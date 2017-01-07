Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

Video Reviews for Titans Return Kup, Brawn, Perceptor, Sky Shadow and Broadside

Transformers News: Video Reviews for Titans Return Kup, Brawn, Perceptor, Sky Shadow and Broadside

Sunday, January 8th, 2017 11:28AM CST

Categories: Toy News, Reviews
Posted by: william-james88   Views: 12,729

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

Fellow Seibertronian Bumblebee21 found some new toys reviews from Chefatron. These are for the latest Titans Return toys Kup, Brawn, Perceptor, Sky Shadow and Broadside. He found them all at a local Toysrus in the Phillipines. What do you think of these toys? Will you get them all? Are you dissapointed by the simplicity of Sky Shadow's Transformation (which Overlord would also have)? And do you think/pray Braodside's jet mode to be mistransformed? Let us know!








Credit(s): Chefatron
Search Got Transformers News? Let us know here!
News Categories: Toy News, Live Action Movie News, Comic Book News, Cartoon News, Site News, Rumors, Digital Media News, Event News, Collectables, Game News, Sponsor News, Store News, Company News, Site Articles, People News, Press Releases, Sightings, Reviews, Unlicensed Products News, Auctions, Interviews, Transtopia, Knock Offs, Editorials, Collector's Club News, Heavy Metal War, Podcast, Contests, Book News, Top Lists
Re: Video Reviews for Titans Return Kup, Brawn, Perceptor, Sky Shadow and Broadside (1851166)
Posted by Zobovor on January 8th, 2017 @ 11:38am CST
o.supreme wrote:Nope haven't seen any wave 3 Legends or Voyagers in store yet either. On a side note...I went to Target on Monday, they had the wave 3 TM's, and guess what?? -They scanned just fine (I just did a price scan since I already have them all), went to another Wal-Mart later that day, did a price scan, STILL not in their system.


That's Hasbro's fault for failing to inform Walmart that there was new product on the way. A retail computer system isn't going to magically recognize every new UPC code that's introduced. Somebody has to tell the computer what product that bar code represents.

With that said, did you inform somebody at the store so they could add the toys to their system? The department manager may not have been aware there was new product that wasn't scanning.

[quote]If you get them at Wal-Mart, be sure to bring an older TM with you to the cashier because no matter what you are going to have a hassle getting them through the checkout, unless you did what I did when purchasing another Sawback for a friend. I just took an older TM to self check out, scanned it instead, and left it as the check stand. The clerk checking receipts saw my one item, and the receipt, and didn't question anything else.[/quote]

The problem with this approach is that it doesn't solve the problem. The next customer who comes into the store is going to have the same issue, but it might not occur to them which toys are going to scan at the checkouts and which toys won't.


Zobovor
Re: Video Reviews for Titans Return Kup, Brawn, Perceptor, Sky Shadow and Broadside (1851186)
Posted by Randomhero on January 8th, 2017 @ 3:26pm CST
Zobovor wrote:
o.supreme wrote:Nope haven't seen any wave 3 Legends or Voyagers in store yet either. On a side note...I went to Target on Monday, they had the wave 3 TM's, and guess what?? -They scanned just fine (I just did a price scan since I already have them all), went to another Wal-Mart later that day, did a price scan, STILL not in their system.


That's Hasbro's fault for failing to inform Walmart that there was new product on the way. A retail computer system isn't going to magically recognize every new UPC code that's introduced. Somebody has to tell the computer what product that bar code represents.

With that said, did you inform somebody at the store so they could add the toys to their system? The department manager may not have been aware there was new product that wasn't scanning.

[quote]If you get them at Wal-Mart, be sure to bring an older TM with you to the cashier because no matter what you are going to have a hassle getting them through the checkout, unless you did what I did when purchasing another Sawback for a friend. I just took an older TM to self check out, scanned it instead, and left it as the check stand. The clerk checking receipts saw my one item, and the receipt, and didn't question anything else.


The problem with this approach is that it doesn't solve the problem. The next customer who comes into the store is going to have the same issue, but it might not occur to them which toys are going to scan at the checkouts and which toys won't.


