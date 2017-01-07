Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

Video Review for Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Beeside and Primestrong

Monday, January 9th, 2017 8:20AM CST

Category: Reviews
Posted by: william-james88   Views: 2,835

Panda Prime Productions has a review of the newly found Robots in Disguise Combiner Force figures. This video features the two sets currently available, Primestrong (which combines Strongarm with Optimus Prime) and Beeside (which combines Bumblebee and Sideswipe). You can see their individual robot modes, how the gimmick works and the combined form. Let us know what you think of them and if your kids would like them!

Re: Video Review for Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Beeside and Primestrong (1851278)
Posted by Nik Hero on January 9th, 2017 @ 8:43am CST
My 3 year old will love these. My 6 year old, who plays with Generations, Combiner Wars, and Titans Return characters, will not.
Re: Video Review for Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Beeside and Primestrong (1851289)
Posted by Deathsanras on January 9th, 2017 @ 9:26am CST
Windblade's going to an Eyes Wide Shut party.
Re: Video Review for Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Beeside and Primestrong (1851293)
Posted by Sabrblade on January 9th, 2017 @ 9:40am CST
Bounti76 wrote:Honestly, that headsculpt makes her look kind of evil. I can see customizers turning this into a Decepticon, or possibly Maxima, from The Web-Series-Which-Shall-Not-Be-Named.
I've seen customizers saying they want to turn her into Maxima, also known as She Who Sings, the First Maximal, Daughter of the Founder of the Maximals Fortress Maximus, from the amazingly-written series Beast Wars: Uprising.
Re: Video Review for Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Beeside and Primestrong (1851309)
Posted by RAR on January 9th, 2017 @ 12:04pm CST
Re: Video Review for Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Beeside and Primestrong (1851333)
Posted by Starsaber468 on January 9th, 2017 @ 2:03pm CST
Decepticon Stryker wrote:
Bounti76 wrote:Honestly, that headsculpt makes her look kind of evil. I can see customizers turning this into a Decepticon, or possibly Maxima, from The Web-Series-Which-Shall-Not-Be-Named.

Oh you mean- *aimed at by multiple firearms* nevermind.

And yeah, that does look evil.. SG Windblade anyone?

SG windbladr already exists she doesn't where the battle mask at all rather she has an color that is an homage to a certain anime character....
Re: Video Review for Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Beeside and Primestrong (1851336)
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 9th, 2017 @ 2:10pm CST
Seibertronian RAR has provided us with more reviews today, this time in the form of a pair of repaints along with a new legion class figure: Blurr! Warrior Alpine Strike Drift is a repaint of the warrior class figure in an homage to the IDW character of the same name. Skywarp is a repaint of the Warrior Starscream mold, looking very nice in his black and purple. And rounding out the crew is legion class Blurr, an all new mold and a potential piece of a Robots in Disguise/Rescue Bots toy crossover.

You can check out the reviews below, and let us know what you think in the comments section below!

Alpine Strike Drift Review :



Warrior Skywarp review :



Legion Blurr Review :

Re: Video Review for Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Beeside and Primestrong (1851338)
Posted by RAR on January 9th, 2017 @ 2:17pm CST
I just realised I don't know if Bisk is a 2017 Legion wave 1 or Legion wave 2 repack since he was skipped in the UK in the previous packaging style I hope he will get released in the new packaging either in wave 1 or 2 of Combiner Force Legions.

Maybe by the time he comes out I can actually find a Legion Ratchet that has two legs painted the same and not one thickly painted and one thinly painted - I've not seen such a common paint error since the Hasbro Asia Conehead 3 pack version of Thrust who had the same problem on his lift fans (I have two and they are both like that - but at least I can swap them now).

It would be great if they wrap Warrior Ratchet & Bisk back into a later wave too since both of those seem to have been skipped to - I remain a bit scared they might forget to do that though since Jazz was not reissued at all so far - where as Grimlock and Strongarm you can't escape from them.

