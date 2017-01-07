Transformers: The Last Knight Toys'R'Us Toy Listings Information and Speculation
The rest of the listings show the name of Power Cube Figures ($14.99), along with a Starter Pack called All Spark ($39.99). Plus, we get a potentially dinotastic box set, with 5 currently still unnamed figures plus Slug - and it's a combiner pack, to boot, for $34.99. Will we be seeing a Dinobot combiner with the return of the team since Age of Extinction? Lastly, we have mention of a Planet Cybertron figure, in two size classes and price points, $149.99 and $39.99 (deluxe). Deluxes are priced at $19.99, and Legion 2-packs at $15.99. Check out the images below, and let us know what you think in the Energon Pub!
Posted by Sabrblade on January 11th, 2017 @ 11:24pm CST
Posted by Emerje on January 11th, 2017 @ 11:54pm CST
Sabrblade wrote:If Cybertron itself is getting toys in this line, I guess we can consider that big Gobotron-looking planet thing from the trailer to very possibly be Cybertron more than anything.
And it's at the Titan price point. I wonder if it really will just be a playset or actually transform into Primus?
We can also confirm that there are two MPMs in this line at the same price point, not just Bee. Also narrows down Bee to being either Saturn or Mars from the list of code names. I hope Barricade really is the other MPM, it would be nice to get another MP Decepticon. I guess we do need a new MPM Optimus, just hope he looks as good as Takara Tomy's upcoming MB repaint.
That Dino combiner, at that price, has me thinking it's Beast Hunters Abominus repainted similar to what they did for AoE, but with an added Slug as a weapon replacement.
I'll be honest, the MPM figs have me more exited about movie toys than I ever have been before. I've liked all of the movies, but always found the toys lacking for the most part.
Posted by Carnivius_Prime on January 12th, 2017 @ 2:15am CST
This figure's probably too big to scale right in my regular collection but as a fan of movie Bee it can become the 'tribute figure' as it were.
Posted by Stuartmaximus on January 12th, 2017 @ 4:37am CST
the combiner figure...most are going with the idea of a Legion Dinoking! coz of the price & the fact that there's mini dinobots in the movie! my thinking is....why would Hasbro suddenly bring out a variant of a 3rd party figure for this new movie toyline? it woundn't! now...who else is in the movie that we know of that's also a combiner?...
..ONSLAUGHT! now....granted....we dunno yet if the other Combaticons are to appear in the movie? but...it wouldn't be the first time that we've had characters turn up in the toyline that didn't appear in the movie! so...going by that...it's possible that we may get a legion sized Bruticus combiner(i'm not saying that we ARE! but it's possible?)
Posted by william-james88 on January 12th, 2017 @ 5:51am CST
Posted by Bumblebee21 on January 12th, 2017 @ 6:24am CST
william-james88 wrote:Man, with those prices for Jupiter, Saturn and Mars, getting them all means money must be flowing from Uranus
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 12th, 2017 @ 7:00am CST
Posted by Bumblebee21 on January 12th, 2017 @ 7:16am CST
D-Maximus_Prime wrote:It would be really interesting if we got the Titans Return Titan class figure Trypticon along with a second titan class figure from the movie. Makes it a bit hard to believe actually that the movie one is a full Transformer, but maybe we'll get lucky
seems like a bad idea for hasbro
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 12th, 2017 @ 9:38am CST
This also has the indirect confirmation of another movie Masterpiece Optimus Prime being released, also as per the Toys'R'Us listing.
Check out the voyager class images below, and let us know what you think in the comments section!
Posted by Sabrblade on January 12th, 2017 @ 9:41am CST
Posted by william-james88 on January 12th, 2017 @ 9:46am CST
D-Maximus_Prime wrote:It would be really interesting if we got the Titans Return Titan class figure Trypticon along with a second titan class figure from the movie. Makes it a bit hard to believe actually that the movie one is a full Transformer, but maybe we'll get lucky
Could be, but my money is on this being a playset. It seems like thats back in a big way for kids and its a really profitable scheme for toy companies. You make something big with minimal engineering and cheap plastic and the size justifies the price point. Imaginext is great at it.
Not to be a sour puss but there are things i really really dislike about this news.
The legions being at that price mean they will be 2 packs. I like being able to choose what I want. I do not want to have to buy a 2 pack to get an exclsuive legion when the other is a simple redeco. Notice how it is exclusive to TRU. Sounds like those RID 2 packs to me (though I will say, that Predacon rising 2 pack at target was great).
About exclusives, these listings confirm that all the MP toys will be TRU exclusives. Which sucks since that eliminates the price match option, and these are all big ticet items. Like MP bee, we become at the mercy of whatever TRU wants to charge for them.
I am also worried because I do not have the money or space for another ultimate movie accurate type Optimus figure. I JUST bought the MB 01 Toy. If this one will be a different and better mold, then the one I just bought will be a waste. And thats aother thing, I find it so odd how both Takara and Hasbro are individually handling the 10th anniversary with hasbro being the one to offer new MP molds. Even that stock pic was screaming takara with the fact that it wasnt mistransformed. I am super confused now.
Posted by Mindmaster on January 12th, 2017 @ 11:23am CST
Posted by Kurona on January 12th, 2017 @ 11:26am CST
Mindmaster wrote:Optimus Prime and Megatron are the biggest names in the fandom.
That's a weird way to say Bumblebee...
Posted by william-james88 on January 12th, 2017 @ 11:27am CST
Mindmaster wrote:I have the sneaking suspicion that "Saturn" is the codename for Megatron. Would make sense; Jupiter and Saturn are the largest planets (aside from the sun, obviously) in our solar system, Optimus Prime and Megatron are the biggest names in the fandom.
except that Saturn is priced at the same price as Bee. It would probably be Barricade then since they are anniversary figures for the first movie and he is also listed in the deluxes. I would be surprised if Megatron was both a deluxe and the same size as bumblebee for the MP line.
Posted by Mindmaster on January 12th, 2017 @ 11:27am CST
Kurona wrote:Mindmaster wrote:Optimus Prime and Megatron are the biggest names in the fandom.
That's a weird way to say Bumblebee...
Posted by Carnivius_Prime on January 12th, 2017 @ 1:24pm CST
Posted by dragons on January 12th, 2017 @ 1:34pm CST
Sabrblade wrote:I'll wait and see what Takara does with this mold since there is a LOT of sculpted detail in this that is either not colored at all (the torso detail) or colored the wrong color (the shoulder armor).
Nice looking figure better looking from previous figure from last sequel
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 12th, 2017 @ 1:39pm CST
You can check out the in-hand images of the figure below, which include a couple of comparisons. Let us know what you think in the comments section below!
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 12th, 2017 @ 1:42pm CST
I'm really hoping for a Knight MP. I really want it
Posted by william-james88 on January 12th, 2017 @ 1:57pm CST