Chicago Cubs World Series 2016 8-Disc Collector's Edition Set from Shout! Factory

Transformers: Titans Return Kup figure revealed

Transformers News: Transformers: Titans Return Kup figure revealed

Tuesday, December 20th, 2016 12:37AM CST

Category: Toy News
Posted by: Bronzewolf   Views: 27,292

Big news today, Seibertronians, for those of you wanting to complete your Transformers: The Movie figure displays. After his art was revealed just a few days ago courtesy of the Transformers Collectors Club, we finally get our full look at the Titans Return Kup figure! Check the screen caps from what is presumed to be the Transformers Collector's Club magazine below, from John Deluna!

Transformers News: Re: Transformers Titans Return Product Reveals, News, Updates, Rumors, Leaks and more!

Transformers News: Re: Transformers Titans Return Product Reveals, News, Updates, Rumors, Leaks and more!

It's unknown if these photos are of a slightly-unpainted prototype (hence the black faceplate) or not, but it is the first official look of the figure we've ever gotten.

Credit(s): John Deluna
Re: Transformers: Titans Return Kup figure revealed (1847984)
Posted by Cobotron on December 20th, 2016 @ 12:38am CST
SWEET!
That alt mode is amazing. Flintlock looks great sitting in there.
Re: Transformers: Titans Return Kup figure revealed (1847985)
Posted by Sabrblade on December 20th, 2016 @ 12:39am CST
Eeeeuugh... those sure are his 1986 toy colors, all right (or at least heavily inspired by them).

Re: Transformers: Titans Return Kup figure revealed (1847986)
Posted by Cobotron on December 20th, 2016 @ 12:42am CST
Wait... his alt mode says "Tank". Does he have treads in the back?
Re: Transformers: Titans Return Kup figure revealed (1847988)
Posted by Corsair on December 20th, 2016 @ 12:47am CST
Nice! Can't wait for Kup.
Re: Transformers: Titans Return Kup figure revealed (1847989)
Posted by bodrock on December 20th, 2016 @ 1:22am CST
Damn, he looks really good.

Sad for my wallet (considering all upcoming bots!!), but it makes me happy to see an official, cool-lookin Kup comin up! ;)^
Re: Transformers: Titans Return Kup figure revealed (1847993)
Posted by Black Bumblebee on December 20th, 2016 @ 2:14am CST
I like the vehicle mode, but the robot mode... meh... doesn't really get my engine roaring.
Re: Transformers: Titans Return Kup figure revealed (1847997)
Posted by Z3ROhour on December 20th, 2016 @ 2:38am CST
MUTHER PLUNGER!
Re: Transformers: Titans Return Kup figure revealed (1847998)
Posted by Z3ROhour on December 20th, 2016 @ 2:43am CST
like it

vehicle
cool

bot
ok?
needs repainting
(and his stoggy)

my guess?
Japan/Tak release gets the proper paint.

gggrrrrrrrrrr...

;)^
=P~
:BOOM:
Re: Transformers: Titans Return Kup figure revealed (1848000)
Posted by frogbat on December 20th, 2016 @ 3:04am CST
I think he's very cool but yeah the head seems a bit of a step back compared to his generations figure. Might try to hold out for takara but we'll see...

so who else is left? Maybe a new arcee? Bit larger than the previous release which is very good but seeing she was originally a headmaster (in american continuity), it would make sense for her to have a new toy...

misfire and slugslinger would be obvious choices since they seem to be relatively easy to retool from existing TR moulds...
Re: Transformers: Titans Return Kup figure revealed (1848003)
Posted by primalxconvoy on December 20th, 2016 @ 3:50am CST
Re: Transformers: Titans Return Kup figure revealed (1848005)
Posted by Mechastrike on December 20th, 2016 @ 4:11am CST
I INVOKE THE NAME OF PRIMUS!

