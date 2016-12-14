Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join
Transformers News: Transformers: Robots in Disguise Walmart Case Codes, Thermidor Revealed

Friday, December 30th, 2016 12:25PM CST

Posted by: Dr Va'al   Views: 1,298

Via fellow fansite Allspark.com's user NightViper, we have a list of upcoming Transformers: Robots in Disguise toys for the new year at Walmart. While some of the items included are re-packs of previous figures, such as Night Ops Bumblebee and Gold Armor/regular green Grimlock, we do have the new Blurr, Bludgeon and Twinferno figures - and an entirely new Thermidor one (though probably a redeco of Bisk)! Check it out below.

63050951129 Skywr (Skywarp)

63050951128 Blur(r)

63050955642 Bludgeo(n)

63050955641 Twinfrn (Twinferno)

63050955643 Thermid(or!)

63050926629 GRI (MLOCK, the original green one)

63050932499 ARMOR GR (Gold Armor Grimlock)

63050932500 NIGHT OPS (Bumblebee)
Credit(s): Allspark NightViper
Re: Transformers: Robots in Disguise Walmart Case Codes, Thermidor Revealed (1849647)
Posted by Bombilation on December 30th, 2016 @ 12:30pm CST
The Bisk mold might actually look good in blue :D

