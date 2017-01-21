Transformers Titans Return Soundwave on HasbroToyShop.com

chuckdawg1999 wrote: I got an update on Six Shot off of Facebook. According to a retailer Hasbro is holding the figure back, nobody knows why. Maybe it has something to do with people having a hard time finding Soundwave?

Thats nonsense since he's plenty available north of your border.Dmax, if you want my sixshot, he is yours for 50$ shipped (what he cost me). I will just grab myself another one later, I have played with him enough for now.