Transformers: The Last Knight Optimus Prime Voice Changer Helmet In-Stock at Hasbro Toy Shop

The Last Knight





TRANSFORMERS THE LAST KNIGHT OPTIMUS PRIME VOICE CHANGER HELMET

AGES 6+

$79.99

ITEM#C08780000

★★★★★

Be the first to review this product

Write a review . This action will open a modal dialog.

In Stock

QUANTITY

1

ADD TO CART

Close

NOTIFY ME WHEN AVAILABLE



Enter your email address below and we will send you an email when Transformers The Last Knight Optimus Prime Voice Changer Helmet is available





Email Address:*



NOTIFY ME WHEN AVAILABLE

ADD TO WISH LIST

Chat Now





print

"Autobots, we are here… and we are waiting…”





The epic words of Optimus Prime have inspired many to join the cause and fight for the freedom of all sentient beings.





Now, you can issue an Autobot call to arms with the commanding power of the voice of Optimus Prime with this Optimus Prime Voice Changer Helmet. The First Edition helmet leads the charge as the debut collectible for Transformers: The Last Knight. Don the helmet, find the hero within, and show that you too are more than meets the eye.





In addition to the voice changer feature, the helmet comes loaded with 21 button-activated Transformers sounds and phrases, including a screaming Cybertronian battle riff. It’s designed with movie-accurate detail and features adjustable straps. One size fits most. 3 AA alkaline batteries required. Not included.





Includes helmet and instructions.





• Transformers The Last Knight Voice Changer Helmet

• Change your voice to sound like Optimus Prime

• Also features 21 button-activated Transformers sounds and phrases

• Movie-accurate detail

• Full helmet with adjustable straps inside – one size fits most





• Ages 6 and up

• WARNING: This is not a protective device.

• Adult assembly required.

• 3x AA Alkaline Batteries Required. Not Included

• One size fits most