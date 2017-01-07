Video Review of Takara Legends Soundwave and Pictorial Review of Legends Mindwipe

Cyberpath wrote:

LG34 Mindwipe

this

-- some first impressions.Face-sculpt is really nice. Spot-on and looks kind of evil. I appreciate Takara not "settling" for Hasbro's sculpt (which was already pretty close) and taking this extra step.First off he passes the "can hold his gun with two hands" test.Legs are clunky but are kind of like Megatron's from the side, which is rather nice.Transformation felt simplistic the first time, but I appreciated it more when I had transformed him back to bat, without the instructions. I like how the large red bat wings become purple legs in robot mode. And he still has proportional wings as a robot.Except for Skullcruncher maybe, the Titans Return figures have such innovative, MP-like, transformation steps.The lack of ankle tilt on these guys though makes it difficult to balance them on one leg, like a running pose. Because they're molded in an angle.I don't understand or particularly care for the use of rubber. Does anyone know how to twist rubber into the proper shape/angle?A little disappointed that you can't give him a half-beast half-man mode likebut on the other hand HasTak madevery easy --Bat mode in the cartoon was cooler looking. But I still like it. And how Vorath can tab to his back like in Rebirth.I don't like the wrong colour limbs on Vorath though, bought some paint to fix it, I might.Mindwipe has less articulation than Skull & Wolf in beast-mode.The pilot hatch reminds me of the transtectors of the Destron Headmaster Juniors from the "Masterforce" cartoon.But hands down, the coolest feature in LG34 is the mind-control abilities.. I don't know how Takara did it, but it's really neat!