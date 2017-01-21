Upcoming Netflix Documentary The Toys That Made Us Featuring Transformers
Friday, January 20th, 2017 11:41AM CSTCategories: Toy News, Digital Media News
Posted by: william-james88 Views: 19,890
Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply
Star Wars
Hello Kitty
Lego
Star Trek
GI Joe
Masters of the Universe
Barbie
It is not known when the series will premiere. Let us know if you are looking forward to this show!
Most Popular Transformers News
Robots in Disguise Activator Combiners Strongarm with Trickout and Bumblebee with Stuntwing22,529 views
Most Recent Transformers News
Best Deal Yet for Titans Return Fortress Maximus and Masterpiece Bumblebee at Toysrus CanadaPosted 6 hours ago
Hasbro Franchises Spotlight in Licensing Magazine, Featuring New UK Transformers Comics Magazine SeriesPosted 1 day ago
Posted by Sigma Magnus on January 20th, 2017 @ 1:35pm CST
Posted by Bumblevivisector on January 20th, 2017 @ 1:52pm CST
Well, if there's one toyline it'd make sense to replace with MLP at the last minute...
Posted by william-james88 on January 20th, 2017 @ 2:18pm CST
Bumblevivisector wrote:Judging by those boards, it's going well for all of them except Hello Kitty. Despite its longevity, there might just not be too much to say about it.
Well, if there's one toyline it'd make sense to replace with MLP at the last minute...
yeah, that is the odd one out. I would have suggested Mr potatoe head or Hotwheels or Ninja Turtles but I think they wanted to diversify their toys.
Posted by dragons on January 20th, 2017 @ 7:21pm CST
Posted by Emerje on January 20th, 2017 @ 8:04pm CST
Second, this sounds like it could actually be fun. They do seem to be doing some fan oriented stuff rather than just drone on about the franchise. I see notes about doing the transformation sound with your mouth, transforming without instructions, and even mention of 3rd party figures. Yeah, I'll be watching.
Emerje