Transformers: The Last Knight New TV Spot - Choose Your Side

SlyTF1

is at it once again, giving us news that Transformers: The Last Knight has dropped its second TV trailer spot. Only a brief 15 second trailer, this new trailer is titled "Keep Coming" and features rearranged footage seen in the original release trailer. The title, along with the footage, may suggest some sort of Earth v. Cybertron battle to come in the upcoming 5th installment. Check out the trailer, and speculate below!