Zobovor[/quote]


That is NOT a fault of Hasbro. It's actually a Walmart error. My day job is a vendor. I am a sales rep for a company and one of my biggest stores was a Walmart and how it works at Walmart is everything comes from corporate and all Walmarts have to do downloads to put new items in their system. If they don't do their downloads then items don't show up in their system. I know from experience. I would bring new SKUs in and if Walmart didn't do their download than the item wouldn't show up and sometimes they would refuse to accept their merchandise and I'd have a real fun day tracking down the office people and telling them they need to do their downloads so I can't get my new items in.

Hasbro items that get brought in are the same thing but don't get refused because One, thy come in on their store trucks which consist of two to three thousand items and they don't check each box individually and Two, they come in case boxes with one SKU on the box, usually it will say Hasbro transformers deluxe wave and has a SKU that is just for deluxes, voyagers leader etc. The cases don't have every individual SKU on the box so transformers that come in without the store updating their system don't ring up.

So no, it's not Hasbro not sending info to stores it's actually the store not updating their own system to get in file.
Re: Video Reviews for Titans Return Kup, Brawn, Perceptor, Sky Shadow and Broadside (1851196)
Posted by DeathReviews on January 8th, 2017 @ 4:43pm CST
I donno - have you seen Deluxe Generations Skyshadow's Transformation? That was 'simple' too, but people liked it.

I guess we won't know until these figures come to our neck of the woods. For US dwellers, several months at least...
Re: Video Reviews for Titans Return Kup, Brawn, Perceptor, Sky Shadow and Broadside (1851198)
Posted by Zobovor on January 8th, 2017 @ 4:50pm CST
Randomhero wrote:So no, it's not Hasbro not sending info to stores it's actually the store not updating their own system to get in file.


Thank you. That's very informative.


Zob
Re: Video Reviews for Titans Return Kup, Brawn, Perceptor, Sky Shadow and Broadside (1851200)
Posted by RAR on January 8th, 2017 @ 4:55pm CST
When someone other than Chefatron gets their hand on Legends Brawn I hope they show off the interaction with his Titanmaster self (and the mini-vehicle) more.

I also wonder if that arm shield has any other uses at all. I just want to see him holding his own TR rifle mode.
Re: Video Reviews for Titans Return Kup, Brawn, Perceptor, Sky Shadow and Broadside (1851202)
Posted by Randomhero on January 8th, 2017 @ 5:05pm CST
Zobovor wrote:
Randomhero wrote:So no, it's not Hasbro not sending info to stores it's actually the store not updating their own system to get in file.


Thank you. That's very informative.


Zob


It also goes the same for stuff in the store. If anyone has a Walmart, Target or any store similar to them and are sitting on a lot of old waves or nothing, it's not Hasbro not sending them the new waves. There are many different reasons but it's never Hasbro not getting new stuff out. It's all on the store. The stores write their own orders or coprate does it for them based on sales and inventory and inventory is only as good as the store handles it.

If you have a Walmart that has been empty and remains empty of transformers it's very possible that the store isn't ordering them because they may have a large quantity of something else. Example: Star Wars. With rogue one out stores were loaded with new Star Wars toys, not just the floor but the back rooms as well. Some stores don't look at what the franchise is, they sometimes will just see "Hasbro merch" and won't order because they already have a ton of "Hasbro merch" another point is repacking with wrong boxes. Stores repack all the time for their back room, they keep boxes. Say an employee tosses a bunch of barbies, Minecraft, whatever toys in a transformers box and gets put in the back, the employee inventorying will just scan the box they won't open every box. That happens. I had a Walmart that had so many nerf toys they weren't ordering anything until they got thier nerf stuff sold.
Re: Video Reviews for Titans Return Kup, Brawn, Perceptor, Sky Shadow and Broadside (1851213)
Posted by nycPrime on January 8th, 2017 @ 8:30pm CST
william-james88 wrote:Fellow Seibertronian Bumblebee21 found some new toys reviews from Chefatron. These are for the latest Titans Return toys Kup, Brawn, Perceptor, Sky Shadow and Broadside.

