Transformers Robots In Disguise Season 3 to air in January 2017

Nexus Knight wrote: Um... because... *checks TFwiki* Well, I think because of a bad timeslot, but TFwiki is being mean, so I'm uncertain.

Bombilation wrote: Right, I'm sure RID is perfect for a lot of people, especially younger viewers. I just feel like RID is a little too kiddy, just like how Prime was a little bit too edgy. I'm all about balance when it comes to stories. Still, that's just my opinion.

Being mean where?From what I recall, Animated was a co-production between Cartoon Network and Hasbro, and when Hasbro partnered with Discovery to create their own channel (The Hub) they chose to end their relations with CN so as to further the switch over to The Hub. Plus, while Hasbro liked Animated, it wasn't what they (as in the previous Transformers team) wanted to continue focusing on since they had created the Binder of Revelation and the Aligned continuity, and wanted to give all their attention to that more than they wanted to continue Animated.It's no more kiddie that Animated was. It's even no more kiddie than G1 was.Besides, was that last story arc really all that kiddie? With the visit to the old base from Prime, to the visiting of Mount St. Hilary, to the three-part final showdown against Starscream?