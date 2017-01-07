Video Reviews for Titans Return Kup, Brawn, Perceptor, Sky Shadow and Broadside
Sunday, January 8th, 2017 11:28AM CSTCategories: Toy News, Reviews
Posted by: william-james88 Views: 12,729
Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply
Most Popular Transformers News
Most Recent Transformers News
TFsource News! DX9 Carry and Terror, Titanika, Striker Noir, Sovereign, Gigapower, & TW Constructor!Posted 57 minutes ago
Rob Liefeld on Akiva Goldsman and Transformers, Hasbro / Paramount Shared UniversePosted 12 hours ago
Posted by Zobovor on January 8th, 2017 @ 11:38am CST
o.supreme wrote:Nope haven't seen any wave 3 Legends or Voyagers in store yet either. On a side note...I went to Target on Monday, they had the wave 3 TM's, and guess what?? -They scanned just fine (I just did a price scan since I already have them all), went to another Wal-Mart later that day, did a price scan, STILL not in their system.
That's Hasbro's fault for failing to inform Walmart that there was new product on the way. A retail computer system isn't going to magically recognize every new UPC code that's introduced. Somebody has to tell the computer what product that bar code represents.
With that said, did you inform somebody at the store so they could add the toys to their system? The department manager may not have been aware there was new product that wasn't scanning.
[quote]If you get them at Wal-Mart, be sure to bring an older TM with you to the cashier because no matter what you are going to have a hassle getting them through the checkout, unless you did what I did when purchasing another Sawback for a friend. I just took an older TM to self check out, scanned it instead, and left it as the check stand. The clerk checking receipts saw my one item, and the receipt, and didn't question anything else.[/quote]
The problem with this approach is that it doesn't solve the problem. The next customer who comes into the store is going to have the same issue, but it might not occur to them which toys are going to scan at the checkouts and which toys won't.
Zobovor
Posted by Randomhero on January 8th, 2017 @ 3:26pm CST
Zobovor wrote:o.supreme wrote:Nope haven't seen any wave 3 Legends or Voyagers in store yet either. On a side note...I went to Target on Monday, they had the wave 3 TM's, and guess what?? -They scanned just fine (I just did a price scan since I already have them all), went to another Wal-Mart later that day, did a price scan, STILL not in their system.
That's Hasbro's fault for failing to inform Walmart that there was new product on the way. A retail computer system isn't going to magically recognize every new UPC code that's introduced. Somebody has to tell the computer what product that bar code represents.
With that said, did you inform somebody at the store so they could add the toys to their system? The department manager may not have been aware there was new product that wasn't scanning.
[quote]If you get them at Wal-Mart, be sure to bring an older TM with you to the cashier because no matter what you are going to have a hassle getting them through the checkout, unless you did what I did when purchasing another Sawback for a friend. I just took an older TM to self check out, scanned it instead, and left it as the check stand. The clerk checking receipts saw my one item, and the receipt, and didn't question anything else.
The problem with this approach is that it doesn't solve the problem. The next customer who comes into the store is going to have the same issue, but it might not occur to them which toys are going to scan at the checkouts and which toys won't.
Zobovor[/quote]
That is NOT a fault of Hasbro. It's actually a Walmart error. My day job is a vendor. I am a sales rep for a company and one of my biggest stores was a Walmart and how it works at Walmart is everything comes from corporate and all Walmarts have to do downloads to put new items in their system. If they don't do their downloads then items don't show up in their system. I know from experience. I would bring new SKUs in and if Walmart didn't do their download than the item wouldn't show up and sometimes they would refuse to accept their merchandise and I'd have a real fun day tracking down the office people and telling them they need to do their downloads so I can't get my new items in.
Hasbro items that get brought in are the same thing but don't get refused because One, thy come in on their store trucks which consist of two to three thousand items and they don't check each box individually and Two, they come in case boxes with one SKU on the box, usually it will say Hasbro transformers deluxe wave and has a SKU that is just for deluxes, voyagers leader etc. The cases don't have every individual SKU on the box so transformers that come in without the store updating their system don't ring up.
So no, it's not Hasbro not sending info to stores it's actually the store not updating their own system to get in file.
Posted by DeathReviews on January 8th, 2017 @ 4:43pm CST
I guess we won't know until these figures come to our neck of the woods. For US dwellers, several months at least...
Posted by Zobovor on January 8th, 2017 @ 4:50pm CST
Randomhero wrote:So no, it's not Hasbro not sending info to stores it's actually the store not updating their own system to get in file.
Thank you. That's very informative.
Zob
Posted by RAR on January 8th, 2017 @ 4:55pm CST
I also wonder if that arm shield has any other uses at all. I just want to see him holding his own TR rifle mode.
Posted by Randomhero on January 8th, 2017 @ 5:05pm CST
Zobovor wrote:Randomhero wrote:So no, it's not Hasbro not sending info to stores it's actually the store not updating their own system to get in file.
Thank you. That's very informative.
