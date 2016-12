Transformers Titans Return Titan Master Wave 3 Fangry, Ptero, Sawback on HTS.com

Thursday, December 29th, 2016 4:10AM CST

Bounti76

Credit(s): HTS.com

Thanks again to fellow Seibertronian, we have confirmation of the Titans Return Wave 3 Titan Masters now being available - after Australian retail - online at Hasbro Toy Shop . You can check out Fangry, Ptero, Sawback at the checkout, and check out the confirmation order below!