Video Reviews for Titans Return Kup, Brawn, Perceptor, Sky Shadow and Broadside

Zobovor wrote: o.supreme wrote: Nope haven't seen any wave 3 Legends or Voyagers in store yet either. On a side note...I went to Target on Monday, they had the wave 3 TM's, and guess what?? -They scanned just fine (I just did a price scan since I already have them all), went to another Wal-Mart later that day, did a price scan, STILL not in their system.



That's Hasbro's fault for failing to inform Walmart that there was new product on the way. A retail computer system isn't going to magically recognize every new UPC code that's introduced. Somebody has to tell the computer what product that bar code represents.



With that said, did you inform somebody at the store so they could add the toys to their system? The department manager may not have been aware there was new product that wasn't scanning.



[quote]If you get them at Wal-Mart, be sure to bring an older TM with you to the cashier because no matter what you are going to have a hassle getting them through the checkout, unless you did what I did when purchasing another Sawback for a friend. I just took an older TM to self check out, scanned it instead, and left it as the check stand. The clerk checking receipts saw my one item, and the receipt, and didn't question anything else.

That is NOT a fault of Hasbro. It's actually a Walmart error. My day job is a vendor. I am a sales rep for a company and one of my biggest stores was a Walmart and how it works at Walmart is everything comes from corporate and all Walmarts have to do downloads to put new items in their system. If they don't do their downloads then items don't show up in their system. I know from experience. I would bring new SKUs in and if Walmart didn't do their download than the item wouldn't show up and sometimes they would refuse to accept their merchandise and I'd have a real fun day tracking down the office people and telling them they need to do their downloads so I can't get my new items in.Hasbro items that get brought in are the same thing but don't get refused because One, thy come in on their store trucks which consist of two to three thousand items and they don't check each box individually and Two, they come in case boxes with one SKU on the box, usually it will say Hasbro transformers deluxe wave and has a SKU that is just for deluxes, voyagers leader etc. The cases don't have every individual SKU on the box so transformers that come in without the store updating their system don't ring up.So no, it's not Hasbro not sending info to stores it's actually the store not updating their own system to get in file.