Transformers Robots In Disguise Season 3 to air in January 2017

Friday, December 23rd, 2016 9:17PM CST

2,900

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

Credit(s): Cartoon Network Germany

Seibertronians, time to set your DVRs! It's been announced that the third season of the Transformers Robots In Disguise cartoon will premier sometime in January of 2017! This info comes from a Press release made by Cartoon Network Germany, which also confirms the series, as well as the corrisponding Toyline , will be subtitled "Combiner Force".There hasn't been a set premier date announced yet, but it will continue to air at the normal 6:40 AM slot on Saturdays and sundays!You can check out the synopsis for this new season here