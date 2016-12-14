Transformers: Titans Return Kup figure revealed

Tuesday, December 20th, 2016 12:37AM CST

27,292

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply













It's unknown if these photos are of a slightly-unpainted prototype (hence the black faceplate) or not, but it is the first official look of the figure we've ever gotten.



Stay tuned to Seibertron.com for all the latest and greatest transformers news! Credit(s): John Deluna Big news today, Seibertronians, for those of you wanting to complete your Transformers: The Movie figure displays. After his art was revealed just a few days ago courtesy of the Transformers Collectors Club , we finally get our full look at the Titans Return Kup figure! Check the screen caps from what is presumed to be the Transformers Collector's Club magazine below, from John Deluna It's unknown if these photos are of a slightly-unpainted prototype (hence the black faceplate) or not, but it is the first official look of the figure we've ever gotten.Stay tuned to Seibertron.com for all the latest and greatest transformers news!

Search Got Transformers News? Let us know here!



Re: Transformers: Titans Return Kup figure revealed (1847984)

Posted by

SWEET!

That alt mode is amazing. Flintlock looks great sitting in there. Posted by Cobotron on December 20th, 2016 @ 12:38am CST

Re: Transformers: Titans Return Kup figure revealed (1847985)

Posted by





Eeeeuugh... those sure are his 1986 toy colors, all right (or at least heavily inspired by them). Posted by Sabrblade on December 20th, 2016 @ 12:39am CST

Re: Transformers: Titans Return Kup figure revealed (1847986)

Posted by

Wait... his alt mode says "Tank". Does he have treads in the back? Posted by Cobotron on December 20th, 2016 @ 12:42am CST

Re: Transformers: Titans Return Kup figure revealed (1847988)

Posted by

Nice! Can't wait for Kup. Posted by Corsair on December 20th, 2016 @ 12:47am CST

Re: Transformers: Titans Return Kup figure revealed (1847989)

Posted by





Sad for my wallet (considering all upcoming bots!!), but it makes me happy to see an official, cool-lookin Kup comin up! Damn, he looks really good.Sad for my wallet (considering all upcoming bots!!), but it makes me happy to see an official, cool-lookin Kup comin up! Posted by bodrock on December 20th, 2016 @ 1:22am CST

Re: Transformers: Titans Return Kup figure revealed (1847993)

Posted by

I like the vehicle mode, but the robot mode... meh... doesn't really get my engine roaring. Posted by Black Bumblebee on December 20th, 2016 @ 2:14am CST

Re: Transformers: Titans Return Kup figure revealed (1847997)

Posted by

D-Maximus_Prime wrote: You read that title right folks, Fortress Maximus has made his way to Ross, and he is only $54.99! This sighting was reported by our own Megatronus , though the actual source of the pictures is still anonymous. With all the combiner wars box sets making their way to Ross, guess it was only a short time before the big titan on the block made his way over there. Check out the images below, and head on out to your local Ross to hunt down a Fortress of Maximus!











MUTHER PLUNGER! Posted by Z3ROhour on December 20th, 2016 @ 2:38am CST

Re: Transformers: Titans Return Kup figure revealed (1847998)

Posted by

Bronzewolf wrote: Big news today, Seibertronians, for those of you wanting to complete your Transformers: The Movie figure displays. After his art was revealed just a few days ago courtesy of the Transformers Collectors Club, we finally get our full look at the Titans Return Kup figure! Check the screen caps from what is presumed to be the Transformers Collector's Club magazine below, from John Deluna!











It's unknown if these photos are of a slightly-unpainted prototype (hence the black faceplate) or not, but it is the first official look of the figure we've ever gotten.



Stay tuned to Seibertron.com for all the latest and greatest transformers news!



like it



vehicle

cool



bot

ok?

needs repainting

(and his stoggy)



my guess?

Japan/Tak release gets the proper paint.



gggrrrrrrrrrr...







like itvehiclecoolbotok?needs repainting(and his stoggy)my guess?Japan/Tak release gets the proper paint.gggrrrrrrrrrr... Posted by Z3ROhour on December 20th, 2016 @ 2:43am CST

Re: Transformers: Titans Return Kup figure revealed (1848000)

Posted by

I think he's very cool but yeah the head seems a bit of a step back compared to his generations figure. Might try to hold out for takara but we'll see...



so who else is left? Maybe a new arcee? Bit larger than the previous release which is very good but seeing she was originally a headmaster (in american continuity), it would make sense for her to have a new toy...



misfire and slugslinger would be obvious choices since they seem to be relatively easy to retool from existing TR moulds... Posted by frogbat on December 20th, 2016 @ 3:04am CST

Re: Transformers: Titans Return Kup figure revealed (1848003)

Posted by

Posted by primalxconvoy on December 20th, 2016 @ 3:50am CST

Re: Transformers: Titans Return Kup figure revealed (1848005)

Posted by

I INVOKE THE NAME OF PRIMUS!



