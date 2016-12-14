Transformers: Robots in Disguise Walmart Case Codes, Thermidor Revealed
Friday, December 30th, 2016
Posted by: Dr Va'al
63050951129 Skywr (Skywarp)
63050951128 Blur(r)
63050955642 Bludgeo(n)
63050955641 Twinfrn (Twinferno)
63050955643 Thermid(or!)
63050926629 GRI (MLOCK, the original green one)
63050932499 ARMOR GR (Gold Armor Grimlock)
63050932500 NIGHT OPS (Bumblebee)
Posted by Bombilation on December 30th, 2016 @ 12:30pm CST