Transformers Robots in Disguise Crash Combiners Dragstrip and Wildbreak Rumoured

Thursday, January 19th, 2017 3:02PM CST

16,306

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply





Credit(s): Strarf It seems Robots in Disguise may be getting some stunticons. TFW2005 user Strarf has found a tag on a Walmart peg for Crash Combiners with the names Dragstrip and Wildbreak. This set, and even these characters, have not been revealed yet, so this is the first time they are mentioned for this line. The price tage shows the standard Crash Combiner set price of $ 14.97 USD. So do you guys think it will be new molds, or just redecos of existing sets? And do you hope that means we see thse baddies in the upcoming Robots in Disguise season? Let us know!

Search Got Transformers News? Let us know here!



Re: Transformers Robots in Disguise Crash Combiners Dragstrip and Wildbreak Rumoured (1853240)

Posted by

So Hasbro found a more proper replacement name for Wildrider aka Brake-Neck? Cool.



"Crash" and the price seems to indicate the Crash Combiner assortment, but it's too soon to tell if they're redecos. The specific name on the tag point to exclusives, which are usually redecos, but it's possible they're from molds we have not seen yet. Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 19th, 2017 @ 3:26pm CST

Re: Transformers Robots in Disguise Crash Combiners Dragstrip and Wildbreak Rumoured (1853243)

Posted by

Drag Star and Wildbreaker would make good names too (if you miss-read the sign) Sainsbury's in the UK also reduced their Minicons to £5.00 but that is higher still than what they have been elsewhere - I wish The Entertainer would sort their stock out as they had an online listing for later Minicons and then they pulled it - but the stock was in the damn stores.



Very confusing I'm keen to get some Weapon Minicons as they are a lot more long-term useful than the more generic kinds are. Posted by RAR on January 19th, 2017 @ 4:23pm CST

Re: Transformers Robots in Disguise Crash Combiners Dragstrip and Wildbreak Rumoured (1853249)

Posted by

Hm. So Menasor's gonna be the combiner mentioned for Combiner Force? Posted by Kurona on January 19th, 2017 @ 5:05pm CST

Re: Transformers Robots in Disguise Crash Combiners Dragstrip and Wildbreak Rumoured (1853253)

Posted by

Or maybe it's Dragstr(dragster) that dragster vehicle in the cartoon that we saw that turned into into a grasshopper/cricket/locust(unless that was Kickback i'm thinking of?) Posted by Stuartmaximus on January 19th, 2017 @ 5:43pm CST

Re: Transformers Robots in Disguise Crash Combiners Dragstrip and Wildbreak Rumoured (1853267)

Posted by

JelZe GoldRabbit wrote: The specific name on the tag point to exclusives



Not necessarily, those flags or whatever they're called, the ones that indicate Rollbacks, new products and such, tend to have different labels than the pegs. They're almost always taken from a single item in a product line, but reflect the entire product line, while the regular yellow price tags are for the entire line. I'm not positive, but I'm pretty sure the yellow tags come from corporate while the flag type ones are grabbed off the computer and someone just happened to snag one that wasn't released yet.



Or I could be wrong, I don't know, I've never worked retail a day in my life. Just observations from a few decades of price checking at Walmart.



Emerje Not necessarily, those flags or whatever they're called, the ones that indicate Rollbacks, new products and such, tend to have different labels than the pegs. They're almost always taken from a single item in a product line, but reflect the entire product line, while the regular yellow price tags are for the entire line. I'm not positive, but I'm pretty sure the yellow tags come from corporate while the flag type ones are grabbed off the computer and someone just happened to snag one that wasn't released yet.Or I could be wrong, I don't know, I've never worked retail a day in my life. Just observations from a few decades of price checking at Walmart.Emerje Posted by Emerje on January 19th, 2017 @ 8:21pm CST

Re: Transformers Robots in Disguise Crash Combiners Dragstrip and Wildbreak Rumoured (1853275)

Posted by

Of all cons, The stunticons make the most sense as crash combiners.



That said, I don't think we'll get a full 5 bot combiner. We'll probably just make due with the crash combining and stealth force activator thingys Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 19th, 2017 @ 9:27pm CST

Re: Transformers Robots in Disguise Crash Combiners Dragstrip and Wildbreak Rumoured (1853282)

Posted by

Well....everyoe else's going with the story...so i guess it must be the Stunticons! but let's hope that THESE Stunticons make it to the UK....unlike the CW ones...which were skipped Posted by Stuartmaximus on January 19th, 2017 @ 10:04pm CST

Re: Transformers Robots in Disguise Crash Combiners Dragstrip and Wildbreak Rumoured (1853283)

Posted by

I hope reprolabels does some stickies for the crash combiners. I'm really thinking about getting them Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 19th, 2017 @ 10:05pm CST

Re: Transformers Robots in Disguise Crash Combiners Dragstrip and Wildbreak Rumoured (1853284)

Posted by

D-Maximus_Prime wrote: Of all cons, The stunticons make the most sense as crash combiners.