Sky Shadow looks really cool. But as others mentioned, I'll wait for the Overlord version. Brawn and Perceptor also look awesome and I will definitely be getting those. Kup looks ok, but I already have the Generations version and don't need another. I'm not really liking Broadside much at all. The only mode I kinda like is the carrier, but that's not nearly enough to sway me.
Re: Video Reviews for Titans Return Kup, Brawn, Perceptor, Sky Shadow and Broadside (1851214)
Posted by william-james88 on January 8th, 2017 @ 8:47pm CST
Can you guys get enough images of the newly reveales Krok, Quake and Topsin? Neither can we. So we have more for you, coming from all over the net (but all from the Phillipines where they were unveiled). We have some comparisons between TR Krok and his Club counterpart, but more importantly we see the alt mode very well now. We also have the best shots yet of Topspin (a whole gallery of him), and shots from the back which show some impressive thrusters. Plus, shots of Quake's tank mode, and the back of their cards which finally give us their official stock images. You will also find some shots from our galleries to compare with the G1 toys. For the rest of this wave, we already have video reviews so check those out! Let us know what you think and which ones you are getting.





















































































































Re: Video Reviews for Titans Return Kup, Brawn, Perceptor, Sky Shadow and Broadside (1851215)
Posted by Kurona on January 8th, 2017 @ 9:01pm CST
Teleportation Abyss. Yeesh that's cool

TR Perceptor is so much better than RTS it's not even funny. Seeing TR Krok next to his Timelines self is... it feels very good, just seeing how much bigger Deluxes have gotten since Thrilling 30. Talking of height, it's surprising just how much bigger Topspin is than Perceptor, that's about a head, isn't it?

Gotta say, didn't think Hardhead to Quake would work at first... but the more I look at it, the better it keeps getting in my eye.

And I'm loving the translation of stickers to molded detail on Topspin, especially those vents on his knees. Just beautiful; everything about this guy so far seems like a perfect, streamlined update to the original. Due to my MTMTE-only stipulation for now I'm only going to get Perceptor and Krok, but Topspin's making that rule very very hard to follow.
Re: Video Reviews for Titans Return Kup, Brawn, Perceptor, Sky Shadow and Broadside (1851216)
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 8th, 2017 @ 9:01pm CST
Someone at Hasbro really has a sense of humor. Blunderbuss's power is mass-shifting, something Broadside really needs between his two alt modes.
Re: Video Reviews for Titans Return Kup, Brawn, Perceptor, Sky Shadow and Broadside (1851217)
Posted by WeatherManNX01 on January 8th, 2017 @ 9:02pm CST
william-james88 wrote:

Perceptor looks a bit scrawny for my liking, but it's still probably a better figure than the RTS version, which looked fine in either mode but was crummy in between.
Re: Video Reviews for Titans Return Kup, Brawn, Perceptor, Sky Shadow and Broadside (1851218)
Posted by RiddlerJ on January 8th, 2017 @ 9:05pm CST
I have to say, I really do like this Perceptor better than the previous Generations one. That was always one of the weaker molds. It didn't even come with a gun.

I imagine a Magnificus recolor will show up, but I would love a Reflector recolor. He needs to get a proper retail figure.
Re: Video Reviews for Titans Return Kup, Brawn, Perceptor, Sky Shadow and Broadside (1851219)
Posted by steals_your_goats on January 8th, 2017 @ 9:06pm CST
This whole entire wave is incredible. Even Kup is looking better than he did initially. I personally think this new Krok looks much better than the club one seeing them side by side. The club one has a tiny head and is too bulky for a character like Krok. Topspin is still my favorite but Krok is a close second.
Re: Video Reviews for Titans Return Kup, Brawn, Perceptor, Sky Shadow and Broadside (1851220)
Posted by Kurona on January 8th, 2017 @ 9:06pm CST
william-james88 wrote:

That transparent lime green tongue is wonderfully disgusting.
Re: Video Reviews for Titans Return Kup, Brawn, Perceptor, Sky Shadow and Broadside (1851222)
Posted by MGrotusque on January 8th, 2017 @ 9:09pm CST
Quake, Topspin and Perceptor for me please. ESPECIALLY Topsin. His head sculpt is near perfect and my only gripe about that is i'd like his visor to be a tad bit larger like the massive visor he had back in the day.
He was one of my fave figures i had as a child. I must own this figure
Re: Video Reviews for Titans Return Kup, Brawn, Perceptor, Sky Shadow and Broadside (1851225)
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 8th, 2017 @ 9:13pm CST
And of course, the stock photos are just retouched from Hardhead's and Skullsmasher's:





btw Look closely at the amount of steps between the two releases ;)
Re: Video Reviews for Titans Return Kup, Brawn, Perceptor, Sky Shadow and Broadside (1851227)
Posted by MagicDeath on January 8th, 2017 @ 9:23pm CST
JelZe GoldRabbit wrote:





btw Look closely at the amount of steps between the two releases ;)