COME ON VOYAGER CLASS RODIMUS PRIME!
Re: Transformers: Titans Return Kup figure revealed (1848007)
Posted by King Kuuga on December 20th, 2016 @ 4:36am CST
I checked every Ross (and Marshalls and TJ Maxx) store in my general area, some twice, and came up empty-handed on the Fort Max front. I'm not sure if I should stick to looking at the ones near Toys R Us stores, like they're getting TRU overstock, or if the ones near Targets and Walmarts are also viable. I'm not sure if they've already gotten their inventory and sold through it or it hasn't come in yet. I don't know if they even WILL get any if they haven't already. This is frustrating.


At least Kup looks pretty good. I'm not keen on his hands being visible in alt mode but they're not too visible.
Re: Transformers: Titans Return Kup figure revealed (1848010)
Posted by frogbat on December 20th, 2016 @ 5:03am CST
Mechastrike wrote:I INVOKE THE NAME OF PRIMUS!

COME ON VOYAGER CLASS RODIMUS PRIME!



yep he's sorely missing from the line up and this cup could pass off for a rodimus cab... he'd have to be a voyager at least though
Re: Transformers: Titans Return Kup figure revealed (1848016)
Posted by Kurona on December 20th, 2016 @ 6:30am CST
frogbat wrote:I think he's very cool but yeah the head seems a bit of a step back compared to his generations figure. Might try to hold out for takara but we'll see...

so who else is left? Maybe a new arcee? Bit larger than the previous release which is very good but seeing she was originally a headmaster (in american continuity), it would make sense for her to have a new toy...

misfire and slugslinger would be obvious choices since they seem to be relatively easy to retool from existing TR moulds...

The other Targetmasters too; Crosshairs, Sureshot and Pointblank. Also Twin Twist considering we already have Topspin.

This Kup looks INCREDIBLE... at least, the mold does. The Vehicle Mode is a perfect update to make the old weird-looking thing good, and the robot mode is very well proportioned and has those freakin' incredible guns. And I'm sure people can put to rest the idea he's somehow a retool of Blurr. Though I'm sure there'll be some...

Though have some have said... yeaaaah, those colours are not nice. Much as one can criticise Takara for going too far with cartoon accuracy and some of their figures looking bad as a result, this is a case of Hasbro's toy accuracy doing the same thing. I get what they're going for, but it doesn't look nice. I'd be waiting for Takara not because I care about accuracy but because I want a decent-looking colour scheme.

... on a side note, anyone else think this would make an awesome Ironhide? Late-wave redecoes go!
Re: Transformers: Titans Return Kup figure revealed (1848020)
Posted by Carnivius_Prime on December 20th, 2016 @ 7:13am CST
Kup's vehicle mode is a nice update. Robot mode not so much. Guns once again ruined by the Titan Master seating gap.
Re: Transformers: Titans Return Kup figure revealed (1848021)
Posted by Sigma Magnus on December 20th, 2016 @ 7:21am CST
The colors are probably like Blurr, and look somewhat better in-hand. Either way, I'll be getting this version, as I'm simply buying the TR deluxes by wave.
Re: Transformers: Titans Return Kup figure revealed (1848024)
Posted by ThunderThruster on December 20th, 2016 @ 7:33am CST
slightly amused (or is that bemused) how the packaging artwork on the front has his head in green (more of a teal) when the actual figures is black.
Had they gone with the mid-grey of the original toy I think it would have worked better.
Re: Transformers: Titans Return Kup figure revealed (1848029)
Posted by fenrir72 on December 20th, 2016 @ 9:11am CST
Nice update. I wonder if an "Orion Pax" can be applicable here?
Re: Transformers: Titans Return Kup figure revealed (1848031)
Posted by Nik Hero on December 20th, 2016 @ 9:13am CST
I'd love to get cartoon accurate colors of this, as Takara will do, but like Blurr, I'm sure it will be too expensive. :'-(
Re: Transformers: Titans Return Kup figure revealed (1848032)
Posted by RodimusConvoy13 on December 20th, 2016 @ 9:13am CST
I don't know. I'm not feeling this guy. I've been the Titans Return Champion too. I've loved every figure they put out. This one just seems weird looking. I don't know if it's the head not being green/blue or the shoulders totally not looking like Kup at all. I'll have to wait to see it in person or more pictures. The alt mode seems really short. Hopefully it'll look better when we see more pictures. As it is, I'll probably buy it because it's Kup and it's Titans Return.