That said, I don't think we'll get a full 5 bot combiner. We'll probably just make due with the crash combining and stealth force activator thingys

There was something about Bumblebee's team having to 'face 5 decepticons that combine' or something like that, and that's why they now have to combine. I was sure it was on the Animated series thread, but I can't find it... still, I know it's a thing that exists. There was something about Bumblebee's team having to 'face 5 decepticons that combine' or something like that, and that's whynow have to combine. I was sure it was on the Animated series thread, but I can't find it... still, I know it's a thing that exists. Posted by Kurona on January 19th, 2017 @ 10:13pm CST

Re: Transformers Robots in Disguise Crash Combiners Dragstrip and Wildbreak Rumoured (1853286)

Posted by

Kurona wrote: D-Maximus_Prime wrote: Of all cons, The stunticons make the most sense as crash combiners.



That said, I don't think we'll get a full 5 bot combiner. We'll probably just make due with the crash combining and stealth force activator thingys

There was something about Bumblebee's team having to 'face 5 decepticons that combine' or something like that, and that's why they now have to combine. I was sure it was on the Animated series thread, but I can't find it... still, I know it's a thing that exists.

Oh I remember that little thing, but I don't think we're going to see it as a toy.



But we must also remember this: another news story said the new season would air this month, and there is no sign of new episodes for at least the next 2 weeks, pushing it back to February, so anything really is possible/questionable Oh I remember that little thing, but I don't think we're going to see it as a toy.But we must also remember this: another news story said the new season would air this month, and there is no sign of new episodes for at least the next 2 weeks, pushing it back to February, so anything really is possible/questionable Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 19th, 2017 @ 10:17pm CST

Re: Transformers Robots in Disguise Crash Combiners Dragstrip and Wildbreak Rumoured (1853288)

Posted by

D-Maximus_Prime wrote: Kurona wrote: D-Maximus_Prime wrote: Of all cons, The stunticons make the most sense as crash combiners.



That said, I don't think we'll get a full 5 bot combiner. We'll probably just make due with the crash combining and stealth force activator thingys

There was something about Bumblebee's team having to 'face 5 decepticons that combine' or something like that, and that's why they now have to combine. I was sure it was on the Animated series thread, but I can't find it... still, I know it's a thing that exists.

Oh I remember that little thing, but I don't think we're going to see it as a toy.



But we must also remember this: another news story said the new season would air this month, and there is no sign of new episodes for at least the next 2 weeks, pushing it back to February, so anything really is possible/questionable

Seems very weird that they'd have something that big be the main thread that could very clearly be made into a toy - especially since we just had a toyline centering around that concept - and not be a toy. Even if it was something very small and simplified, like Beast Hunter Abominus or something. Seems very weird that they'd have something that big be the main thread that could very clearly be made into a toy - especially since we just had a toyline centering around that concept - and not be a toy. Even if it was something very small and simplified, like Beast Hunter Abominus or something. Posted by Kurona on January 19th, 2017 @ 10:20pm CST

Re: Transformers Robots in Disguise Crash Combiners Dragstrip and Wildbreak Rumoured (1853291)

Posted by

Kurona wrote: D-Maximus_Prime wrote: Kurona wrote: D-Maximus_Prime wrote: Of all cons, The stunticons make the most sense as crash combiners.



That said, I don't think we'll get a full 5 bot combiner. We'll probably just make due with the crash combining and stealth force activator thingys

There was something about Bumblebee's team having to 'face 5 decepticons that combine' or something like that, and that's why they now have to combine. I was sure it was on the Animated series thread, but I can't find it... still, I know it's a thing that exists.

Oh I remember that little thing, but I don't think we're going to see it as a toy.



But we must also remember this: another news story said the new season would air this month, and there is no sign of new episodes for at least the next 2 weeks, pushing it back to February, so anything really is possible/questionable

Seems very weird that they'd have something that big be the main thread that could very clearly be made into a toy - especially since we just had a toyline centering around that concept - and not be a toy. Even if it was something very small and simplified, like Beast Hunter Abominus or something.

I'm just throwing my thoughts out there.



I don't think it will be "generations" seeing as how the last combiner to use 5 deluxe sized members worked.



The legions seem to not be indicating combining potential at this time.



The crash combiners and activators involve 2 bots doing some cool stuff, but no real room to add another member.



So really, I'm not seeing a 5 member combiner toy. Plus, we've seen the figures revealed to be part of the next 2 waves after the current one, which would mean any toy would be around October or something with a release date, and in order to get 5, there would either need to be a big wave (seeing as how each has 2-3 new characters and a repaint max per size class) or it would need to be 2 waves, which would push the rest to 2018.



