Videos of Transformers: The Last Knight Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade Deluxe Toys

Sunday, January 29th, 2017 3:55PM CST

Credit(s): Danh Le

Along with the images we have seen in the past week, Vietnam-based YouTube user Danh Le (the same source as the images) has shared two clips featuring the Premier edition deluxes Bumblebee, Berserker and Barricade from the upcoming Transformers: The Last Knight live-action movie toyline! You can check them both out below with some commentary from Danh, and join the discussion in the Energon Pub.