COME ON VOYAGER CLASS RODIMUS PRIME! Posted by Mechastrike on December 20th, 2016 @ 4:11am CST

Re: Transformers: Titans Return Kup figure revealed (1848007)

Posted by

I checked every Ross (and Marshalls and TJ Maxx) store in my general area, some twice, and came up empty-handed on the Fort Max front. I'm not sure if I should stick to looking at the ones near Toys R Us stores, like they're getting TRU overstock, or if the ones near Targets and Walmarts are also viable. I'm not sure if they've already gotten their inventory and sold through it or it hasn't come in yet. I don't know if they even WILL get any if they haven't already. This is frustrating.





At least Kup looks pretty good. I'm not keen on his hands being visible in alt mode but they're not too visible. Posted by King Kuuga on December 20th, 2016 @ 4:36am CST

Re: Transformers: Titans Return Kup figure revealed (1848010)

Posted by

Mechastrike wrote: I INVOKE THE NAME OF PRIMUS!



COME ON VOYAGER CLASS RODIMUS PRIME!





yep he's sorely missing from the line up and this cup could pass off for a rodimus cab... he'd have to be a voyager at least though yep he's sorely missing from the line up and this cup could pass off for a rodimus cab... he'd have to be a voyager at least though Posted by frogbat on December 20th, 2016 @ 5:03am CST

Re: Transformers: Titans Return Kup figure revealed (1848016)

Posted by

frogbat wrote: I think he's very cool but yeah the head seems a bit of a step back compared to his generations figure. Might try to hold out for takara but we'll see...



so who else is left? Maybe a new arcee? Bit larger than the previous release which is very good but seeing she was originally a headmaster (in american continuity), it would make sense for her to have a new toy...



misfire and slugslinger would be obvious choices since they seem to be relatively easy to retool from existing TR moulds...

The other Targetmasters too; Crosshairs, Sureshot and Pointblank. Also Twin Twist considering we already have Topspin.



This Kup looks INCREDIBLE... at least, the mold does. The Vehicle Mode is a perfect update to make the old weird-looking thing good, and the robot mode is very well proportioned and has those freakin' incredible guns. And I'm sure people can put to rest the idea he's somehow a retool of Blurr. Though I'm sure there'll be some...



Though have some have said... yeaaaah, those colours are not nice. Much as one can criticise Takara for going too far with cartoon accuracy and some of their figures looking bad as a result, this is a case of Hasbro's toy accuracy doing the same thing. I get what they're going for, but it doesn't look nice. I'd be waiting for Takara not because I care about accuracy but because I want a decent-looking colour scheme.



... on a side note, anyone else think this would make an awesome Ironhide? Late-wave redecoes go! The other Targetmasters too; Crosshairs, Sureshot and Pointblank. Also Twin Twist considering we already have Topspin.This Kup looks INCREDIBLE... at least, the mold does. The Vehicle Mode is a perfect update to make the old weird-looking thing good, and the robot mode is very well proportioned and has those freakin' incredible guns. And I'm sure people can put to rest the idea he's somehow a retool of Blurr. Though I'm sure there'll be some...Though have some have said... yeaaaah, those colours are not nice. Much as one can criticise Takara for going too far with cartoon accuracy and some of their figures looking bad as a result, this is a case of Hasbro's toy accuracy doing the same thing. I get what they're going for, but it doesn't look nice. I'd be waiting for Takara not because I care about accuracy but because I want a decent-looking colour scheme.... on a side note, anyone else think this would make an awesome Ironhide? Late-wave redecoes go! Posted by Kurona on December 20th, 2016 @ 6:30am CST

Re: Transformers: Titans Return Kup figure revealed (1848020)

Posted by

Kup's vehicle mode is a nice update. Robot mode not so much. Guns once again ruined by the Titan Master seating gap. Posted by Carnivius_Prime on December 20th, 2016 @ 7:13am CST

Re: Transformers: Titans Return Kup figure revealed (1848021)

Posted by

The colors are probably like Blurr, and look somewhat better in-hand. Either way, I'll be getting this version, as I'm simply buying the TR deluxes by wave. Posted by Sigma Magnus on December 20th, 2016 @ 7:21am CST

Re: Transformers: Titans Return Kup figure revealed (1848024)

Posted by

slightly amused (or is that bemused) how the packaging artwork on the front has his head in green (more of a teal) when the actual figures is black.

Had they gone with the mid-grey of the original toy I think it would have worked better. Posted by ThunderThruster on December 20th, 2016 @ 7:33am CST

Re: Transformers: Titans Return Kup figure revealed (1848029)

Posted by

Nice update. I wonder if an "Orion Pax" can be applicable here? Posted by fenrir72 on December 20th, 2016 @ 9:11am CST

Re: Transformers: Titans Return Kup figure revealed (1848031)

Posted by

I'd love to get cartoon accurate colors of this, as Takara will do, but like Blurr, I'm sure it will be too expensive. :'-( Posted by Nik Hero on December 20th, 2016 @ 9:13am CST