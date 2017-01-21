Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

Transformers: The Last Knight Optimus Prime Voice Changer Helmet In-Stock at Hasbro Toy Shop

Transformers News: Transformers: The Last Knight Optimus Prime Voice Changer Helmet In-Stock at Hasbro Toy Shop

Friday, January 27th, 2017 2:59PM CST

Hasbro Toy Shop has not only provided us with a link to the new Optimus Prime Voice Changer Helmet, but that helmet is now in stock! The first of The Last Knight toys to come in stock, this helmet comes with 21 different phrases and sound effects and is priced as $79.99. You can read the description as well as see some new photos of the helmet below. Let us know what you think!



TRANSFORMERS THE LAST KNIGHT OPTIMUS PRIME VOICE CHANGER HELMET
"Autobots, we are here… and we are waiting…”


The epic words of Optimus Prime have inspired many to join the cause and fight for the freedom of all sentient beings.


Now, you can issue an Autobot call to arms with the commanding power of the voice of Optimus Prime with this Optimus Prime Voice Changer Helmet. The First Edition helmet leads the charge as the debut collectible for Transformers: The Last Knight. Don the helmet, find the hero within, and show that you too are more than meets the eye.


In addition to the voice changer feature, the helmet comes loaded with 21 button-activated Transformers sounds and phrases, including a screaming Cybertronian battle riff. It’s designed with movie-accurate detail and features adjustable straps. One size fits most. 3 AA alkaline batteries required. Not included.


Includes helmet and instructions.


• Transformers The Last Knight Voice Changer Helmet
• Change your voice to sound like Optimus Prime
• Also features 21 button-activated Transformers sounds and phrases
• Movie-accurate detail
• Full helmet with adjustable straps inside – one size fits most


• Ages 6 and up
• WARNING: This is not a protective device.
• Adult assembly required.
• 3x AA Alkaline Batteries Required. Not Included
• One size fits most


Credit(s): Hasbro Toy Shop
