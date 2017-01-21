Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

Upcoming Netflix Documentary The Toys That Made Us Featuring Transformers

Transformers News: Upcoming Netflix Documentary The Toys That Made Us Featuring Transformers

Friday, January 20th, 2017 11:41AM CST

Categories: Toy News, Digital Media News
Posted by: william-james88   Views: 19,890

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

A new Facebook page appeared to reveal a new documentary being made for Netflix called The Toys That Made Us. This 8 episode series will dedicate each episode to one specific toyline, mainly focusing on toys from the 80s. A photo of their "drawing board" reveals that Transformers will get it's own episode along with:

Star Wars
Hello Kitty
Lego
Star Trek
GI Joe
Masters of the Universe
Barbie

It is not known when the series will premiere. Let us know if you are looking forward to this show!

Transformers News: Upcoming Netflix Documentary The Toys That Made Us Featuring Transformrers

Transformers News: Upcoming Netflix Documentary The Toys That Made Us Featuring Transformrers
Search Got Transformers News? Let us know here!
News Categories: Toy News, Live Action Movie News, Comic Book News, Cartoon News, Site News, Rumors, Digital Media News, Event News, Collectables, Game News, Sponsor News, Store News, Company News, Site Articles, People News, Press Releases, Sightings, Reviews, Unlicensed Products News, Auctions, Interviews, Transtopia, Knock Offs, Editorials, Collector's Club News, Heavy Metal War, Podcast, Contests, Book News, Top Lists
Re: Upcoming Netflix Documentary The Toys That Made Us Featuring Transformers (1853365)
Posted by Sigma Magnus on January 20th, 2017 @ 1:35pm CST
Hopefully this'll go well.
Re: Upcoming Netflix Documentary The Toys That Made Us Featuring Transformers (1853368)
Posted by Bumblevivisector on January 20th, 2017 @ 1:52pm CST
Judging by those boards, it's going well for all of them except Hello Kitty. Despite its longevity, there might just not be too much to say about it.

Well, if there's one toyline it'd make sense to replace with MLP at the last minute...
Re: Upcoming Netflix Documentary The Toys That Made Us Featuring Transformers (1853371)
Posted by william-james88 on January 20th, 2017 @ 2:18pm CST
Bumblevivisector wrote:Judging by those boards, it's going well for all of them except Hello Kitty. Despite its longevity, there might just not be too much to say about it.

Well, if there's one toyline it'd make sense to replace with MLP at the last minute...

yeah, that is the odd one out. I would have suggested Mr potatoe head or Hotwheels or Ninja Turtles but I think they wanted to diversify their toys.
Re: Upcoming Netflix Documentary The Toys That Made Us Featuring Transformers (1853409)
Posted by dragons on January 20th, 2017 @ 7:21pm CST
I would have performed ninja turtles over human any day turtle toys still being made he man is not
Re: Upcoming Netflix Documentary The Toys That Made Us Featuring Transformers (1853419)
Posted by Emerje on January 20th, 2017 @ 8:04pm CST
First, "Transformrers" in the post title. ;)

Second, this sounds like it could actually be fun. They do seem to be doing some fan oriented stuff rather than just drone on about the franchise. I see notes about doing the transformation sound with your mouth, transforming without instructions, and even mention of 3rd party figures. Yeah, I'll be watching.

Emerje

Ending Soon On eBay

Transformers Timelines TCC TFSS 2.0 Rewind Eject - Time Remaining: 9 days 1 hour 12 minutes 54 seconds
HASBRO--TRANSFORMERS TIMELINES--FISITRON FIGURE (LOOK) CLUB EXCLUSIVE - Time Remaining: 9 days 7 hours 20 minutes 53 seconds
Transformers TFCC Club Exclusive Scourge 2013 TFSS MIB Unused - Time Remaining: 10 days 3 hours 4 minutes 36 seconds
HASBRO--TRANSFORMERS TIMELINES--CIRCUIT FIGURE (LOOK) CLUB EXCLUSIVE - Time Remaining: 10 days 5 hours 30 minutes 59 seconds
Transformers Collectors Club exclusive BREAKDOWN Deluxe boxed CHUG Classics - Time Remaining: 11 days 8 hours 42 minutes 7 seconds
Transformers TFCC CLUB SUBSCRIPTION TFSS CARZAP AUTOBOT FOWARD PATROL FIGURE - Time Remaining: 13 days 38 minutes 48 seconds
Transformers 2012 Subscription Figure Circuit by Hasbro - Time Remaining: 13 days 6 hours 47 minutes 42 seconds
Transformers 2012 Subscription Figure Scourge by Hasbro - Time Remaining: 14 days 1 hour 4 minutes 58 seconds
Transformers Podcast: Twincast / Podcast #164 - Getaway Was Right
Twincast / Podcast #164:
"Getaway Was Right"
MP3 · iTunes · RSS · View · Discuss · Ask
Posted: Saturday, January 21st, 2017
Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
The Ultimate Caption Contest
Latest: Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
Website Security Test

Seibertron.com is an unofficial Transformers fansite. It is not associated with nor endorsed by Hasbro or Takara Tomy. Transformers® is a registered trademark of Hasbro, Inc. Visit Transformers.com to view Hasbro's official Transformers website or visit Takara Tomy's official Transformers website.

In order to comply with the FTC's endorsement guidelines, we hereby inform this site's viewers that we occasionally receive sample products, content, or other forms of media from various companies in order for us to provide content of interest to our readers. Some of the content on this site are sponsored posts for which we have been compensated. Some of the links to external sites posted on this site may automatically be converted to an affiliate link for which we may be compensated.

7,999 pages were recently viewed by 535 unique visitors. This page loaded in 0.02659 seconds and was viewed 16 times on Monday, January 23rd 2017 4:56am CST

© 2017 Seibertron, Inc. DBA Seibertron.com. All Rights Reserved. Established June 2000. Seibertron.com is owned by Ryan Yzquierdo.