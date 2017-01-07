Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

Transformers: The Last Knight MV5 Voyager Prime Official Images, Confirmed Name From Listing

Transformers News: Transformers: The Last Knight MV5 Voyager Prime Official Images, Confirmed Name From Listing

Thursday, January 12th, 2017 9:39AM CST

Category: Toy News
Posted by: D-Maximus_Prime   Views: 15,382

Amazon Canada has updated their listing of the upcoming Transformers: The Last Knight Optimus Prime voyager class figure with some new official images, along with confirmation of the rumor that the Jupiter name from the Toys'R'Us listing is indeed Optimus Prime. This was confirmed as the listing names the figure "Jupiter" instead of Optimus Prime.

This also has the indirect confirmation of another movie Masterpiece Optimus Prime being released, also as per the Toys'R'Us listing.

Check out the voyager class images below, and let us know what you think in the comments section!

Transformers News: Transformers: The Last Knight MV5 Voyager Prime Official Images, Confirmed Name From Listing

Transformers News: Transformers: The Last Knight MV5 Voyager Prime Official Images, Confirmed Name From Listing

Transformers News: Transformers: The Last Knight MV5 Voyager Prime Official Images, Confirmed Name From Listing

Transformers News: Transformers: The Last Knight MV5 Voyager Prime Official Images, Confirmed Name From Listing

Transformers News: Transformers: The Last Knight MV5 Voyager Prime Official Images, Confirmed Name From Listing

Transformers News: Transformers: The Last Knight MV5 Voyager Prime Official Images, Confirmed Name From Listing
Credit(s): Amazon Canada
Re: Transformers: The Last Knight MV5 Voyager Prime Official Images, Confirmed Name From Listing (1852071)
Posted by Sabrblade on January 12th, 2017 @ 9:41am CST
I'll wait and see what Takara does with this mold since there is a LOT of sculpted detail in this that is either not colored at all (the torso detail) or colored the wrong color (the shoulder armor).
Re: Transformers: The Last Knight MV5 Voyager Prime Official Images, Confirmed Name From Listing (1852072)
Posted by william-james88 on January 12th, 2017 @ 9:46am CST
D-Maximus_Prime wrote:It would be really interesting if we got the Titans Return Titan class figure Trypticon along with a second titan class figure from the movie. Makes it a bit hard to believe actually that the movie one is a full Transformer, but maybe we'll get lucky

Could be, but my money is on this being a playset. It seems like thats back in a big way for kids and its a really profitable scheme for toy companies. You make something big with minimal engineering and cheap plastic and the size justifies the price point. Imaginext is great at it.

Not to be a sour puss but there are things i really really dislike about this news.

The legions being at that price mean they will be 2 packs. I like being able to choose what I want. I do not want to have to buy a 2 pack to get an exclsuive legion when the other is a simple redeco. Notice how it is exclusive to TRU. Sounds like those RID 2 packs to me (though I will say, that Predacon rising 2 pack at target was great).

About exclusives, these listings confirm that all the MP toys will be TRU exclusives. Which sucks since that eliminates the price match option, and these are all big ticet items. Like MP bee, we become at the mercy of whatever TRU wants to charge for them.

I am also worried because I do not have the money or space for another ultimate movie accurate type Optimus figure. I JUST bought the MB 01 Toy. If this one will be a different and better mold, then the one I just bought will be a waste. And thats aother thing, I find it so odd how both Takara and Hasbro are individually handling the 10th anniversary with hasbro being the one to offer new MP molds. Even that stock pic was screaming takara with the fact that it wasnt mistransformed. I am super confused now.
Re: Transformers: The Last Knight MV5 Voyager Prime Official Images, Confirmed Name From Listing (1852083)
Posted by Mindmaster on January 12th, 2017 @ 11:23am CST
I have the sneaking suspicion that "Saturn" is the codename for Megatron. Would make sense; Jupiter and Saturn are the largest planets (aside from the sun, obviously) in our solar system, Optimus Prime and Megatron are the biggest names in the fandom.
Re: Transformers: The Last Knight MV5 Voyager Prime Official Images, Confirmed Name From Listing (1852085)
Posted by Kurona on January 12th, 2017 @ 11:26am CST
Mindmaster wrote:Optimus Prime and Megatron are the biggest names in the fandom.

