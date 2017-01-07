Video Review of Takara Legends Soundwave and Pictorial Review of Legends Mindwipe
SillySpringer wrote:
Cyberpath wrote:LG34 Mindwipe -- some first impressions.
Face-sculpt is really nice. Spot-on and looks kind of evil. I appreciate Takara not "settling" for Hasbro's sculpt (which was already pretty close) and taking this extra step.
First off he passes the "can hold his gun with two hands" test.
Legs are clunky but are kind of like Megatron's from the side, which is rather nice.
Transformation felt simplistic the first time, but I appreciated it more when I had transformed him back to bat, without the instructions. I like how the large red bat wings become purple legs in robot mode. And he still has proportional wings as a robot.
Except for Skullcruncher maybe, the Titans Return figures have such innovative, MP-like, transformation steps.
The lack of ankle tilt on these guys though makes it difficult to balance them on one leg, like a running pose. Because they're molded in an angle.
I don't understand or particularly care for the use of rubber. Does anyone know how to twist rubber into the proper shape/angle?
A little disappointed that you can't give him a half-beast half-man mode like Skullcruncher & Weirdwolf; but on the other hand HasTak made this very easy --
Bat mode in the cartoon was cooler looking. But I still like it. And how Vorath can tab to his back like in Rebirth.
I don't like the wrong colour limbs on Vorath though, bought some paint to fix it, I might.
Mindwipe has less articulation than Skull & Wolf in beast-mode.
The pilot hatch reminds me of the transtectors of the Destron Headmaster Juniors from the "Masterforce" cartoon.
But hands down, the coolest feature in LG34 is the mind-control abilities.. I don't know how Takara did it, but it's really neat!
Posted by william-james88 on January 8th, 2017 @ 10:57am CST
Posted by Carnivius_Prime on January 8th, 2017 @ 11:15am CST
Posted by prjkt on January 8th, 2017 @ 2:45pm CST
Edit: btw, if anyone wants toy accurate red eyes for PMOP/LG Ginrai, LG Soundwave's Titan Master's visor lines up perfectly
Posted by Railbomb on January 8th, 2017 @ 4:23pm CST
I've been using Clobber for red eyes on PMOP. The eye is small enough on him that you get that darkened helmet look that he sometimes had in the comics. Plus, Clobber is only $5.
Posted by fenrir72 on January 8th, 2017 @ 8:02pm CST
Why not insert a poll on SW?
Posted by Cyberpath on January 8th, 2017 @ 11:34pm CST
Posted by Moonshot on January 9th, 2017 @ 11:07am CST
Those eyes/face looks really sweet, like it with the comic shadows. I much prefer Takara Mindwipe, however I got Hasbro one because if price. If it is a character I really like then I go Takara. Mindwipe is very close but so far I have fought the temptation.
Posted by Insurgent on January 9th, 2017 @ 2:41pm CST
Posted by Cyberpath on January 9th, 2017 @ 2:44pm CST
Cool robot-mode. I like that he can pull off the heroic cartoon pose with the knees slightly arched back.
Face-sculpt is great.. faithful to the Japanese series. I'm a fan of "Rebirth" though; and Hasbro's sculpt feels closer to that. It's fine since both versions have faceplates (and even in the American series there were several characters with two head designs.)
I went with Takara partly because of the arguably nicer colours of the body.
Wish he had twin guns instead of the seat-gun, or in addition to it. Like the original toy and cartoon. The gun doesn't look much like either.
But the tank mode is pretty nifty.
Because of his chest he can hold his gun with two hands only like this, but it doesn't look too bad --
Transformation is fun and cool, my favourite part is the leg panels. Nice one.
The car mode is great, better than I expected actually. Love the golden rims!
But the coolest part is the driver's cabin. Yes, all the TR figures have this, but somehow it's the best in the car because it's a very basic Transformer/Autobot mode. And also the hatch is so luxurious.
His little drone buddy thing, Moguru, also has some swanky paint. That gold application on the drill is nice.
I like the canopy and those sculpted wheel details on the sides.
I like LG32 more than I had expected. And the chocolate / white chocolate colour scheme is rather neat.
Posted by Cyberpath on January 9th, 2017 @ 2:45pm CST
Insurgent wrote:For Vorath holding onto Mindwipe's head, is that just his hands plugged into his head, or has something folded out for him to stand on as well?Arms plugged to the back of the bat's head.