It's Braingate. Don't ask how. It just is.
Re: Video Reviews for Titans Return Kup, Brawn, Perceptor, Sky Shadow and Broadside (1851228)
Posted by william-james88 on January 8th, 2017 @ 9:35pm CST
Kurona wrote:
Gotta say, didn't think Hardhead to Quake would work at first... but the more I look at it, the better it keeps getting in my eye.

And I'm loving the translation of stickers to molded detail on Topspin, especially those vents on his knees. Just beautiful; everything about this guy so far seems like a perfect, streamlined update to the original. Due to my MTMTE-only stipulation for now I'm only going to get Perceptor and Krok, but Topspin's making that rule very very hard to follow.

Yeah things are looking good. And Last Stand of the Wreckers is kinda like a prerequisite for MTMTE, I consider them in a similar vein, so I think that would make Topspin ok right?

Kurona wrote:
That transparent lime green tongue is wonderfully disgusting.


AGREED! I love how theya re bringing the clear plastic back in TR.

steals_your_goats wrote:This whole entire wave is incredible. Even Kup is looking better than he did initially. I personally think this new Krok looks much better than the club one seeing them side by side. The club one has a tiny head and is too bulky for a character like Krok. Topspin is still my favorite but Krok is a close second.


My favourites would be Topspin, then perceptor then krok, but i like em all, and and I think I will get all 5 of em (and blackshadow and braodside, brawn, shuffler and repugnus).
Re: Video Reviews for Titans Return Kup, Brawn, Perceptor, Sky Shadow and Broadside (1851230)
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 8th, 2017 @ 10:06pm CST
MagicDeath wrote:It's Braingate. Don't ask how. It just is.


Hardhead: 12 Steps
Quake: 10 Steps

Skullsmasher: 11 Steps
Krok: 12 Steps

Brainstorm's been messing with us. :shock:
Re: Video Reviews for Titans Return Kup, Brawn, Perceptor, Sky Shadow and Broadside (1851232)
Posted by SureShot18 on January 8th, 2017 @ 10:14pm CST
Wow, TR Perseptor is leaps and bounds better than RTS. And I like RTS Perceptor. Krok looks surprisingly well done, and now I have a desire to part ways with my Skullsmasher. Topspin looks like this wave's Triggerhappy in terms of how well its done and that's about all the praise this wave of deluxes gets from me. As I thought I can happily skip Kup and Quake. So the Wave 4 must-haves total 5, Perceptor, Krok, Topspin, Brawn, and Black Shadow(might be bumped down if Overlord doesn't have that much retooling).

Items Ending Soon On eBay

Transformers Podcast: Twincast / Podcast #163 - Through The Space Hole
Twincast / Podcast #163:
"Through The Space Hole"
MP3 · iTunes · RSS · View · Discuss · Ask
Posted: Saturday, January 7th, 2017
Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
The Ultimate Caption Contest
Latest: Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
Website Security Test

Seibertron.com is an unofficial Transformers fansite. It is not associated with nor endorsed by Hasbro or Takara Tomy. Transformers® is a registered trademark of Hasbro, Inc. Visit Transformers.com to view Hasbro's official Transformers website or visit Takara Tomy's official Transformers website.

In order to comply with the FTC's endorsement guidelines, we hereby inform this site's viewers that we occasionally receive sample products, content, or other forms of media from various companies in order for us to provide content of interest to our readers. Some of the content on this site are sponsored posts for which we have been compensated. Some of the links to external sites posted on this site may automatically be converted to an affiliate link for which we may be compensated.

7,751 pages were recently viewed by 796 unique visitors. This page loaded in 0.0408 seconds and was viewed 23 times on Monday, January 9th 2017 2:45pm CST

© 2017 Seibertron, Inc. DBA Seibertron.com. All Rights Reserved. Established June 2000. Seibertron.com is owned by Ryan Yzquierdo.