That's a weird way to say Bumblebee...
Re: Transformers: The Last Knight MV5 Voyager Prime Official Images, Confirmed Name From Listing (1852086)
Posted by william-james88 on January 12th, 2017 @ 11:27am CST
Mindmaster wrote:I have the sneaking suspicion that "Saturn" is the codename for Megatron. Would make sense; Jupiter and Saturn are the largest planets (aside from the sun, obviously) in our solar system, Optimus Prime and Megatron are the biggest names in the fandom.

except that Saturn is priced at the same price as Bee. It would probably be Barricade then since they are anniversary figures for the first movie and he is also listed in the deluxes. I would be surprised if Megatron was both a deluxe and the same size as bumblebee for the MP line.
Re: Transformers: The Last Knight MV5 Voyager Prime Official Images, Confirmed Name From Listing (1852087)
Posted by Mindmaster on January 12th, 2017 @ 11:27am CST
Kurona wrote:
Mindmaster wrote:Optimus Prime and Megatron are the biggest names in the fandom.

That's a weird way to say Bumblebee...


Shhh! :-$
Re: Transformers: The Last Knight MV5 Voyager Prime Official Images, Confirmed Name From Listing (1852104)
Posted by Carnivius_Prime on January 12th, 2017 @ 1:24pm CST
Definitely want to play with that new Voyager Prime and have a go at painting up some of the nicely sculpted details more than Hasbro have done. Looks like a fun figure.
Re: Transformers: The Last Knight MV5 Voyager Prime Official Images, Confirmed Name From Listing (1852107)
Posted by dragons on January 12th, 2017 @ 1:34pm CST
Sabrblade wrote:I'll wait and see what Takara does with this mold since there is a LOT of sculpted detail in this that is either not colored at all (the torso detail) or colored the wrong color (the shoulder armor).


Nice looking figure better looking from previous figure from last sequel
Re: Transformers: The Last Knight MV5 Voyager Prime Official Images, Confirmed Name From Listing (1852109)
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 12th, 2017 @ 1:39pm CST
Thanks to Weibo user NOTRAB we now have some in-hand image of the upcoming leader class Shadow Spark Optimus Prime! Shadow Spark Prime uses the Hasbro leader class Prime mold without the augmentations to the arms and chest, meaning this figure's sculpting is still inaccurate to the movie. The figure does come with numerous new paint details that show scorching from heat and battle damage. The figure also has purple eyes, just like in the end of the trailer.

You can check out the in-hand images of the figure below, which include a couple of comparisons. Let us know what you think in the comments section below!

















Re: Transformers: The Last Knight MV5 Voyager Prime Official Images, Confirmed Name From Listing (1852111)
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 12th, 2017 @ 1:42pm CST
See, for this toyline, I am suffering from a few things. For one thing, I really want to see what the Masterpieces look like. I will buy all 3 if they are amazing. If they can pull off a masterpiece knight Prime, I will get it instead of any other toy. Same with the Bee and the potential Barricade. As for the regular toys, unless they slam a new Crosshairs, Drift, and Hound out of the park, I'll avoid them as I already have versions of them.

