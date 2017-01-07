Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

Video Review for Robots in Disguise Warrior Blurr and Soundwave

Transformers News: Video Review for Robots in Disguise Warrior Blurr and Soundwave

Sunday, January 8th, 2017 12:15PM CST

Categories: Toy News, Reviews
Posted by: william-james88   Views: 10,180

Some of the most anticipated figures in the Robots in Diguise line are Warrior Blurr and Soundwave, especially since Blurr seems to be an interpretation of his Recue Bot look.

We have video reviews of both coming from Chefatron who found them at Toysrus in the Phillipines.

Enjoy and let us know what you think!



Credit(s): Chefatron
Re: Video Review for Robots in Disguise Warrior Blurr and Soundwave (1851184)
Posted by chuckdawg1999 on January 8th, 2017 @ 3:17pm CST
william-james88 wrote:
chuckdawg1999 wrote:I guess the window has passed on the Weaponizer Minicons. I'd love to know what happened.

They were never found in the US?

On the flipside, you guys got the weapon minicon 4 pack, Canada never got it.


Well, yes and no. It was released but I don't think it made it into all stores, the same thing with that other 4 pack with the weaponized Slipstream.
Re: Video Review for Robots in Disguise Warrior Blurr and Soundwave (1851185)
Posted by Stuartmaximus on January 8th, 2017 @ 3:25pm CST
william-james88 wrote:Some of the most anticipated figures in the Robots in Diguise line are Warrior Blurr and Soundwave, especially since Blurr seems to be an interpretation of his Recue Bot look.

We have video reviews of both coming from Chefatron who found them at Toysrus in the Phillipines.

Enjoy and let us know what you think!





Erm....didn't Bumblebee21 already post these :-?
Re: Video Review for Robots in Disguise Warrior Blurr and Soundwave (1851187)
Posted by Sabrblade on January 8th, 2017 @ 3:31pm CST
Stuartmaximus wrote:
william-james88 wrote:Some of the most anticipated figures in the Robots in Diguise line are Warrior Blurr and Soundwave, especially since Blurr seems to be an interpretation of his Recue Bot look.

We have video reviews of both coming from Chefatron who found them at Toysrus in the Phillipines.

Enjoy and let us know what you think!





Erm....didn't Bumblebee21 already post these :-?
Not as a front page news post.
Re: Video Review for Robots in Disguise Warrior Blurr and Soundwave (1851188)
Posted by Emerje on January 8th, 2017 @ 3:45pm CST
Sabrblade wrote:
Emerje wrote:We know they have bot modes, the question was if they could form both the top and bottom halves of the combined mode which they can't.

Emerje
JelZe had just claimed otherwise in her previous post above. That's what RAR was responding to.


My fault, I misread her post as meaning they're only tops or bottoms, not both and thought RAR was replying to something else since Will had already just mentioned the bot modes.

Anyway, there's still people finding wave 1 Minicons in stores? I really haven't seen too many Minicons of any type lately. What I have seen is pegs full of Windblade and nothing else. Kids aren't being fooled by the bad paint job I guess.

Emerje
Re: Video Review for Robots in Disguise Warrior Blurr and Soundwave (1851189)
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 8th, 2017 @ 3:59pm CST
Emerje wrote:
Sabrblade wrote:
Emerje wrote:We know they have bot modes, the question was if they could form both the top and bottom halves of the combined mode which they can't.

Emerje
JelZe had just claimed otherwise in her previous post above. That's what RAR was responding to.


My fault, I misread her post as meaning they're only tops or bottoms, not both and thought RAR was replying to something else since Will had already just mentioned the bot modes.

Anyway, there's still people finding wave 1 Minicons in stores? I really haven't seen too many Minicons of any type lately. What I have seen is pegs full of Windblade and nothing else. Kids aren't being fooled by the bad paint job I guess.

Emerje


I still see them, but they've been mostly plucked dry after Christmas. Thank Goodness. Right now Walmart has them on Rollback... as "Weaponizer Minicon Asst." We never got past wave 2! #-o
Re: Video Review for Robots in Disguise Warrior Blurr and Soundwave (1851190)
Posted by Sabrblade on January 8th, 2017 @ 4:05pm CST
Re: Video Review for Robots in Disguise Warrior Blurr and Soundwave (1851191)
Posted by Kurona on January 8th, 2017 @ 4:10pm CST
Sabrblade wrote:
Kurona wrote:I do hope that Windblade's better than the last...
She has a new battle mask facesculpt! :shock:

https://www.allspark.com/forums/topic/99399-post-pictures-of-your-fan-modes/page-1186#entry3415671




https://www.allspark.com/forums/topic/99399-post-pictures-of-your-fan-modes/page-1187#entry3415881


:shock: She ain't messing around. Kind of want to pick her up now!
Re: Video Review for Robots in Disguise Warrior Blurr and Soundwave (1851192)
Posted by LE0KING on January 8th, 2017 @ 4:18pm CST
Wow that blurr reminds me a lot of Prime Wheeljack. It's pretty awesome... I wasn't planning on buying anymore non-idw characters anymore, but I might have to pick this up.

