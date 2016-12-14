Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join
Chicago Cubs World Series 2016 8-Disc Collector's Edition Set from Shout! Factory

Update on Hachette Partworks Transformers: The Definitive G1 Comics Collection

Transformers News: Update on Hachette Partworks Transformers: The Definitive G1 Comics Collection

Monday, December 26th, 2016 11:39AM CST

Category: Comic Book News
Posted by: Dr Va'al   Views: 999

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

We have an update on the Hachette Partworks Definitive Transformers G1 Collection subscription service, thanks to fellow robot fan Jimmy Baker via our Facebook page - the initial run was apparently successful, and the company will be releasing the full project after all! You can check out the confirmation info below, and the original announcement coverage here.

Delivery & Gift Information

As part of our research we tested the first 4 issues of this series in selected locations in the UK and we are excited to confirm that the complete collection is now launching nationally! Issue 1 will be published on 28th December 2016, and your subscription will begin again from issue 1.
We will send you the new editions of issues 1, 2, and 3 free of charge, and of course you will receive your free subscription gifts.
During the test run for this collection, you weren't charged and for security reasons we were not able to hold onto your payment details whether these were credit card details or direct debit details. This means that you will be charged via invoice, however in your first delivery you will receive information about how to switch to card or direct debit payment.
1- Please allow 28 days from the acceptance of your order for delivery.
2- You will receive your first two issues for FREE plus your FREE Transformers keyrings with your 1st delivery.
3- You will receive 2 issues every 4 weeks delivered directly to your door (in exceptional circumstances, the content of your despatches may differ).
4- You will receive another FREE issue with your 2nd delivery plus your FREE Transformers wallet.
5- You will receive your FREE tin plate cover with your 3rd delivery.
6- You will receive your FREE Transformers mug with your 4th delivery.
7- You will receive your FREE Transformers bookends with your 5th delivery.
Credit(s): Jimmy Baker
Search Got Transformers News? Let us know here!
News Categories: Toy News, Live Action Movie News, Comic Book News, Cartoon News, Site News, Rumors, Digital Media News, Event News, Collectables, Game News, Sponsor News, Store News, Company News, Site Articles, People News, Press Releases, Sightings, Reviews, Unlicensed Products News, Auctions, Interviews, Transtopia, Knock Offs, Editorials, Collector's Club News, Heavy Metal War, Podcast, Contests, Book News, Top Lists

Ending Soon On eBay

Transformers Robots in Disguise LegionClass Patrol Mode Strongarm{B3046AS0} XTS - Time Remaining: 20 days 14 hours 17 minutes 54 seconds
Takara Transformers Beast Wars Neo Mach Kick VS Archadis VS-36 figures Set New - Time Remaining: 25 days 23 hours 33 minutes 55 seconds
TRANSFORMERS ASTROTRAIN TRANSFORMERS COLLECTION 11 - Time Remaining: 19 days 4 hours 6 minutes 50 seconds
Transformers Beast Wars RHINOX complete Original Rhino Figure - Time Remaining: 25 days 21 hours 22 minutes 52 seconds
Takara Transformers Beast Wars Neo Longrack vs Guiledart DX-01 figures Set New - Time Remaining: 25 days 23 hours 42 minutes 37 seconds
Transformers STARSCREAM Cybertron Robots in Disguise - Time Remaining: 19 days 7 hours 12 minutes 59 seconds
Transformers Movie 2007 Unreleased Target Scout Gunbarrel New - Time Remaining: 19 days 9 hours 29 minutes 10 seconds
D1030161 SHOCKWAVE TRANSFORMERS G1 MIB STYLE 100% COMPLETE DECEPTICON 1986 - Time Remaining: 20 days 14 minutes 49 seconds
Transformers Podcast: Twincast / Podcast #162 - 2016 Year In Review
Twincast / Podcast #162:
"2016 Year In Review"
MP3 · iTunes · RSS · View · Discuss · Ask
Posted: Wednesday, December 14th, 2016
Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
The Ultimate Caption Contest
Latest: Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
Website Security Test

Seibertron.com is an unofficial Transformers fansite. It is not associated with nor endorsed by Hasbro or Takara Tomy. Transformers® is a registered trademark of Hasbro, Inc. Visit Transformers.com to view Hasbro's official Transformers website or visit Takara Tomy's official Transformers website.

In order to comply with the FTC's endorsement guidelines, we hereby inform this site's viewers that we occasionally receive sample products, content, or other forms of media from various companies in order for us to provide content of interest to our readers. Some of the content on this site are sponsored posts for which we have been compensated. Some of the links to external sites posted on this site may automatically be converted to an affiliate link for which we may be compensated.

9,326 pages were recently viewed by 681 unique visitors. This page loaded in 0.03205 seconds and was viewed 99 times on Monday, December 26th 2016 12:46pm CST

© 2016 Seibertron, Inc. DBA Seibertron.com. All Rights Reserved. Established June 2000. Seibertron.com is owned by Ryan Yzquierdo.