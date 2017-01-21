Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

Twincast / Podcast Episode #164 "Getaway Was Right"

Transformers News: Twincast / Podcast Episode #164 "Getaway Was Right"

Sunday, January 22nd, 2017 11:58AM CST

Categories: Site News, Digital Media News, Podcast
Posted by: megatronus   Views: 5,868

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

Welcome to the latest episode of the Seibertron.com Twincast / Podcast! This episode features your host ScottyP and his merry marauders, Megatronus, RodimusConvoy13, Razorclaw, and Counterpunch - listen in as we discuss the latest news, toys, and more.

Episode #164 "Getaway Was Right" is available directly and in our RSS Feed, and should appear on iTunes and Stitcher Radio within 24 to 48 hours of when you see this news post.

We kick off the podcast with the latest images of upcoming Titans Return Krok & Quake. What does the crew think of Titans Return now that the inevitable onslaught of repaints has begun, and how does the previously utilized strategy of pre-tools color our hindsight view of Combiner Wars?

Transformers News: Twincast / Podcast Episode #164 "Getaway Was Right"
Who wore it better?


Time for some old fashioned Takara goodness with a discussion of the Legends line. We've got Soundwave + cassettes on the brain, along with Super Ginrai and anime-style Brainstorm. How do these figures compare to their Hasbro counterparts, and which are worth double dipping for?

You can check out more awesome comparison images like the one below by Seibertronian Logan. in this thread!

Transformers News: Twincast / Podcast Episode #164 "Getaway Was Right"
Now that's a good comparison.


We jump right into a round of awesome listener questions. Optimuspete asks us about our collection sizes, william-james88 asks which we like to transform more, TR or RID deluxes, and SW's SilverHammer asks whether Evangelion would have been better if MP10 Eva mode was canon. Thanks for the questions, listeners.

Transformers News: Twincast / Podcast Episode #164 "Getaway Was Right"
Did someone say head-canon?


We take a slight detour to discuss the recently revealed Movie Masterpiece Bumblebee, and then Combiner Force Crash Combiners. Do we view either of these with anticipation, or with a lurking sense of disappointment?

Transformers News: Twincast / Podcast Episode #164 "Getaway Was Right"
The only movie Bumblebee you'll ever need. We hope.


On a more serious note: Mastermind Creations Tarn and their many IDW styled releases like him, a missed opportunity for Hasbro? With the popularity of More Than Meets the Eye and other ongoing comics, is the continued reliance on obscure G1 (see Krok & Quake, above) sustainable? Does the MP-ification of Generations leave an opening for 3rd Parties that Hasbro will have difficulty wresting back?

Transformers News: Twincast / Podcast Episode #164 "Getaway Was Right"
Opportunities await.


Enough of comics characters - let's get on to some actual comics. Revolutionaries is hitting stands, and the Twincast has plenty opinions on this crossover. Most of them... unkind. We love hearing from you - let us know your thoughts in the forums below.

Transformers News: Twincast / Podcast Episode #164 "Getaway Was Right"
Melodramatic, indeed.


Was Getaway right? That's the burning question on our minds as we await for Lost Light #2, with the namesake topic of this episode arriving at last. With the expected eventual reappearance of the mutineers, we debate their controversial actions. Was their betrayal a well intended effort, a malicious revenge plot, or something else? Regardless of the motivation, was it the right move? Was Megatron sorry all along and truly misunderstood by a large portion of the ship's crew? You can even let us know where you stand on this using social media with the hashtags #GetawayWasRight or #MegatronWasSorry.

Transformers News: Twincast / Podcast Episode #164 "Getaway Was Right"
This guy.


Bragging Rights is here. What has everyone gotten since their last recording?

Transformers News: Twincast / Podcast Episode #164 "Getaway Was Right"
Can you guess?


We'll be back in approximately two weeks to wildly speculate on Toy Fair 2017, talk about next week's comics like Optimus Prime #3, and much more!