If they were going to give Windblade a new head anyway, why not just make her Maxima?
Re: Video Review for Robots in Disguise Warrior Blurr and Soundwave (1851193)
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 8th, 2017 @ 4:20pm CST
... She looks the same to me. Then again, if they actually redecoed her and gave her a fancy title like "Blizzard Strike", "Alpine Strike" or "Night Ops" maybe I'd notice the difference. [-(

:lol:
Re: Video Review for Robots in Disguise Warrior Blurr and Soundwave (1851195)
Posted by RAR on January 8th, 2017 @ 4:40pm CST
I like the blue Cockpit on Windylass and the bi more dark tone overall helps her look - It would be nice to have the option to duel wield swords too with the purchase of this figure in addition to the previous one - likewise she can have a couple of hairfan blades too. I do wish this mould had hinged wings that could flow down like a cape it might help her look cooler and also help here stand better - as she falls over more often than any other single figure I own due to the tiny feet spikes and all the weigh being in the top of her body and the knees are weak too.

However I appreciate and support the idea of battle mask faces - I hope Hasbro do something with the other bumblebee mould & other Grimlock mould - though i'd likely rather have a G2 purple or Tigerstripe coloured Grimlock than another Green one with a battlemask head.

I guess we will have to call this 2017 Windblade or Combiner Force Windblade to distinguish her from the previous one.

I will admit though I'm puzzled why not make some Sandy deco RID already ? They have been like that in the show more than once and yet not a single toy - all I've seen is a couple of prototype Legions in sandy deco that never came out.

It is a shame that the RID 2017 toys are likely going to get buried in the build up to some rampant overstocking of the Last Knight toys in a few months time. as I certainly never see a sniff of Rescue Bots toys in the UK. They may as well be eBay exclusives to me.

I Have to hope that TRU doesn't fall asleep just yet on the new Titans Returns and RID 2017 (funny isn't it a line that only some seem to much like is one of the longest lasting kids lines now).

But the real joke is that most of that product is just Optimus/Strongarm/Bumblebee/Grimlock & Sideswipe over and over and over again. They didn't even think to make a 3 step Jazz or Groundpounder.
Re: Video Review for Robots in Disguise Warrior Blurr and Soundwave (1851199)
Posted by Ultra Markus on January 8th, 2017 @ 4:55pm CST
all i can say is i enjoy watching the show ;)
Re: Video Review for Robots in Disguise Warrior Blurr and Soundwave (1851201)
Posted by chuckdawg1999 on January 8th, 2017 @ 5:03pm CST
RAR wrote:I like the blue Cockpit on Windylass and the bi more dark tone overall helps her look - It would be nice to have the option to duel wield swords too with the purchase of this figure in addition to the previous one - likewise she can have a couple of hairfan blades too. I do wish this mould had hinged wings that could flow down like a cape it might help her look cooler and also help here stand better - as she falls over more often than any other single figure I own due to the tiny feet spikes and all the weigh being in the top of her body and the knees are weak too.

However I appreciate and support the idea of battle mask faces - I hope Hasbro do something with the other bumblebee mould & other Grimlock mould - though i'd likely rather have a G2 purple or Tigerstripe coloured Grimlock than another Green one with a battlemask head.

I guess we will have to call this 2017 Windblade or Combiner Force Windblade to distinguish her from the previous one.

I will admit though I'm puzzled why not make some Sandy deco RID already ? They have been like that in the show more than once and yet not a single toy - all I've seen is a couple of prototype Legions in sandy deco that never came out.

It is a shame that the RID 2017 toys are likely going to get buried in the build up to some rampant overstocking of the Last Knight toys in a few months time. as I certainly never see a sniff of Rescue Bots toys in the UK. They may as well be eBay exclusives to me.

I Have to hope that TRU doesn't fall asleep just yet on the new Titans Returns and RID 2017 (funny isn't it a line that only some seem to much like is one of the longest lasting kids lines now).

But the real joke is that most of that product is just Optimus/Strongarm/Bumblebee/Grimlock & Sideswipe over and over and over again. They didn't even think to make a 3 step Jazz or Groundpounder.


It took forever to get Legends Groundpounder. I'd love to see something bigger. Maybe one of these new Activator type figures.

