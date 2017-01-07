Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

Transformers: The Last Knight TV Trailer #3 'Stay and Fight' Now Airing

Transformers News: Transformers: The Last Knight TV Trailer #3 'Stay and Fight' Now Airing

Wednesday, January 11th, 2017 10:22AM CST

Category: Live Action Movie News
Posted by: D-Maximus_Prime   Views: 11,789

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

We now have access to the third TV trailer for the upcoming Transformers: The Last Knight movie! The new trailer continues the trend of the previous 2, using footage from the original trailer with a different order. The trailer is titled 'Stand and Fight' after Isabela Moner's line "I want to stay and I want to fight." You can check out the trailer below, and let us know what you think in the comments section below!

Credit(s): Transformers The Last Knight on Youtube
Search Got Transformers News? Let us know here!
News Categories: Toy News, Live Action Movie News, Comic Book News, Cartoon News, Site News, Rumors, Digital Media News, Event News, Collectables, Game News, Sponsor News, Store News, Company News, Site Articles, People News, Press Releases, Sightings, Reviews, Unlicensed Products News, Auctions, Interviews, Transtopia, Knock Offs, Editorials, Collector's Club News, Heavy Metal War, Podcast, Contests, Book News, Top Lists
Re: Transformers: The Last Knight TV Trailer #3 'Stay and Fight' Now Airing (1851855)
Posted by Powermaster Swag on January 11th, 2017 @ 2:53pm CST
Sabrblade wrote:
Powermaster Swag wrote:Who else thinks by the end of it all, Optimus will kill himself to save everyone just like in G1? :-?
Then Bumblebee will become leader, because...... :michaelbay:
As long as Peter Cullen is his voice, Optimus ain't gonna perma-die in these movies anytime soon. :P


Yeah, he'll come back and save everyone from the red hate dust in Transformers 7, just like G1. >:oP
Although that doesn't leave any room for Unicron, which means no :michaelbay: :michaelbay: :michaelbay: :michaelbay: And no :michaelbay: according to Michael Bay makes a bad movie. :BANG_HEAD:
Re: Transformers: The Last Knight TV Trailer #3 'Stay and Fight' Now Airing (1852029)
Posted by Kurona on January 12th, 2017 @ 5:44am CST

Items Ending Soon On eBay

Transformers Podcast: Twincast / Podcast #163 - Through The Space Hole
Twincast / Podcast #163:
"Through The Space Hole"
MP3 · iTunes · RSS · View · Discuss · Ask
Posted: Saturday, January 7th, 2017
Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
The Ultimate Caption Contest
Latest: Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
Website Security Test

Seibertron.com is an unofficial Transformers fansite. It is not associated with nor endorsed by Hasbro or Takara Tomy. Transformers® is a registered trademark of Hasbro, Inc. Visit Transformers.com to view Hasbro's official Transformers website or visit Takara Tomy's official Transformers website.

In order to comply with the FTC's endorsement guidelines, we hereby inform this site's viewers that we occasionally receive sample products, content, or other forms of media from various companies in order for us to provide content of interest to our readers. Some of the content on this site are sponsored posts for which we have been compensated. Some of the links to external sites posted on this site may automatically be converted to an affiliate link for which we may be compensated.

6,986 pages were recently viewed by 696 unique visitors. This page loaded in 0.02919 seconds and was viewed 10 times on Friday, January 13th 2017 3:04pm CST

© 2017 Seibertron, Inc. DBA Seibertron.com. All Rights Reserved. Established June 2000. Seibertron.com is owned by Ryan Yzquierdo.