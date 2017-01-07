Transformers: The Last Knight Toys'R'Us Toy Listings Information and Speculation

D-Maximus_Prime wrote: It would be really interesting if we got the Titans Return Titan class figure Trypticon along with a second titan class figure from the movie. Makes it a bit hard to believe actually that the movie one is a full Transformer, but maybe we'll get lucky

Could be, but my money is on this being a playset. It seems like thats back in a big way for kids and its a really profitable scheme for toy companies. You make something big with minimal engineering and cheap plastic and the size justifies the price point. Imaginext is great at it.Not to be a sour puss but there are things i really really dislike about this news.The legions being at that price mean they will be 2 packs. I like being able to choose what I want. I do not want to have to buy a 2 pack to get an exclsuive legion when the other is a simple redeco. Notice how it is exclusive to TRU. Sounds like those RID 2 packs to me (though I will say, that Predacon rising 2 pack at target was great).About exclusives, these listings confirm that all the MP toys will be TRU exclusives. Which sucks since that eliminates the price match option, and these are all big ticet items. Like MP bee, we become at the mercy of whatever TRU wants to charge for them.I am also worried because I do not have the money or space for another ultimate movie accurate type Optimus figure. I JUST bought the MB 01 Toy. If this one will be a different and better mold, then the one I just bought will be a waste. And thats aother thing, I find it so odd how both Takara and Hasbro are individually handling the 10th anniversary with hasbro being the one to offer new MP molds. Even that stock pic was screaming takara with the fact that it wasnt mistransformed. I am super confused now.