It does make me feel better that other people weren't able to find those Weaponized Minicons. Really surprised Hasbro dropped the ball that bad.
Re: Video Review for Robots in Disguise Warrior Blurr and Soundwave (1851203)
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 8th, 2017 @ 5:07pm CST
chuckdawg1999 wrote:It does make me feel better that other people weren't able to find those Weaponized Minicons. Really surprised Hasbro dropped the ball that bad.


I think it's just the stores not feeling the need to order more stock. The first two waves just didn't sell...

Only Weaponizers I saw were two of the 4-packs, only then they were only at Target. I almost got one just for Autobot Dragonus.
Re: Video Review for Robots in Disguise Warrior Blurr and Soundwave (1851204)
Posted by Stuartmaximus on January 8th, 2017 @ 5:15pm CST
Sabrblade wrote:
Stuartmaximus wrote:
william-james88 wrote:Some of the most anticipated figures in the Robots in Diguise line are Warrior Blurr and Soundwave, especially since Blurr seems to be an interpretation of his Recue Bot look.

We have video reviews of both coming from Chefatron who found them at Toysrus in the Phillipines.

Enjoy and let us know what you think!





Erm....didn't Bumblebee21 already post these :-?
Not as a front page news post.



Well it seems kinda strange that his Titans Return post made front page news & this one didn't! but i guess that's up to Bumblebee21 to argue that point....if he chooses to do so....or not
Re: Video Review for Robots in Disguise Warrior Blurr and Soundwave (1851205)
Posted by Sabrblade on January 8th, 2017 @ 6:04pm CST
Stuartmaximus wrote:
Sabrblade wrote:
Stuartmaximus wrote:
william-james88 wrote:Some of the most anticipated figures in the Robots in Diguise line are Warrior Blurr and Soundwave, especially since Blurr seems to be an interpretation of his Recue Bot look.

We have video reviews of both coming from Chefatron who found them at Toysrus in the Phillipines.

Enjoy and let us know what you think!





Erm....didn't Bumblebee21 already post these :-?
Not as a front page news post.



Well it seems kinda strange that his Titans Return post made front page news & this one didn't! but i guess that's up to Bumblebee21 to argue that point....if he chooses to do so....or not
Will's post was the front page news post containing the newsworthy contents of Bumblebee21's post.
Re: Video Review for Robots in Disguise Warrior Blurr and Soundwave (1851209)
Posted by Bumblebee21 on January 8th, 2017 @ 7:30pm CST
Sabrblade wrote:
Stuartmaximus wrote:
Sabrblade wrote:
Stuartmaximus wrote:
william-james88 wrote:Some of the most anticipated figures in the Robots in Diguise line are Warrior Blurr and Soundwave, especially since Blurr seems to be an interpretation of his Recue Bot look.

We have video reviews of both coming from Chefatron who found them at Toysrus in the Phillipines.

Enjoy and let us know what you think!





Erm....didn't Bumblebee21 already post these :-?
Not as a front page news post.



Well it seems kinda strange that his Titans Return post made front page news & this one didn't! but i guess that's up to Bumblebee21 to argue that point....if he chooses to do so....or not
Will's post was the front page news post containing the newsworthy contents of Bumblebee21's post.

yeah i was first. i dont really care as long as people know the reviews are up.
Re: Video Review for Robots in Disguise Warrior Blurr and Soundwave (1851223)
Posted by william-james88 on January 8th, 2017 @ 9:10pm CST
This came out of nowhere (again). We are getting a new Windblade. It is a redeco of the previous Warrior Windblade mold with a battlemask. It was revealed at a Hasbro event in the Philippines. We do not know if that means it will be found on the show. What do you make of it? Would you double dip? Or would you buy this one over the other version?









Re: Video Review for Robots in Disguise Warrior Blurr and Soundwave (1851226)
Posted by Kurona on January 8th, 2017 @ 9:14pm CST
Honestly the colours are just so much better than the previous release; and the battle mask, whether it appears on the show or not is just friggin' cool. Could still do with a bit more colour, but since I can't see Takara releasing such a minor retool...
Re: Video Review for Robots in Disguise Warrior Blurr and Soundwave (1851241)
Posted by Decepticon Stryker on January 8th, 2017 @ 11:47pm CST
Wow. That looks good. We already knew what it looked liked from the back of the Titan Force box, but it looks better in person.
Re: Video Review for Robots in Disguise Warrior Blurr and Soundwave (1851242)
Posted by Bounti76 on January 8th, 2017 @ 11:57pm CST
Honestly, that headsculpt makes her look kind of evil. I can see customizers turning this into a Decepticon, or possibly Maxima, from The Web-Series-Which-Shall-Not-Be-Named.