I'm really hoping for a Knight MP. I really want it
Re: Transformers: The Last Knight MV5 Voyager Prime Official Images, Confirmed Name From Listing (1852116)
Posted by william-james88 on January 12th, 2017 @ 1:57pm CST
I want a Knight MP as well. There is one thing I would like to point out about the "in hand" images you posted. Those are hand painted, like most tfs introduced at shows. A lot of that paint will be molded plastic instead, as can be seen in the promotional images.
Re: Transformers: The Last Knight MV5 Voyager Prime Official Images, Confirmed Name From Listing (1852119)
Posted by DeathReviews on January 12th, 2017 @ 2:12pm CST
I don't hold much hope in anything 'good' from the movie5 line. The bay verse toys seem to have gotten progressively less good with each successive film. I got a few from movie1, a couple from movie2, I think only 1 from movie3, and 2 from movie4 - Snarl and Evasion Optimus. And I freely admit evasion Optimus was pretty good.
Re: Transformers: The Last Knight MV5 Voyager Prime Official Images, Confirmed Name From Listing (1852123)
Posted by william-james88 on January 12th, 2017 @ 2:30pm CST
Quantumhawk, a retired Allspark staff, has found a price tag for the upcoming Voyager Class toys from Transformers: The Last Knight. There is a significant price increase with the price being $29.99. We also learn the DPCI number, which is 087-06-7326. You can use this number at customer service if ever you want to know if there is any stock in the store. While we don't know how premature this price tag is, it does mean that Target is getting ready for the Last Knight figures so they mght be coming sooner than we think.

Re: Transformers: The Last Knight MV5 Voyager Prime Official Images, Confirmed Name From Listing (1852128)
Posted by Emerje on January 12th, 2017 @ 3:02pm CST
william-james88 wrote:Quantumhawk, a retired Allspark staff, has found a price tag for the upcoming Voyager Class toys from Transformers: The Last Knight. There is a significant price increase with the price being $29.99. We also learn the DPCI number, which is 087-06-7326. You can use this number at customer service if ever you want to know if there is any stock in the store. While we don't know how premature this price tag is, it does mean that Target is getting ready for the Last Knight figures so they mght be coming sooner than we think.

This is most certainly the tag for the Premier Edition Optimus Prime which isn't unusual to have a higher price than the rest of the line. We're still many months away from release, which will likely have a street date attached (late April, early May?) rather than just randomly showing up like other TF lines.

Emerje
Re: Transformers: The Last Knight MV5 Voyager Prime Official Images, Confirmed Name From Listing (1852129)
Posted by Randomhero on January 12th, 2017 @ 3:13pm CST
This a tweet from peaugh himself a couple days ago

https://mobile.twitter.com/Peaugh/media
Re: Transformers: The Last Knight MV5 Voyager Prime Official Images, Confirmed Name From Listing (1852130)
Posted by Bounti76 on January 12th, 2017 @ 3:19pm CST
Given that the only Voyager figure shown so far looks like a decent size and great deco, with a reasonably good robot and vehicle mode.... I'm not thrilled with a $30 price point. I'll have to be more selective about what I get. But I won't regret paying that if they're all high quality, like the Voyager Optimus seems to be.
Re: Transformers: The Last Knight MV5 Voyager Prime Official Images, Confirmed Name From Listing (1852131)
Posted by william-james88 on January 12th, 2017 @ 3:23pm CST
Randomhero wrote:This a tweet from peaugh himself a couple days ago

https://mobile.twitter.com/Peaugh/media

You should have reported it then.
Re: Transformers: The Last Knight MV5 Voyager Prime Official Images, Confirmed Name From Listing (1852168)
Posted by Megatron Wolf on January 12th, 2017 @ 6:22pm CST
the target near me has been charging $30 for voyagers since AoE, id wait to see what walmarts price will be before we start to freak out. But with that said i wouldnt be at all surprised if hasblow does another price hike, they always seem to come around when the new movie stuff shows up.
Re: Transformers: The Last Knight MV5 Voyager Prime Official Images, Confirmed Name From Listing (1852184)
Posted by Dagon on January 12th, 2017 @ 10:09pm CST
Man, $30 for a movie Voyager? Fuck that. Glad I don't collect movie toys anymore.
Re: Transformers: The Last Knight MV5 Voyager Prime Official Images, Confirmed Name From Listing (1852185)
Posted by omega666 on January 12th, 2017 @ 10:13pm CST
$30 voyagers? I guess I won't getting any. :APPLAUSE:

