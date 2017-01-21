Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

Transformers Titans Return Soundwave on HasbroToyShop.com

Saturday, January 28th, 2017 7:27AM CST

We are aware of some concern among the collecting fandom about the scarcity of Titans Return wave 2 Leader Class Soundwave, with Titan Master Sounblaster - but thanks to fellow Seibertronian Impulse, we have news of him being in stock at HasbroToyShop, as well as the previous report on him being on Amazon.com! Happy weekend remote hunting.

Re: Transformers Titans Return Soundwave on HasbroToyShop.com (1855364)
Posted by william-james88 on January 28th, 2017 @ 7:49am CST
chuckdawg1999 wrote:I got an update on Six Shot off of Facebook. According to a retailer Hasbro is holding the figure back, nobody knows why. Maybe it has something to do with people having a hard time finding Soundwave?

Thats nonsense since he's plenty available north of your border.

Dmax, if you want my sixshot, he is yours for 50$ shipped (what he cost me). I will just grab myself another one later, I have played with him enough for now.
Re: Transformers Titans Return Soundwave on HasbroToyShop.com (1855373)
Posted by Kurona on January 28th, 2017 @ 8:19am CST
william-james88 wrote:
Kurona wrote: the only time I can recall that not happening was with Thrilling 30 Bumblebee.

Thrilling 30 Bee did have a cliffjumper redeco


I meant the Deluxe one; completely forgot about the Legends figure. But, yeah, damn - just goes to show how many Bees got turned into Cliffs.

