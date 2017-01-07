Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

Video Review of Takara Legends Soundwave and Pictorial Review of Legends Mindwipe

Transformers News: Video Review of Takara Legends Soundwave and Pictorial Review of Legends Mindwipe

Sunday, January 8th, 2017 10:54AM CST

Categories: Toy News, Reviews
Posted by: william-james88   Views: 8,414

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

Fellow Seibertronians Cyberpath and Silly Springer have some goodies for us. Cyberpath has done a pictorial review of Mindwipe, pointing out some fun playability not discussed yet. We added images from our Seibertron gallery to show the difference between the Takara and Hasbro version. But first, we also have a video review of Legends Soundwave which compares both versions of the toy.

SillySpringer wrote:



Cyberpath wrote:LG34 Mindwipe -- some first impressions.

Face-sculpt is really nice. Spot-on and looks kind of evil. I appreciate Takara not "settling" for Hasbro's sculpt (which was already pretty close) and taking this extra step.

First off he passes the "can hold his gun with two hands" test.

Transformers News: Video Review of Takara Legends Soundwave and Pictorial Review of Legends Mindwipe




Legs are clunky but are kind of like Megatron's from the side, which is rather nice.

Transformers News: Video Review of Takara Legends Soundwave and Pictorial Review of Legends Mindwipe




Transformation felt simplistic the first time, but I appreciated it more when I had transformed him back to bat, without the instructions. I like how the large red bat wings become purple legs in robot mode. And he still has proportional wings as a robot.

Except for Skullcruncher maybe, the Titans Return figures have such innovative, MP-like, transformation steps.

Transformers News: Video Review of Takara Legends Soundwave and Pictorial Review of Legends Mindwipe


Transformers News: Video Review of Takara Legends Soundwave and Pictorial Review of Legends Mindwipe

The lack of ankle tilt on these guys though makes it difficult to balance them on one leg, like a running pose. Because they're molded in an angle.

Transformers News: Video Review of Takara Legends Soundwave and Pictorial Review of Legends Mindwipe



I don't understand or particularly care for the use of rubber. Does anyone know how to twist rubber into the proper shape/angle?


A little disappointed that you can't give him a half-beast half-man mode like Skullcruncher & Weirdwolf; but on the other hand HasTak made this very easy --

Transformers News: Video Review of Takara Legends Soundwave and Pictorial Review of Legends Mindwipe



Bat mode in the cartoon was cooler looking. But I still like it. And how Vorath can tab to his back like in Rebirth.

Transformers News: Video Review of Takara Legends Soundwave and Pictorial Review of Legends Mindwipe

Transformers News: Video Review of Takara Legends Soundwave and Pictorial Review of Legends Mindwipe

Transformers News: Video Review of Takara Legends Soundwave and Pictorial Review of Legends Mindwipe


I don't like the wrong colour limbs on Vorath though, bought some paint to fix it, I might.

Mindwipe has less articulation than Skull & Wolf in beast-mode.

The pilot hatch reminds me of the transtectors of the Destron Headmaster Juniors from the "Masterforce" cartoon.

Transformers News: Video Review of Takara Legends Soundwave and Pictorial Review of Legends Mindwipe


Transformers News: Video Review of Takara Legends Soundwave and Pictorial Review of Legends Mindwipe

But hands down, the coolest feature in LG34 is the mind-control abilities.. I don't know how Takara did it, but it's really neat!

