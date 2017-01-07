Video Review for Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Beeside and Primestrong

Monday, January 9th, 2017 8:20AM CST

2,835

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

Panda Prime Productions has a review of the newly found Robots in Disguise Combiner Force figures. This video features the two sets currently available, Primestrong (which combines Strongarm with Optimus Prime) and Beeside (which combines Bumblebee and Sideswipe). You can see their individual robot modes, how the gimmick works and the combined form. Let us know what you think of them and if your kids would like them!





Search Got Transformers News? Let us know here!



Re: Video Review for Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Beeside and Primestrong (1851278)

Posted by

My 3 year old will love these. My 6 year old, who plays with Generations, Combiner Wars, and Titans Return characters, will not. Posted by Nik Hero on January 9th, 2017 @ 8:43am CST

Re: Video Review for Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Beeside and Primestrong (1851289)

Posted by

Windblade's going to an Eyes Wide Shut party. Posted by Deathsanras on January 9th, 2017 @ 9:26am CST

Re: Video Review for Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Beeside and Primestrong (1851293)

Posted by

Bounti76 wrote: Honestly, that headsculpt makes her look kind of evil. I can see customizers turning this into a Decepticon, or possibly Maxima, from The Web-Series-Which-Shall-Not-Be-Named. I've seen customizers saying they want to turn her into Maxima, also known as She Who Sings, the First Maximal, Daughter of the Founder of the Maximals Fortress Maximus, from the amazingly-written series Beast Wars: Uprising . I've seen customizers saying they want to turn her into Maxima, also known as She Who Sings, the First Maximal, Daughter of the Founder of the Maximals Fortress Maximus, from the amazingly-written series Posted by Sabrblade on January 9th, 2017 @ 9:40am CST

Re: Video Review for Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Beeside and Primestrong (1851309)

Posted by

Some more Chefatron reviews are up (see the Titans Returns thread for others) ; here are the RID-17 ones though :



Alpine Strike Drift Review :







Warrior Skywarp review :









Legion Springload Review :







Legion Blurr Review :



Posted by RAR on January 9th, 2017 @ 12:04pm CST

Re: Video Review for Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Beeside and Primestrong (1851333)

Posted by

Decepticon Stryker wrote: Bounti76 wrote: Honestly, that headsculpt makes her look kind of evil. I can see customizers turning this into a Decepticon, or possibly Maxima, from The Web-Series-Which-Shall-Not-Be-Named.

Oh you mean- *aimed at by multiple firearms* nevermind.



And yeah, that does look evil.. SG Windblade anyone?

SG windbladr already exists she doesn't where the battle mask at all rather she has an color that is an homage to a certain anime character.... SG windbladr already exists she doesn't where the battle mask at all rather she has an color that is an homage to a certain anime character.... Posted by Starsaber468 on January 9th, 2017 @ 2:03pm CST

Re: Video Review for Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Beeside and Primestrong (1851336)

Posted by

RAR has provided us with more reviews today, this time in the form of a pair of repaints along with a new legion class figure: Blurr! Warrior Alpine Strike Drift is a repaint of the warrior class figure in an homage to the IDW character of the same name. Skywarp is a repaint of the Warrior Starscream mold, looking very nice in his black and purple. And rounding out the crew is legion class Blurr, an all new mold and a potential piece of a Robots in Disguise/Rescue Bots toy crossover.



You can check out the reviews below, and let us know what you think in the comments section below!



Seibertronianhas provided us with more reviews today, this time in the form of a pair of repaints along with a new legion class figure: Blurr! Warrior Alpine Strike Drift is a repaint of the warrior class figure in an homage to the IDW character of the same name. Skywarp is a repaint of the Warrior Starscream mold, looking very nice in his black and purple. And rounding out the crew is legion class Blurr, an all new mold and a potential piece of a Robots in Disguise/Rescue Bots toy crossover.You can check out the reviews below, and let us know what you think in the comments section below! Alpine Strike Drift Review :







Warrior Skywarp review :







Legion Blurr Review :



Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 9th, 2017 @ 2:10pm CST