I'm doubtful of the 5 member. Maybe they'll just make it Menasor and he looks like his CW toy so it counts I'm just throwing my thoughts out there.I don't think it will be "generations" seeing as how the last combiner to use 5 deluxe sized members worked.The legions seem to not be indicating combining potential at this time.The crash combiners and activators involve 2 bots doing some cool stuff, but no real room to add another member.So really, I'm not seeing a 5 member combiner toy. Plus, we've seen the figures revealed to be part of the next 2 waves after the current one, which would mean any toy would be around October or something with a release date, and in order to get 5, there would either need to be a big wave (seeing as how each has 2-3 new characters and a repaint max per size class) or it would need to be 2 waves, which would push the rest to 2018.I'm doubtful of the 5 member. Maybe they'll just make it Menasor and he looks like his CW toy so it counts Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 19th, 2017 @ 10:27pm CST

Re: Transformers Robots in Disguise Crash Combiners Dragstrip and Wildbreak Rumoured (1853300)

Posted by

I think the combiner will be in its own price point. Rid has done that a lot for solo releases. Like the ng powersurge prime and that giant bumblebee. I think it will be released along those lines. Posted by william-james88 on January 19th, 2017 @ 10:48pm CST

Re: Transformers Robots in Disguise Crash Combiners Dragstrip and Wildbreak Rumoured (1853310)

Posted by

RAR wrote: If anyone has chance (perhaps in a tru) I'd be interested to see a side by side photo or at least a report to find out of the new Warrior Starscream is a simple re-pack or a slight repaint.



Also I just realised how peculiar it is that if they can repack previous exclusives that they don't make something like a new Megatronus release (of the one with the battle mask face) same colour as before or not.



---



Oh and I got the Combiner Force Bumblebee One Step Changer he's not unlike the green slash packet One Step-Prime really transformations wise - his arms raise but his head doesn't move. and he almost totally lacks for paint.

Also the clip on wheels stick a lot too.



I'll see if I can find the Optimus too.



They're the same, several people have posted pics online. They're the same, several people have posted pics online. Posted by chuckdawg1999 on January 20th, 2017 @ 12:28am CST

Re: Transformers Robots in Disguise Crash Combiners Dragstrip and Wildbreak Rumoured (1853320)

Posted by









Yup, the exact same Posted by william-james88 on January 20th, 2017 @ 6:00am CST

Re: Transformers Robots in Disguise Crash Combiners Dragstrip and Wildbreak Rumoured (1853327)

Posted by

I find that really strange - it opens up such a lot of questions - such can Hasbro now reissue any and all of the clash-of-the-Transformers figures again if they want as the only thing that has changed was the passage of a year from 2016 to 2017 to explain the re-pack of Starscream



That was why I was expecting him to be a slightly different colour (like Megatronus was) so as to not step on TRU's toes.



As now we will have the bizarre situation where the TRU exclusive Starscream will be on the shelf at the same time as the exact same Starscream is in another packet with the two packets being at two distinct prices for the same toy.



---



Anyway speaking of Starscream I just got the Legion class on he's really rather great - might even be the best legion in the entire RID Legion line.

He has knees and his wings are not blocked by the kibble like they are on the Warrior class. He's got a ton of joints on him too like multi-jointed shoulders - the only lack is his head doesn't turn other than that he's terrific.



I wonder if they'd consider making a One-step Starscream this year ? Posted by RAR on January 20th, 2017 @ 7:37am CST

Re: Transformers Robots in Disguise Crash Combiners Dragstrip and Wildbreak Rumoured (1853400)

Posted by

RAR wrote: I find that really strange - it opens up such a lot of questions - such can Hasbro now reissue any and all of the clash-of-the-Transformers figures again if they want as the only thing that has changed was the passage of a year from 2016 to 2017 to explain the re-pack of Starscream



This has me curious: what is the product code for Combiner Force Starscream? Clash of the Transformers Starscream's is B7958/B7935 Asst. If the first B-number is the same, it's considered the same toy. This has me curious: what is the product code for Combiner Force Starscream? Clash of the Transformers Starscream's is B7958/B7935 Asst. If the first B-number is the same, it's considered the same toy. Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 20th, 2017 @ 6:24pm CST

Re: Transformers Robots in Disguise Crash Combiners Dragstrip and Wildbreak Rumoured (1853422)

Posted by



Here's a pic of Menasor on the side of a bus Posted by Stuartmaximus on January 20th, 2017 @ 8:35pm CST

Re: Transformers Robots in Disguise Crash Combiners Dragstrip and Wildbreak Rumoured (1853423)

Posted by

Stuartmaximus wrote: Here's a pic of Menasor on the side of a bus

...well [bleep] . ...well Posted by Sigma Magnus on January 20th, 2017 @ 8:37pm CST