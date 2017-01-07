Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

Transformers: The Last Knight Toys'R'Us Toy Listings Information and Speculation

Transformers News: Transformers: The Last Knight Toys'R'Us Toy Listings Information and Speculation

Wednesday, January 11th, 2017 11:01PM CST

Categories: Live Action Movie News, Toy News, Rumors
Posted by: Va'al   Views: 18,688

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

A fellow Transformers fan and user of fellow fansite TFW2005 (Prime135s) has done some more digging in the Toys'R'Us system on those placeholder listings for The Last Knight toyline, as first seen here. We have some interesting additions to make, along with visual confirmation, about the Mars and Jupiter listings, with some decent enough guesswork for Saturn too - all under the Masterpiece monicker - resulting in Bumblebee, Optimus Prime and probably Barricade, or some form of car in the same price range of $79.99 as Bumblebee, anyway. Optimus/Jupiter is shown as $99.99.

The rest of the listings show the name of Power Cube Figures ($14.99), along with a Starter Pack called All Spark ($39.99). Plus, we get a potentially dinotastic box set, with 5 currently still unnamed figures plus Slug - and it's a combiner pack, to boot, for $34.99. Will we be seeing a Dinobot combiner with the return of the team since Age of Extinction? Lastly, we have mention of a Planet Cybertron figure, in two size classes and price points, $149.99 and $39.99 (deluxe). Deluxes are priced at $19.99, and Legion 2-packs at $15.99. Check out the images below, and let us know what you think in the Energon Pub!

Transformers News: Transformers: The Last Knight Toys'R'Us Toy Listings Information and Speculation

Transformers News: Transformers: The Last Knight Toys'R'Us Toy Listings Information and Speculation

Transformers News: Transformers: The Last Knight Toys'R'Us Toy Listings Information and Speculation

Transformers News: Transformers: The Last Knight Toys'R'Us Toy Listings Information and Speculation

Transformers News: Transformers: The Last Knight Toys'R'Us Toy Listings Information and Speculation

Transformers News: Transformers: The Last Knight Toys'R'Us Toy Listings Information and Speculation

Transformers News: Transformers: The Last Knight Toys'R'Us Toy Listings Information and Speculation

Transformers News: Transformers: The Last Knight Toys'R'Us Toy Listings Information and Speculation

Transformers News: Transformers: The Last Knight Toys'R'Us Toy Listings Information and Speculation

Transformers News: Transformers: The Last Knight Toys'R'Us Toy Listings Information and Speculation
Credit(s): TFW2005 Prime135s
Search Got Transformers News? Let us know here!
News Categories: Toy News, Live Action Movie News, Comic Book News, Cartoon News, Site News, Rumors, Digital Media News, Event News, Collectables, Game News, Sponsor News, Store News, Company News, Site Articles, People News, Press Releases, Sightings, Reviews, Unlicensed Products News, Auctions, Interviews, Transtopia, Knock Offs, Editorials, Collector's Club News, Heavy Metal War, Podcast, Contests, Book News, Top Lists
Re: Transformers: The Last Knight Toys'R'Us Toy Listings Information and Speculation (1852002)
Posted by Sabrblade on January 11th, 2017 @ 11:24pm CST
If Cybertron itself is getting toys in this line, I guess we can consider that big Gobotron-looking planet thing from the trailer to very possibly be Cybertron more than anything.
Re: Transformers: The Last Knight Toys'R'Us Toy Listings Information and Speculation (1852007)
Posted by Emerje on January 11th, 2017 @ 11:54pm CST
Sabrblade wrote:If Cybertron itself is getting toys in this line, I guess we can consider that big Gobotron-looking planet thing from the trailer to very possibly be Cybertron more than anything.

And it's at the Titan price point. I wonder if it really will just be a playset or actually transform into Primus?

We can also confirm that there are two MPMs in this line at the same price point, not just Bee. Also narrows down Bee to being either Saturn or Mars from the list of code names. I hope Barricade really is the other MPM, it would be nice to get another MP Decepticon. I guess we do need a new MPM Optimus, just hope he looks as good as Takara Tomy's upcoming MB repaint.

That Dino combiner, at that price, has me thinking it's Beast Hunters Abominus repainted similar to what they did for AoE, but with an added Slug as a weapon replacement.

I'll be honest, the MPM figs have me more exited about movie toys than I ever have been before. I've liked all of the movies, but always found the toys lacking for the most part.