| Love us? Hate us? Extra Super Love us? Drop us a review on iTunes. |
| Want to keep the discussion going? You can do so by simply replying to this post! |
| Got a question for the Twincast? Ask the Twincast. |
Search Got Transformers News? Let us know here!
News Categories: Toy News, Live Action Movie News, Comic Book News, Cartoon News, Site News, Rumors, Digital Media News, Event News, Collectables, Game News, Sponsor News, Store News, Company News, Site Articles, People News, Press Releases, Sightings, Reviews, Unlicensed Products News, Auctions, Interviews, Transtopia, Knock Offs, Editorials, Collector's Club News, Heavy Metal War, Podcast, Contests, Book News, Top Lists
Re: Twincast / Podcast Episode #164 "Getaway Was Right" (1853703)
Posted by Counterpunch on January 22nd, 2017 @ 1:09pm CST
aka, the episode that triggered Va'al into a whirling dervish of destruction. >:oP
Re: Twincast / Podcast Episode #164 "Getaway Was Right" (1853723)
Posted by optimuspete on January 22nd, 2017 @ 2:15pm CST
thanks a lot guys for answering my question, to clarify a little bit about how I count my collection and what I collect the color variants I mentioned are the music label Rumble and frenzy headphones for obvious reasons and the Energon Maximus combiners... Because they force you to get color variants to complete the combiners. Also of course mini cons and smaller Transformers that come with bigger Transformers count as their own figure. Also no third-party or knock-offs, no non transforming Transformers because WTF, and none of the Playskool/ Rescue Bots... but I'm getting pretty damn close two having one of every official mold from 1984 through till now... also I could definitely use the help tracking down the rest of the molds that I need for reasonable prices if you guys are willing to help?
Re: Twincast / Podcast Episode #164 "Getaway Was Right" (1853800)
Posted by megatronus on January 22nd, 2017 @ 11:20pm CST
optimuspete wrote:thanks a lot guys for answering my question, to clarify a little bit about how I count my collection and what I collect the color variants I mentioned are the music label Rumble and frenzy headphones for obvious reasons and the Energon Maximus combiners... Because they force you to get color variants to complete the combiners. Also of course mini cons and smaller Transformers that come with bigger Transformers count as their own figure. Also no third-party or knock-offs, no non transforming Transformers because WTF, and none of the Playskool/ Rescue Bots... but I'm getting pretty damn close two having one of every official mold from 1984 through till now... also I could definitely use the help tracking down the rest of the molds that I need for reasonable prices if you guys are willing to help?

That's awesome! I'm not a G1 collector (I have a select few reissues, but nothing more), but I have a lot of respect for the time and effort required to reach the achievement you're working towards.

I'm primarily a Generations (and whatever will fit into Generations from other lines) + Masterpiece collector. I might have ventured into previous lines, but my Marvel Legends and Star Wars Black Series habits (and growing Mezco One:12 effort) means I have to draw the line somewhere. New releases only! :D

Ending Soon On eBay

Transformers Timelines TCC TFSS 2.0 Rewind Eject - Time Remaining: 9 days 1 hour 12 minutes 54 seconds
HASBRO--TRANSFORMERS TIMELINES--FISITRON FIGURE (LOOK) CLUB EXCLUSIVE - Time Remaining: 9 days 7 hours 20 minutes 53 seconds
Transformers TFCC Club Exclusive Scourge 2013 TFSS MIB Unused - Time Remaining: 10 days 3 hours 4 minutes 36 seconds
HASBRO--TRANSFORMERS TIMELINES--CIRCUIT FIGURE (LOOK) CLUB EXCLUSIVE - Time Remaining: 10 days 5 hours 30 minutes 59 seconds
Transformers Collectors Club exclusive BREAKDOWN Deluxe boxed CHUG Classics - Time Remaining: 11 days 8 hours 42 minutes 7 seconds
Transformers TFCC CLUB SUBSCRIPTION TFSS CARZAP AUTOBOT FOWARD PATROL FIGURE - Time Remaining: 13 days 38 minutes 48 seconds
Transformers 2012 Subscription Figure Circuit by Hasbro - Time Remaining: 13 days 6 hours 47 minutes 42 seconds
Transformers 2012 Subscription Figure Scourge by Hasbro - Time Remaining: 14 days 1 hour 4 minutes 58 seconds
Transformers Podcast: Twincast / Podcast #164 - Getaway Was Right
Twincast / Podcast #164:
"Getaway Was Right"
MP3 · iTunes · RSS · View · Discuss · Ask
Posted: Saturday, January 21st, 2017
Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
The Ultimate Caption Contest
Latest: Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
Website Security Test

Seibertron.com is an unofficial Transformers fansite. It is not associated with nor endorsed by Hasbro or Takara Tomy. Transformers® is a registered trademark of Hasbro, Inc. Visit Transformers.com to view Hasbro's official Transformers website or visit Takara Tomy's official Transformers website.

In order to comply with the FTC's endorsement guidelines, we hereby inform this site's viewers that we occasionally receive sample products, content, or other forms of media from various companies in order for us to provide content of interest to our readers. Some of the content on this site are sponsored posts for which we have been compensated. Some of the links to external sites posted on this site may automatically be converted to an affiliate link for which we may be compensated.

7,999 pages were recently viewed by 535 unique visitors. This page loaded in 0.02535 seconds and was viewed 19 times on Monday, January 23rd 2017 4:56am CST

© 2017 Seibertron, Inc. DBA Seibertron.com. All Rights Reserved. Established June 2000. Seibertron.com is owned by Ryan Yzquierdo.