:
"Through The Space Hole"
MP3 · iTunes · RSS · View · Discuss · Ask
Posted: Saturday, January 7th, 2017
Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
The Ultimate Caption Contest
Latest: Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
Website Security Test

Seibertron.com is an unofficial Transformers fansite. It is not associated with nor endorsed by Hasbro or Takara Tomy. Transformers® is a registered trademark of Hasbro, Inc. Visit Transformers.com to view Hasbro's official Transformers website or visit Takara Tomy's official Transformers website.

In order to comply with the FTC's endorsement guidelines, we hereby inform this site's viewers that we occasionally receive sample products, content, or other forms of media from various companies in order for us to provide content of interest to our readers. Some of the content on this site are sponsored posts for which we have been compensated. Some of the links to external sites posted on this site may automatically be converted to an affiliate link for which we may be compensated.

7,322 pages were recently viewed by 798 unique visitors. This page loaded in 1.4564 seconds and was viewed 2 times on Saturday, January 21st 2017 12:37pm CST

© 2017 Seibertron, Inc. DBA Seibertron.com. All Rights Reserved. Established June 2000. Seibertron.com is owned by Ryan Yzquierdo.