Emerje
Re: Transformers: The Last Knight Toys'R'Us Toy Listings Information and Speculation (1852017)
Posted by Carnivius_Prime on January 12th, 2017 @ 2:15am CST
For some reason I really love that it's got the little collar bits.
This figure's probably too big to scale right in my regular collection but as a fan of movie Bee it can become the 'tribute figure' as it were.
Re: Transformers: The Last Knight Toys'R'Us Toy Listings Information and Speculation (1852025)
Posted by Stuartmaximus on January 12th, 2017 @ 4:37am CST
Ok....i've been looking at what people are saying on other boards about this....& first of all....the Planet Cybertron thing! most are saying that it's either a Primus retool/heavy remold or new figure! or yet another codename....for Unicron/Quintessa/whatever?

the combiner figure...most are going with the idea of a Legion Dinoking! coz of the price & the fact that there's mini dinobots in the movie! my thinking is....why would Hasbro suddenly bring out a variant of a 3rd party figure for this new movie toyline? it woundn't! now...who else is in the movie that we know of that's also a combiner?...
..ONSLAUGHT! now....granted....we dunno yet if the other Combaticons are to appear in the movie? but...it wouldn't be the first time that we've had characters turn up in the toyline that didn't appear in the movie! so...going by that...it's possible that we may get a legion sized Bruticus combiner(i'm not saying that we ARE! but it's possible?)
Re: Transformers: The Last Knight Toys'R'Us Toy Listings Information and Speculation (1852031)
Posted by william-james88 on January 12th, 2017 @ 5:51am CST
Man, with those prices for Jupiter, Saturn and Mars, getting them all means money must be flowing from Uranus
Re: Transformers: The Last Knight Toys'R'Us Toy Listings Information and Speculation (1852035)
Posted by Bumblebee21 on January 12th, 2017 @ 6:24am CST
william-james88 wrote:Man, with those prices for Jupiter, Saturn and Mars, getting them all means money must be flowing from Uranus

:HEADHURTS: :HEADHURTS: :HEADHURTS: :HEADHURTS: :HEADHURTS: :HEADHURTS: :HEADHURTS: :HEADHURTS: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol:
Re: Transformers: The Last Knight Toys'R'Us Toy Listings Information and Speculation (1852038)
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 12th, 2017 @ 7:00am CST
It would be really interesting if we got the Titans Return Titan class figure Trypticon along with a second titan class figure from the movie. Makes it a bit hard to believe actually that the movie one is a full Transformer, but maybe we'll get lucky
Re: Transformers: The Last Knight Toys'R'Us Toy Listings Information and Speculation (1852039)
Posted by Bumblebee21 on January 12th, 2017 @ 7:16am CST
D-Maximus_Prime wrote:It would be really interesting if we got the Titans Return Titan class figure Trypticon along with a second titan class figure from the movie. Makes it a bit hard to believe actually that the movie one is a full Transformer, but maybe we'll get lucky

seems like a bad idea for hasbro
Re: Transformers: The Last Knight Toys'R'Us Toy Listings Information and Speculation (1852070)
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 12th, 2017 @ 9:38am CST
Amazon Canada has updated their listing of the upcoming Transformers: The Last Knight Optimus Prime voyager class figure with some new official images, along with confirmation of the rumor that the Jupiter name from the Toys'R'Us listing is indeed Optimus Prime. This was confirmed as the listing names the figure "Jupiter" instead of Optimus Prime.

This also has the indirect confirmation of another movie Masterpiece Optimus Prime being released, also as per the Toys'R'Us listing.

Check out the voyager class images below, and let us know what you think in the comments section!











Re: Transformers: The Last Knight Toys'R'Us Toy Listings Information and Speculation (1852071)
Posted by Sabrblade on January 12th, 2017 @ 9:41am CST
I'll wait and see what Takara does with this mold since there is a LOT of sculpted detail in this that is either not colored at all (the torso detail) or colored the wrong color (the shoulder armor).
Re: Transformers: The Last Knight Toys'R'Us Toy Listings Information and Speculation (1852072)
Posted by william-james88 on January 12th, 2017 @ 9:46am CST
D-Maximus_Prime wrote:It would be really interesting if we got the Titans Return Titan class figure Trypticon along with a second titan class figure from the movie. Makes it a bit hard to believe actually that the movie one is a full Transformer, but maybe we'll get lucky

Could be, but my money is on this being a playset. It seems like thats back in a big way for kids and its a really profitable scheme for toy companies. You make something big with minimal engineering and cheap plastic and the size justifies the price point. Imaginext is great at it.

Not to be a sour puss but there are things i really really dislike about this news.

The legions being at that price mean they will be 2 packs. I like being able to choose what I want. I do not want to have to buy a 2 pack to get an exclsuive legion when the other is a simple redeco. Notice how it is exclusive to TRU. Sounds like those RID 2 packs to me (though I will say, that Predacon rising 2 pack at target was great).

About exclusives, these listings confirm that all the MP toys will be TRU exclusives. Which sucks since that eliminates the price match option, and these are all big ticet items. Like MP bee, we become at the mercy of whatever TRU wants to charge for them.

I am also worried because I do not have the money or space for another ultimate movie accurate type Optimus figure. I JUST bought the MB 01 Toy. If this one will be a different and better mold, then the one I just bought will be a waste. And thats aother thing, I find it so odd how both Takara and Hasbro are individually handling the 10th anniversary with hasbro being the one to offer new MP molds. Even that stock pic was screaming takara with the fact that it wasnt mistransformed. I am super confused now.
Re: Transformers: The Last Knight Toys'R'Us Toy Listings Information and Speculation (1852083)
Posted by Mindmaster on January 12th, 2017 @ 11:23am CST
I have the sneaking suspicion that "Saturn" is the codename for Megatron. Would make sense; Jupiter and Saturn are the largest planets (aside from the sun, obviously) in our solar system, Optimus Prime and Megatron are the biggest names in the fandom.
Re: Transformers: The Last Knight Toys'R'Us Toy Listings Information and Speculation (1852085)
Posted by Kurona on January 12th, 2017 @ 11:26am CST
Mindmaster wrote:Optimus Prime and Megatron are the biggest names in the fandom.

