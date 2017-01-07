Upcoming Netflix Documentary The Toys That Made Us Featuring Transformrers

Friday, January 20th, 2017 11:41AM CST

A new Facebook page appeared to reveal a new documentary being made for Netflix called The Toys That Made Us. This 8 episode series will dedicate each episode to one specific toyline, mainly focusing on toys from the 80s. A photo of their "drawing board" reveals that Transformers will get it's own episode along with:Star WarsHello KittyLegoStar TrekGI JoeMasters of the UniverseBarbieIt is not known when the series will premiere. Let us know if you are looking forward to this show!