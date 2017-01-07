Video Review for Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Beeside and Primestrong
Monday, January 9th, 2017 8:20AM CSTCategory: Reviews
Posted by: william-james88 Views: 2,835
Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply
Most Popular Transformers News
Most Recent Transformers News
TFsource News! DX9 Carry and Terror, Titanika, Striker Noir, Sovereign, Gigapower, & TW Constructor!Posted 57 minutes ago
Rob Liefeld on Akiva Goldsman and Transformers, Hasbro / Paramount Shared UniversePosted 12 hours ago
Posted by Nik Hero on January 9th, 2017 @ 8:43am CST
Posted by Deathsanras on January 9th, 2017 @ 9:26am CST
Posted by Sabrblade on January 9th, 2017 @ 9:40am CST
Bounti76 wrote:Honestly, that headsculpt makes her look kind of evil. I can see customizers turning this into a Decepticon, or possibly Maxima, from The Web-Series-Which-Shall-Not-Be-Named.I've seen customizers saying they want to turn her into Maxima, also known as She Who Sings, the First Maximal, Daughter of the Founder of the Maximals Fortress Maximus, from the amazingly-written series Beast Wars: Uprising.
Posted by RAR on January 9th, 2017 @ 12:04pm CST
Alpine Strike Drift Review :
Warrior Skywarp review :
Legion Springload Review :
Legion Blurr Review :
Posted by Starsaber468 on January 9th, 2017 @ 2:03pm CST
Decepticon Stryker wrote:Bounti76 wrote:Honestly, that headsculpt makes her look kind of evil. I can see customizers turning this into a Decepticon, or possibly Maxima, from The Web-Series-Which-Shall-Not-Be-Named.
Oh you mean- *aimed at by multiple firearms* nevermind.
And yeah, that does look evil.. SG Windblade anyone?
SG windbladr already exists she doesn't where the battle mask at all rather she has an color that is an homage to a certain anime character....
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 9th, 2017 @ 2:10pm CST
You can check out the reviews below, and let us know what you think in the comments section below!
Alpine Strike Drift Review :
Warrior Skywarp review :
Legion Blurr Review :
Posted by RAR on January 9th, 2017 @ 2:17pm CST
Maybe by the time he comes out I can actually find a Legion Ratchet that has two legs painted the same and not one thickly painted and one thinly painted - I've not seen such a common paint error since the Hasbro Asia Conehead 3 pack version of Thrust who had the same problem on his lift fans (I have two and they are both like that - but at least I can swap them now).
It would be great if they wrap Warrior Ratchet & Bisk back into a later wave too since both of those seem to have been skipped to - I remain a bit scared they might forget to do that though since Jazz was not reissued at all so far - where as Grimlock and Strongarm you can't escape from them.