Transformers News: Video Review of Takara Legends Soundwave and Pictorial Review of Legends Mindwipe
Credit(s): Dan14thPrime and Cyberpath
Search Got Transformers News? Let us know here!
News Categories: Toy News, Live Action Movie News, Comic Book News, Cartoon News, Site News, Rumors, Digital Media News, Event News, Collectables, Game News, Sponsor News, Store News, Company News, Site Articles, People News, Press Releases, Sightings, Reviews, Unlicensed Products News, Auctions, Interviews, Transtopia, Knock Offs, Editorials, Collector's Club News, Heavy Metal War, Podcast, Contests, Book News, Top Lists
Re: Video Review of Takara Legends Soundwave and Pictorial Review of Legends Mindwipe (1851160)
Posted by william-james88 on January 8th, 2017 @ 10:57am CST
Am I the only one who MUCH preffers the Hasbro version of Soundwave. I love the shoulder detail and how the central tape section is emphasised.
Re: Video Review of Takara Legends Soundwave and Pictorial Review of Legends Mindwipe (1851164)
Posted by Carnivius_Prime on January 8th, 2017 @ 11:15am CST
Takara Mindwipe looks better in colour scheme thna Hasbro's but it makes those hinges in the wings much more noticable in bat mode. Those legs still look pretty bad and overall I've never been fond of G1 Mindwipe's design (blocky robot with halloween costume wings) but it looks a decent figure for those who like the G1 design.
Re: Video Review of Takara Legends Soundwave and Pictorial Review of Legends Mindwipe (1851181)
Posted by prjkt on January 8th, 2017 @ 2:45pm CST
william-james88 wrote:Am I the only one who MUCH preffers the Hasbro version of Soundwave. I love the shoulder detail and how the central tape section is emphasised.

I prefer Takara's tape door, yet Hasbro's shoulders have the painted detail... ultimate version would be a mix/match.

On the fence about the colour of his visor though... toy and comic accurate Hasbro or cartoon accurate Takara... oh well I guess when Hasbro MP Soundwave shows up I'll have my yellow visor fix there.


Edit: btw, if anyone wants toy accurate red eyes for PMOP/LG Ginrai, LG Soundwave's Titan Master's visor lines up perfectly
Re: Video Review of Takara Legends Soundwave and Pictorial Review of Legends Mindwipe (1851194)
Posted by Railbomb on January 8th, 2017 @ 4:23pm CST
prjkt wrote:
william-james88 wrote:Am I the only one who MUCH preffers the Hasbro version of Soundwave. I love the shoulder detail and how the central tape section is emphasised.

I prefer Takara's tape door, yet Hasbro's shoulders have the painted detail... ultimate version would be a mix/match.

On the fence about the colour of his visor though... toy and comic accurate Hasbro or cartoon accurate Takara... oh well I guess when Hasbro MP Soundwave shows up I'll have my yellow visor fix there.


Edit: btw, if anyone wants toy accurate red eyes for PMOP/LG Ginrai, LG Soundwave's Titan Master's visor lines up perfectly


I've been using Clobber for red eyes on PMOP. The eye is small enough on him that you get that darkened helmet look that he sometimes had in the comics. Plus, Clobber is only $5.

Re: Video Review of Takara Legends Soundwave and Pictorial Review of Legends Mindwipe (1851210)
Posted by fenrir72 on January 8th, 2017 @ 8:02pm CST
william-james88 wrote:Am I the only one who MUCH preffers the Hasbro version of Soundwave. I love the shoulder detail and how the central tape section is emphasised.


Why not insert a poll on SW?
Re: Video Review of Takara Legends Soundwave and Pictorial Review of Legends Mindwipe (1851240)
Posted by Cyberpath on January 8th, 2017 @ 11:34pm CST
william-james88 wrote:





Seeing them together like this I like the Takara version ever more. The bat head in Hasbro's version doesn't correspond with its almost entirely purple body.
Re: Video Review of Takara Legends Soundwave and Pictorial Review of Legends Mindwipe (1851303)
Posted by Moonshot on January 9th, 2017 @ 11:07am CST
Railbomb wrote:
prjkt wrote:
william-james88 wrote:Am I the only one who MUCH preffers the Hasbro version of Soundwave. I love the shoulder detail and how the central tape section is emphasised.

I prefer Takara's tape door, yet Hasbro's shoulders have the painted detail... ultimate version would be a mix/match.

On the fence about the colour of his visor though... toy and comic accurate Hasbro or cartoon accurate Takara... oh well I guess when Hasbro MP Soundwave shows up I'll have my yellow visor fix there.