Zob
It also goes the same for stuff in the store. If anyone has a Walmart, Target or any store similar to them and are sitting on a lot of old waves or nothing, it's not Hasbro not sending them the new waves. There are many different reasons but it's never Hasbro not getting new stuff out. It's all on the store. The stores write their own orders or coprate does it for them based on sales and inventory and inventory is only as good as the store handles it.
If you have a Walmart that has been empty and remains empty of transformers it's very possible that the store isn't ordering them because they may have a large quantity of something else. Example: Star Wars. With rogue one out stores were loaded with new Star Wars toys, not just the floor but the back rooms as well. Some stores don't look at what the franchise is, they sometimes will just see "Hasbro merch" and won't order because they already have a ton of "Hasbro merch" another point is repacking with wrong boxes. Stores repack all the time for their back room, they keep boxes. Say an employee tosses a bunch of barbies, Minecraft, whatever toys in a transformers box and gets put in the back, the employee inventorying will just scan the box they won't open every box. That happens. I had a Walmart that had so many nerf toys they weren't ordering anything until they got thier nerf stuff sold.
Posted by nycPrime on January 8th, 2017 @ 8:30pm CST
william-james88 wrote:Fellow Seibertronian Bumblebee21 found some new toys reviews from Chefatron. These are for the latest Titans Return toys Kup, Brawn, Perceptor, Sky Shadow and Broadside.
Sky Shadow looks really cool. But as others mentioned, I'll wait for the Overlord version. Brawn and Perceptor also look awesome and I will definitely be getting those. Kup looks ok, but I already have the Generations version and don't need another. I'm not really liking Broadside much at all. The only mode I kinda like is the carrier, but that's not nearly enough to sway me.
Posted by william-james88 on January 8th, 2017 @ 8:47pm CST
Posted by Kurona on January 8th, 2017 @ 9:01pm CST
TR Perceptor is so much better than RTS it's not even funny. Seeing TR Krok next to his Timelines self is... it feels very good, just seeing how much bigger Deluxes have gotten since Thrilling 30. Talking of height, it's surprising just how much bigger Topspin is than Perceptor, that's about a head, isn't it?
Gotta say, didn't think Hardhead to Quake would work at first... but the more I look at it, the better it keeps getting in my eye.
And I'm loving the translation of stickers to molded detail on Topspin, especially those vents on his knees. Just beautiful; everything about this guy so far seems like a perfect, streamlined update to the original. Due to my MTMTE-only stipulation for now I'm only going to get Perceptor and Krok, but Topspin's making that rule very very hard to follow.
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 8th, 2017 @ 9:01pm CST
Posted by WeatherManNX01 on January 8th, 2017 @ 9:02pm CST
Posted by RiddlerJ on January 8th, 2017 @ 9:05pm CST
I imagine a Magnificus recolor will show up, but I would love a Reflector recolor. He needs to get a proper retail figure.
Posted by steals_your_goats on January 8th, 2017 @ 9:06pm CST
Posted by Kurona on January 8th, 2017 @ 9:06pm CST
Posted by MGrotusque on January 8th, 2017 @ 9:09pm CST
He was one of my fave figures i had as a child. I must own this figure
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 8th, 2017 @ 9:13pm CST
btw Look closely at the amount of steps between the two releases
Posted by MagicDeath on January 8th, 2017 @ 9:23pm CST
JelZe GoldRabbit wrote:
btw Look closely at the amount of steps between the two releases
It's Braingate. Don't ask how. It just is.
Posted by william-james88 on January 8th, 2017 @ 9:35pm CST
Kurona wrote:
Gotta say, didn't think Hardhead to Quake would work at first... but the more I look at it, the better it keeps getting in my eye.
And I'm loving the translation of stickers to molded detail on Topspin, especially those vents on his knees. Just beautiful; everything about this guy so far seems like a perfect, streamlined update to the original. Due to my MTMTE-only stipulation for now I'm only going to get Perceptor and Krok, but Topspin's making that rule very very hard to follow.
Yeah things are looking good. And Last Stand of the Wreckers is kinda like a prerequisite for MTMTE, I consider them in a similar vein, so I think that would make Topspin ok right?
Kurona wrote:
That transparent lime green tongue is wonderfully disgusting.
AGREED! I love how theya re bringing the clear plastic back in TR.
steals_your_goats wrote:This whole entire wave is incredible. Even Kup is looking better than he did initially. I personally think this new Krok looks much better than the club one seeing them side by side. The club one has a tiny head and is too bulky for a character like Krok. Topspin is still my favorite but Krok is a close second.
My favourites would be Topspin, then perceptor then krok, but i like em all, and and I think I will get all 5 of em (and blackshadow and braodside, brawn, shuffler and repugnus).
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 8th, 2017 @ 10:06pm CST
MagicDeath wrote:It's Braingate. Don't ask how. It just is.
Hardhead: 12 Steps
Quake: 10 Steps
Skullsmasher: 11 Steps
Krok: 12 Steps
Brainstorm's been messing with us.
Posted by SureShot18 on January 8th, 2017 @ 10:14pm CST