Transformers Titans Return Soundwave on HasbroToyShop.com
Saturday, January 28th, 2017 7:27AM CSTCategories: Toy News, Sightings
Posted by: Va'al Views: 682
Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply
Most Popular Transformers News
List of all Transformers Toy Assortments to be Released in the First 2 Quarters of 2017: Movie, RID, Trypticon and More30,524 views
Takara Transformers Legends Individual Headmasters Chromedome, Hardhead, Brainstorm and More20,388 views
Most Recent Transformers News
Transformers: The Last Knight Optimus Prime Voice Changer Helmet In-Stock at Hasbro Toy ShopPosted 17 hours ago
Screenrant List - "Transformers - 15 Reasons Lost Light is the Greatest Story in the Franchise"Posted 18 hours ago
Posted by william-james88 on January 28th, 2017 @ 7:49am CST
chuckdawg1999 wrote:I got an update on Six Shot off of Facebook. According to a retailer Hasbro is holding the figure back, nobody knows why. Maybe it has something to do with people having a hard time finding Soundwave?
Thats nonsense since he's plenty available north of your border.
Dmax, if you want my sixshot, he is yours for 50$ shipped (what he cost me). I will just grab myself another one later, I have played with him enough for now.
Posted by Kurona on January 28th, 2017 @ 8:19am CST
william-james88 wrote:
Kurona wrote: the only time I can recall that not happening was with Thrilling 30 Bumblebee.
Thrilling 30 Bee did have a cliffjumper redeco
I meant the Deluxe one; completely forgot about the Legends figure. But, yeah, damn - just goes to show how many Bees got turned into Cliffs.