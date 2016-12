Thursday, December 29th, 2016 3:43AM CST

654

Bounti76

Noticed there was no TAAO issue in the March solicitations; it's not cancelled, is it? D:



Nope. We’re just taking a month off for Sara to catch up. Unlike our characters (or like them, depending on how you define it) she is not a machine.

Credit(s): Mairghread Scott

