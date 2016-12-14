Venus Terzo (Blackarachnia) to Attend TFNation 2017
Sunday, January 1st, 2017 12:11PM CSTCategories: Event News, People News
Posted by: Va'al Views: 232
Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply
Transmission_Initiated
Transmission ID: 00006
TFNation_2017
Operation: Venus Terzo to attend TFNation 2017
Joining UK fans for the very first time, we are pleased to announce the incredibly talented Venus Terzo, Beast Wars Blackarachnia, will be attending TFNation 2017!
Blazing a trail for the multi-layered female characters who followed in her path, Blackarachnia’s long journey, from Beast Wars’ ruthless, self-serving, rebel Predacon to the Maximal-aligned Beast Machines force of nature, has seen the character achieve a special place in fan’s hearts. Her later dedication to Cybertron, and her relationship with Spark-mate Silverbolt, were elements decades ahead of MTMTE’s own examinations of loyalty and friendship, and are as relevant now as they have ever been.
Apart from her Transformers work, Venus’ acting versatility is reflected in the sheer quality and scale of her filmography. She is well-known for voicing My Little Pony’s Rainbow Dash across numerous features, the female version of Ranma ½, Jean Grey in X-Men: Evolution, the iconic Sorceress (and evil Critta) in The New Adventures of He-Man, and Gigagirl in Reboot. Then add in Biiko Daitokuji in Project A-Ko, G.I. Joe’s Jinx, Death Note’s Wedy, Princess Lana in Captain N: The Game Master and Talia Gladys in Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny, and that’s just a selection of her animated work.
Venus’s on-screen appearances are even more numerous, including Arrow, Minority Report, Supernatural, Continuum, Sanctuary, Andromeda, and Stargate SG-1. Mainstream audiences will also know Venus from Blackstone, Badge of Honour, The Guard and her long-running role as Detective Angela Kosmo on Da Vinci’s Inquest , along with numerous other TV Movie and episodic work.
It’s worth noting, for fans of darker series, that Venus has also appeared in The Masters of Horror, The Dead Zone and The Twilight Zone and even appeared in the original TV series adaptation of Stephen King’s It.
Venus will be meeting fans, signing autographs and taking part in panels during our convention, which will run from Friday 11th and Sunday 13st August 2017.
Further transmissions to follow.
TFNation
Where all are one
Transmission_Terminated
=====================
Website: https://tfnation.com/
Press Release: http://bit.ly/2iSU4a1