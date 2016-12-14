Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join
Thursday, December 29th, 2016 4:10AM CST

Categories: Toy News, Sightings, Store News
Posted by: Dr Va'al   Views: 326

Thanks again to fellow Seibertronian Bounti76, we have confirmation of the Titans Return Wave 3 Titan Masters now being available - after Australian retail - online at Hasbro Toy Shop. You can check out Fangry, Ptero, Sawback at the checkout, and check out the confirmation order below!

Transformers News: Transformers Titans Return Titan Master Wave 3 Fangry, Ptero, Sawback on HTS.com
Credit(s): HTS.com
