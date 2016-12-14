Update on Hachette Partworks Transformers: The Definitive G1 Comics Collection

Delivery & Gift Information



As part of our research we tested the first 4 issues of this series in selected locations in the UK and we are excited to confirm that the complete collection is now launching nationally! Issue 1 will be published on 28th December 2016, and your subscription will begin again from issue 1.

We will send you the new editions of issues 1, 2, and 3 free of charge, and of course you will receive your free subscription gifts.

During the test run for this collection, you weren't charged and for security reasons we were not able to hold onto your payment details whether these were credit card details or direct debit details. This means that you will be charged via invoice, however in your first delivery you will receive information about how to switch to card or direct debit payment.

1- Please allow 28 days from the acceptance of your order for delivery.

2- You will receive your first two issues for FREE plus your FREE Transformers keyrings with your 1st delivery.

3- You will receive 2 issues every 4 weeks delivered directly to your door (in exceptional circumstances, the content of your despatches may differ).

4- You will receive another FREE issue with your 2nd delivery plus your FREE Transformers wallet.

5- You will receive your FREE tin plate cover with your 3rd delivery.

6- You will receive your FREE Transformers mug with your 4th delivery.

7- You will receive your FREE Transformers bookends with your 5th delivery.

