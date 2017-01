Twincast / Podcast Episode #163 "Through The Space Hole"

Sunday, January 8th, 2017 11:55AM CST

6,317

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

Episode #163 "Through The Space Hole" is available directly and in our RSS Feed , and should appear on iTunes and Stitcher Radio within 24 to 48 hours of when you see this news post.

Please be aware that as always, all comics talk in the show may contain complete spoilers for certain issues!



Not Optimus Prime's Girlfriend



Sumptous Art



I hope the show isn't this dull



Josh Boyfriend is into G1?



Quakin' in ma boots



Definitely not Sleep Convoy



Coming soon to Hascon: companion pieces?

Hate us? Extra Super Love us? Drop us a review on Love us?Extra Super Love us? Drop us a review on iTunes

| Want to keep the discussion going? You can do so by simply replying to this post! |

| Got a question for the Twincast? Ask the Twincast

Welcome to the Seibertron.com Twincast / Podcast and the first episode of 2017 - "Through The Space Hole". The crew this episode features ScottyP as host, as well as Razorclaw0000 and recurring guest podcaster Mr. Starscream, who listeners will recognize from our IDW comic-centric podcast episodes of the past.The show kicks off with some major comics catch up on the table. A fantastic duo of Scotty P and Razorclaw start out by talking about new sensation hearthrob series, with both issue 5 and issue 6 being available to readers. Discussion includes the title's place in the proper comic universe, the way it expands said universe, and just how creepy Elita really is.After that, the comics march continues with a dive into the newly launchedseries, and dissect issues 1 and 2 , discussing the art style, character appearances, and the larger implications of the series. Also, a lobster rides a sports car and we slide in some oily references to things that you probably wouldn't want your mother to hear.After adding in the formidable Mr. Starscream to right the ship, the team gets to the relaunchedand its premier issue 1 , and intense speculation on the foreshadowing therein. Prepare to confront and repel us after this topic for the massive space hole in the conversation that occurs. Why is that? Well, we completely forgot about Anode and Lug due to all the foreshadowing!A brief interlude finds the Twincast podcasters achieving Total Brand Awareness, with that loveable MP3 finding a new job in the process. Suffice it to say that if you haven't read the amazingyet, the laughter here may just convince you that it's time.Shifting gears, we discuss the reveals of Titans Return Kup and his casemates , Krok and Quake, as well as the other Wave 4 reveals. You didn't think we'd go a whole show without toys, did you? Some of the speculation here is out of date already, but at least there was always that twelve hours where Krok was just an oversized Gatoraider in our minds.Closing out the toy talk is a lengthy discussion of MP Camo Black Bape Convoy , including how to get it and some of the difficulties of the earlier BAPE releases. Hang out and find out just how out of touch some of your favorite podcast pals are(n't).Finally, we wrap up the show with holiday bragging rights. Did we get Transformers for the holidays? Did we give them? Maybe there was a little bit of both. Plus - can you figure out the mystery counterpunching so hardcore, we had to delete it from the show's audio? Probably, but don't tell anyone.Thanks for listening!