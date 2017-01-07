Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

Transformers: The Last Knight TV Trailer #2 "Keep Coming" Released

Monday, January 9th, 2017 11:02AM CST

Category: Live Action Movie News
Posted by: D-Maximus_Prime   Views: 3,344

SlyTF1 is at it once again, giving us news that Transformers: The Last Knight has dropped its second TV trailer spot. Only a brief 15 second trailer, this new trailer is titled "Keep Coming" and features rearranged footage seen in the original release trailer. The title, along with the footage, may suggest some sort of Earth v. Cybertron battle to come in the upcoming 5th installment. Check out the trailer, and speculate below!

Credit(s): Transformers The Last Knight on Youtube
Posted by william-james88 on January 9th, 2017 @ 1:55pm CST
Sabrblade wrote:"Two worlds collide"?


Rival nations. It's a primitive clash. Venting years of frustrations.

