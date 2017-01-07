Transformers: The Last Knight New TV Spot - Choose Your Side

Seibertronian SlyTF1 was able to find for us a new TV spot for the upcoming Transformers: The Last Knight! The new TV spot is only 13 seconds long and only uses footage from the original trailer, but it advertises the coming theme for the movie: choosing a side between Megatron the Knight, Optimus Prime the apparently evil-for-some-reason Knight, and little yellow Autobot hero Bumblebee. You can check out the trailer below, and discuss the coming movie in the forums below!
Following the new TV spot for the upcoming Paramount release in the Transformers film franchise - The Last Knight, out this summer - we also have a new still image from the movie via USA Today, featuring cast members Mark Wahlberg as Cade Yaeger and Laura Haddock, seemingly exploring the ruins of some type of structure. Join the speculation game in the Energon Pub after checking it out below!
I was just hoping today, we'd get more sequences like the one aboard Lockdown's ship in AOE.
Okay, that looks like either a statue or dead/stasis-locked knight clutching a sword. Here's hoping that thing reactivates at some point...
It might be ruins.....or maybe the innards of Unicron they are exploring?
Could be the same Knight Ship again after it was shot down by the Chinese military.
Another one.
SlyTF1 wrote:Another one.
You're link isn't working here or in the youtube suggestion box. can you provide the full url?
"Two worlds collide"? Sounds like they're wanting us to think that that planet-looking thing is Cybertron, and that this might be a "Earth vs. Cybertron" movie.
D-Maximus_Prime wrote:
SlyTF1 wrote:Another one.
You're link isn't working here or in the youtube suggestion box.
Drop the "&t" part.
SlyTF1 is at it once again, giving us news that Transformers: The Last Knight has dropped its second TV trailer spot. Only a brief 15 second trailer, this new trailer is titled "Keep Coming" and features rearranged footage seen in the original release trailer. The title, along with the footage, may suggest some sort of Earth v. Cybertron battle to come in the upcoming 5th installment. Check out the trailer, and speculate below!
Sabrblade wrote:"Two worlds collide"?
Rival nations. It's a primitive clash. Venting years of frustrations.
