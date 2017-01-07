Transformers: The Last Knight MV5 Voyager Prime Official Images, Confirmed Name From Listing
Thursday, January 12th, 2017 9:39AM CSTCategory: Toy News
Posted by: D-Maximus_Prime Views: 15,382
Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply
This also has the indirect confirmation of another movie Masterpiece Optimus Prime being released, also as per the Toys'R'Us listing.
Check out the voyager class images below, and let us know what you think in the comments section!
Most Popular Transformers News
Leader Class Transformers: The Last Knight Shadow Spark Optimus Prime and Bumblebee Masterpiece38,514 views
Most Recent Transformers News
Images for Transformers: Rescue Bots Arctic Rescue Boulder, Bumblebee Rock Rescue TeamPosted 22 hours ago
Posted by Sabrblade on January 12th, 2017 @ 9:41am CST
Posted by william-james88 on January 12th, 2017 @ 9:46am CST
D-Maximus_Prime wrote:It would be really interesting if we got the Titans Return Titan class figure Trypticon along with a second titan class figure from the movie. Makes it a bit hard to believe actually that the movie one is a full Transformer, but maybe we'll get lucky
Could be, but my money is on this being a playset. It seems like thats back in a big way for kids and its a really profitable scheme for toy companies. You make something big with minimal engineering and cheap plastic and the size justifies the price point. Imaginext is great at it.
Not to be a sour puss but there are things i really really dislike about this news.
The legions being at that price mean they will be 2 packs. I like being able to choose what I want. I do not want to have to buy a 2 pack to get an exclsuive legion when the other is a simple redeco. Notice how it is exclusive to TRU. Sounds like those RID 2 packs to me (though I will say, that Predacon rising 2 pack at target was great).
About exclusives, these listings confirm that all the MP toys will be TRU exclusives. Which sucks since that eliminates the price match option, and these are all big ticet items. Like MP bee, we become at the mercy of whatever TRU wants to charge for them.
I am also worried because I do not have the money or space for another ultimate movie accurate type Optimus figure. I JUST bought the MB 01 Toy. If this one will be a different and better mold, then the one I just bought will be a waste. And thats aother thing, I find it so odd how both Takara and Hasbro are individually handling the 10th anniversary with hasbro being the one to offer new MP molds. Even that stock pic was screaming takara with the fact that it wasnt mistransformed. I am super confused now.
Posted by Mindmaster on January 12th, 2017 @ 11:23am CST
Posted by Kurona on January 12th, 2017 @ 11:26am CST
Mindmaster wrote:Optimus Prime and Megatron are the biggest names in the fandom.
That's a weird way to say Bumblebee...
Posted by william-james88 on January 12th, 2017 @ 11:27am CST
Mindmaster wrote:I have the sneaking suspicion that "Saturn" is the codename for Megatron. Would make sense; Jupiter and Saturn are the largest planets (aside from the sun, obviously) in our solar system, Optimus Prime and Megatron are the biggest names in the fandom.
except that Saturn is priced at the same price as Bee. It would probably be Barricade then since they are anniversary figures for the first movie and he is also listed in the deluxes. I would be surprised if Megatron was both a deluxe and the same size as bumblebee for the MP line.
Posted by Mindmaster on January 12th, 2017 @ 11:27am CST
Kurona wrote:Mindmaster wrote:Optimus Prime and Megatron are the biggest names in the fandom.
That's a weird way to say Bumblebee...
Shhh!
Posted by Carnivius_Prime on January 12th, 2017 @ 1:24pm CST
Posted by dragons on January 12th, 2017 @ 1:34pm CST
Sabrblade wrote:I'll wait and see what Takara does with this mold since there is a LOT of sculpted detail in this that is either not colored at all (the torso detail) or colored the wrong color (the shoulder armor).
Nice looking figure better looking from previous figure from last sequel
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 12th, 2017 @ 1:39pm CST
You can check out the in-hand images of the figure below, which include a couple of comparisons. Let us know what you think in the comments section below!
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 12th, 2017 @ 1:42pm CST
I'm really hoping for a Knight MP. I really want it
Posted by william-james88 on January 12th, 2017 @ 1:57pm CST
Posted by DeathReviews on January 12th, 2017 @ 2:12pm CST
Posted by william-james88 on January 12th, 2017 @ 2:30pm CST
Posted by Emerje on January 12th, 2017 @ 3:02pm CST
william-james88 wrote:Quantumhawk, a retired Allspark staff, has found a price tag for the upcoming Voyager Class toys from Transformers: The Last Knight. There is a significant price increase with the price being $29.99. We also learn the DPCI number, which is 087-06-7326. You can use this number at customer service if ever you want to know if there is any stock in the store. While we don't know how premature this price tag is, it does mean that Target is getting ready for the Last Knight figures so they mght be coming sooner than we think.
This is most certainly the tag for the Premier Edition Optimus Prime which isn't unusual to have a higher price than the rest of the line. We're still many months away from release, which will likely have a street date attached (late April, early May?) rather than just randomly showing up like other TF lines.
Emerje
Posted by Randomhero on January 12th, 2017 @ 3:13pm CST
https://mobile.twitter.com/Peaugh/media
Posted by Bounti76 on January 12th, 2017 @ 3:19pm CST
Posted by william-james88 on January 12th, 2017 @ 3:23pm CST
Randomhero wrote:This a tweet from peaugh himself a couple days ago
https://mobile.twitter.com/Peaugh/media
You should have reported it then.
Posted by Megatron Wolf on January 12th, 2017 @ 6:22pm CST
Posted by Dagon on January 12th, 2017 @ 10:09pm CST
Posted by omega666 on January 12th, 2017 @ 10:13pm CST