Friday, December 30th, 2016

862

Nik Hero

Credit(s): Primal Sabbath YT

Thanks to fellow Seibertronian, probably this figure's biggest awaiter, we have the first English language review (by Primal Sabbath) of the e-Hobby exclusive set of LG-EX Convobat, with Megalligator's head/Titan Master and Ape-X drone - all using Titans Return base molds and figures! Check out the embedded video below, and let us know what you think in the Energon Pub!