Edit: btw, if anyone wants toy accurate red eyes for PMOP/LG Ginrai, LG Soundwave's Titan Master's visor lines up perfectly


I've been using Clobber for red eyes on PMOP. The eye is small enough on him that you get that darkened helmet look that he sometimes had in the comics. Plus, Clobber is only $5.



Those eyes/face looks really sweet, like it with the comic shadows. I much prefer Takara Mindwipe, however I got Hasbro one because if price. If it is a character I really like then I go Takara. Mindwipe is very close but so far I have fought the temptation.
Re: Video Review of Takara Legends Soundwave and Pictorial Review of Legends Mindwipe (1851350)
Posted by Insurgent on January 9th, 2017 @ 2:41pm CST
For Vorath holding onto Mindwipe's head, is that just his hands plugged into his head, or has something folded out for him to stand on as well?
Re: Video Review of Takara Legends Soundwave and Pictorial Review of Legends Mindwipe (1851351)
Posted by Cyberpath on January 9th, 2017 @ 2:44pm CST
Some thoughts about LG32 Chromedome...

Cool robot-mode. I like that he can pull off the heroic cartoon pose with the knees slightly arched back.



Face-sculpt is great.. faithful to the Japanese series. I'm a fan of "Rebirth" though; and Hasbro's sculpt feels closer to that. It's fine since both versions have faceplates (and even in the American series there were several characters with two head designs.)



I went with Takara partly because of the arguably nicer colours of the body.



Wish he had twin guns instead of the seat-gun, or in addition to it. Like the original toy and cartoon. The gun doesn't look much like either.

But the tank mode is pretty nifty.










Because of his chest he can hold his gun with two hands only like this, but it doesn't look too bad --







Transformation is fun and cool, my favourite part is the leg panels. Nice one.




The car mode is great, better than I expected actually. Love the golden rims!




But the coolest part is the driver's cabin. Yes, all the TR figures have this, but somehow it's the best in the car because it's a very basic Transformer/Autobot mode. And also the hatch is so luxurious. ;)




His little drone buddy thing, Moguru, also has some swanky paint. That gold application on the drill is nice.



I like the canopy and those sculpted wheel details on the sides.




I like LG32 more than I had expected. And the chocolate / white chocolate colour scheme is rather neat.

Re: Video Review of Takara Legends Soundwave and Pictorial Review of Legends Mindwipe (1851352)
Posted by Cyberpath on January 9th, 2017 @ 2:45pm CST
Insurgent wrote:For Vorath holding onto Mindwipe's head, is that just his hands plugged into his head, or has something folded out for him to stand on as well?
Arms plugged to the back of the bat's head.

Items Ending Soon On eBay

Transformers Podcast: Twincast / Podcast #163 - Through The Space Hole
Twincast / Podcast #163:
"Through The Space Hole"
MP3 · iTunes · RSS · View · Discuss · Ask
Posted: Saturday, January 7th, 2017
Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
The Ultimate Caption Contest
Latest: Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
Website Security Test

Seibertron.com is an unofficial Transformers fansite. It is not associated with nor endorsed by Hasbro or Takara Tomy. Transformers® is a registered trademark of Hasbro, Inc. Visit Transformers.com to view Hasbro's official Transformers website or visit Takara Tomy's official Transformers website.

In order to comply with the FTC's endorsement guidelines, we hereby inform this site's viewers that we occasionally receive sample products, content, or other forms of media from various companies in order for us to provide content of interest to our readers. Some of the content on this site are sponsored posts for which we have been compensated. Some of the links to external sites posted on this site may automatically be converted to an affiliate link for which we may be compensated.

7,751 pages were recently viewed by 796 unique visitors. This page loaded in 0.0482 seconds and was viewed 5 times on Monday, January 9th 2017 2:45pm CST

© 2017 Seibertron, Inc. DBA Seibertron.com. All Rights Reserved. Established June 2000. Seibertron.com is owned by Ryan Yzquierdo.