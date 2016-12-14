Transformers: Titans Return Kup figure revealed
It's unknown if these photos are of a slightly-unpainted prototype (hence the black faceplate) or not, but it is the first official look of the figure we've ever gotten.
Stay tuned to Seibertron.com for all the latest and greatest transformers news!
Posted by Cobotron on December 20th, 2016 @ 12:38am CST
That alt mode is amazing. Flintlock looks great sitting in there.
Posted by Sabrblade on December 20th, 2016 @ 12:39am CST
Posted by Cobotron on December 20th, 2016 @ 12:42am CST
Posted by Corsair on December 20th, 2016 @ 12:47am CST
Posted by bodrock on December 20th, 2016 @ 1:22am CST
Sad for my wallet (considering all upcoming bots!!), but it makes me happy to see an official, cool-lookin Kup comin up!
Posted by Black Bumblebee on December 20th, 2016 @ 2:14am CST
Posted by Z3ROhour on December 20th, 2016 @ 2:38am CST
MUTHER PLUNGER!
Posted by Z3ROhour on December 20th, 2016 @ 2:43am CST
like it
vehicle
cool
bot
ok?
needs repainting
(and his stoggy)
my guess?
Japan/Tak release gets the proper paint.
gggrrrrrrrrrr...
Posted by frogbat on December 20th, 2016 @ 3:04am CST
so who else is left? Maybe a new arcee? Bit larger than the previous release which is very good but seeing she was originally a headmaster (in american continuity), it would make sense for her to have a new toy...
misfire and slugslinger would be obvious choices since they seem to be relatively easy to retool from existing TR moulds...
Posted by primalxconvoy on December 20th, 2016 @ 3:50am CST
Posted by Mechastrike on December 20th, 2016 @ 4:11am CST
COME ON VOYAGER CLASS RODIMUS PRIME!
Posted by King Kuuga on December 20th, 2016 @ 4:36am CST
At least Kup looks pretty good. I'm not keen on his hands being visible in alt mode but they're not too visible.
Posted by frogbat on December 20th, 2016 @ 5:03am CST
Mechastrike wrote:I INVOKE THE NAME OF PRIMUS!
COME ON VOYAGER CLASS RODIMUS PRIME!
yep he's sorely missing from the line up and this cup could pass off for a rodimus cab... he'd have to be a voyager at least though
Posted by Kurona on December 20th, 2016 @ 6:30am CST
frogbat wrote:I think he's very cool but yeah the head seems a bit of a step back compared to his generations figure. Might try to hold out for takara but we'll see...
so who else is left? Maybe a new arcee? Bit larger than the previous release which is very good but seeing she was originally a headmaster (in american continuity), it would make sense for her to have a new toy...
misfire and slugslinger would be obvious choices since they seem to be relatively easy to retool from existing TR moulds...
The other Targetmasters too; Crosshairs, Sureshot and Pointblank. Also Twin Twist considering we already have Topspin.
This Kup looks INCREDIBLE... at least, the mold does. The Vehicle Mode is a perfect update to make the old weird-looking thing good, and the robot mode is very well proportioned and has those freakin' incredible guns. And I'm sure people can put to rest the idea he's somehow a retool of Blurr. Though I'm sure there'll be some...
Though have some have said... yeaaaah, those colours are not nice. Much as one can criticise Takara for going too far with cartoon accuracy and some of their figures looking bad as a result, this is a case of Hasbro's toy accuracy doing the same thing. I get what they're going for, but it doesn't look nice. I'd be waiting for Takara not because I care about accuracy but because I want a decent-looking colour scheme.
... on a side note, anyone else think this would make an awesome Ironhide? Late-wave redecoes go!
Posted by Carnivius_Prime on December 20th, 2016 @ 7:13am CST
Posted by Sigma Magnus on December 20th, 2016 @ 7:21am CST
Posted by ThunderThruster on December 20th, 2016 @ 7:33am CST
Had they gone with the mid-grey of the original toy I think it would have worked better.
Posted by fenrir72 on December 20th, 2016 @ 9:11am CST
Posted by Nik Hero on December 20th, 2016 @ 9:13am CST
Posted by RodimusConvoy13 on December 20th, 2016 @ 9:13am CST