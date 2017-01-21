Twincast / Podcast Episode #164 "Getaway Was Right"
Sunday, January 22nd, 2017
Episode #164 "Getaway Was Right" is available directly and in our RSS Feed, and should appear on iTunes and Stitcher Radio within 24 to 48 hours of when you see this news post.
We kick off the podcast with the latest images of upcoming Titans Return Krok & Quake. What does the crew think of Titans Return now that the inevitable onslaught of repaints has begun, and how does the previously utilized strategy of pre-tools color our hindsight view of Combiner Wars?
Who wore it better?
Time for some old fashioned Takara goodness with a discussion of the Legends line. We've got Soundwave + cassettes on the brain, along with Super Ginrai and anime-style Brainstorm. How do these figures compare to their Hasbro counterparts, and which are worth double dipping for?
You can check out more awesome comparison images like the one below by Seibertronian Logan. in this thread!
Now that's a good comparison.
We jump right into a round of awesome listener questions. Optimuspete asks us about our collection sizes, william-james88 asks which we like to transform more, TR or RID deluxes, and SW's SilverHammer asks whether Evangelion would have been better if MP10 Eva mode was canon. Thanks for the questions, listeners.
Did someone say head-canon?
We take a slight detour to discuss the recently revealed Movie Masterpiece Bumblebee, and then Combiner Force Crash Combiners. Do we view either of these with anticipation, or with a lurking sense of disappointment?
The only movie Bumblebee you'll ever need. We hope.
On a more serious note: Mastermind Creations Tarn and their many IDW styled releases like him, a missed opportunity for Hasbro? With the popularity of More Than Meets the Eye and other ongoing comics, is the continued reliance on obscure G1 (see Krok & Quake, above) sustainable? Does the MP-ification of Generations leave an opening for 3rd Parties that Hasbro will have difficulty wresting back?
Opportunities await.
Enough of comics characters - let's get on to some actual comics. Revolutionaries is hitting stands, and the Twincast has plenty opinions on this crossover. Most of them... unkind. We love hearing from you - let us know your thoughts in the forums below.
Melodramatic, indeed.
Was Getaway right? That's the burning question on our minds as we await for Lost Light #2, with the namesake topic of this episode arriving at last. With the expected eventual reappearance of the mutineers, we debate their controversial actions. Was their betrayal a well intended effort, a malicious revenge plot, or something else? Regardless of the motivation, was it the right move? Was Megatron sorry all along and truly misunderstood by a large portion of the ship's crew? You can even let us know where you stand on this using social media with the hashtags #GetawayWasRight or #MegatronWasSorry.
This guy.
Bragging Rights is here. What has everyone gotten since their last recording?
Can you guess?
We'll be back in approximately two weeks to wildly speculate on Toy Fair 2017, talk about next week's comics like Optimus Prime #3, and much more!
optimuspete wrote:thanks a lot guys for answering my question, to clarify a little bit about how I count my collection and what I collect the color variants I mentioned are the music label Rumble and frenzy headphones for obvious reasons and the Energon Maximus combiners... Because they force you to get color variants to complete the combiners. Also of course mini cons and smaller Transformers that come with bigger Transformers count as their own figure. Also no third-party or knock-offs, no non transforming Transformers because WTF, and none of the Playskool/ Rescue Bots... but I'm getting pretty damn close two having one of every official mold from 1984 through till now... also I could definitely use the help tracking down the rest of the molds that I need for reasonable prices if you guys are willing to help?
That's awesome! I'm not a G1 collector (I have a select few reissues, but nothing more), but I have a lot of respect for the time and effort required to reach the achievement you're working towards.
I'm primarily a Generations (and whatever will fit into Generations from other lines) + Masterpiece collector. I might have ventured into previous lines, but my Marvel Legends and Star Wars Black Series habits (and growing Mezco One:12 effort) means I have to draw the line somewhere. New releases only!