That's a weird way to say Bumblebee...
Re: Transformers: The Last Knight Toys'R'Us Toy Listings Information and Speculation (1852086)
Posted by william-james88 on January 12th, 2017 @ 11:27am CST
Mindmaster wrote:I have the sneaking suspicion that "Saturn" is the codename for Megatron. Would make sense; Jupiter and Saturn are the largest planets (aside from the sun, obviously) in our solar system, Optimus Prime and Megatron are the biggest names in the fandom.

except that Saturn is priced at the same price as Bee. It would probably be Barricade then since they are anniversary figures for the first movie and he is also listed in the deluxes. I would be surprised if Megatron was both a deluxe and the same size as bumblebee for the MP line.
Re: Transformers: The Last Knight Toys'R'Us Toy Listings Information and Speculation (1852087)
Posted by Mindmaster on January 12th, 2017 @ 11:27am CST
Kurona wrote:
Mindmaster wrote:Optimus Prime and Megatron are the biggest names in the fandom.

That's a weird way to say Bumblebee...


Shhh! :-$
Re: Transformers: The Last Knight Toys'R'Us Toy Listings Information and Speculation (1852104)
Posted by Carnivius_Prime on January 12th, 2017 @ 1:24pm CST
Definitely want to play with that new Voyager Prime and have a go at painting up some of the nicely sculpted details more than Hasbro have done. Looks like a fun figure.
Re: Transformers: The Last Knight Toys'R'Us Toy Listings Information and Speculation (1852107)
Posted by dragons on January 12th, 2017 @ 1:34pm CST
Sabrblade wrote:I'll wait and see what Takara does with this mold since there is a LOT of sculpted detail in this that is either not colored at all (the torso detail) or colored the wrong color (the shoulder armor).


Nice looking figure better looking from previous figure from last sequel
Re: Transformers: The Last Knight Toys'R'Us Toy Listings Information and Speculation (1852109)
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 12th, 2017 @ 1:39pm CST
Thanks to Weibo user NOTRAB we now have some in-hand image of the upcoming leader class Shadow Spark Optimus Prime! Shadow Spark Prime uses the Hasbro leader class Prime mold without the augmentations to the arms and chest, meaning this figure's sculpting is still inaccurate to the movie. The figure does come with numerous new paint details that show scorching from heat and battle damage. The figure also has purple eyes, just like in the end of the trailer.

You can check out the in-hand images of the figure below, which include a couple of comparisons. Let us know what you think in the comments section below!

















Re: Transformers: The Last Knight Toys'R'Us Toy Listings Information and Speculation (1852111)
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 12th, 2017 @ 1:42pm CST
See, for this toyline, I am suffering from a few things. For one thing, I really want to see what the Masterpieces look like. I will buy all 3 if they are amazing. If they can pull off a masterpiece knight Prime, I will get it instead of any other toy. Same with the Bee and the potential Barricade. As for the regular toys, unless they slam a new Crosshairs, Drift, and Hound out of the park, I'll avoid them as I already have versions of them.

I'm really hoping for a Knight MP. I really want it
Re: Transformers: The Last Knight Toys'R'Us Toy Listings Information and Speculation (1852116)
Posted by william-james88 on January 12th, 2017 @ 1:57pm CST
I want a Knight MP as well. There is one thing I would like to point out about the "in hand" images you posted. Those are hand painted, like most tfs introduced at shows. A lot of that paint will be molded plastic instead, as can be seen in the promotional images.

Items Ending Soon On eBay

Transformers Podcast: Twincast / Podcast #163 - Through The Space Hole
Twincast / Podcast #163:
"Through The Space Hole"
MP3 · iTunes · RSS · View · Discuss · Ask
Posted: Saturday, January 7th, 2017
Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
The Ultimate Caption Contest
Latest: Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
Website Security Test

Seibertron.com is an unofficial Transformers fansite. It is not associated with nor endorsed by Hasbro or Takara Tomy. Transformers® is a registered trademark of Hasbro, Inc. Visit Transformers.com to view Hasbro's official Transformers website or visit Takara Tomy's official Transformers website.

In order to comply with the FTC's endorsement guidelines, we hereby inform this site's viewers that we occasionally receive sample products, content, or other forms of media from various companies in order for us to provide content of interest to our readers. Some of the content on this site are sponsored posts for which we have been compensated. Some of the links to external sites posted on this site may automatically be converted to an affiliate link for which we may be compensated.

7,079 pages were recently viewed by 705 unique visitors. This page loaded in 0.05782 seconds and was viewed 4 times on Friday, January 13th 2017 3:03pm CST

© 2017 Seibertron, Inc. DBA Seibertron.com. All Rights Reserved. Established June 2000. Seibertron.com is owned by Ryan Yzquierdo.