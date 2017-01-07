Writers Bob Budiansky and Bryce Malek on Creating the Transformers

[quote]Finally he got to me. I’d only been at Marvel for six months and said: “Sure, I’ll give it a try.”[/quote]Wow! The new kid on the block got the cool job![quote]The franchise became so popular, they kept introducing new toys. It was a real challenge working out ways to bring in 15 or 20 new characters at a time. I tried to make each one unique, but after about 250, I was struggling. By the time I’d done 50 issues of the comic, I was pretty burned out.[/quote]Sounds about right, what with Issue #50 being a slaughterfest to clear out the old product and make room for the more recent characters.[quote]Some writers pitched really inappropriate stuff for a kids’ show, such as the Transformers meeting space prostitutes.[/quote]So glad that didn't happen.[quote]I really wanted to emphasise the human characters in the show, to give the audience something to identify with. But in retrospect, I think the kids just really liked the robots.[/quote]If only this had been more realized from the onset.[quote]We were working so fast, the plots were full of holes.[/quote]Glad to see acknowledgement of this from on high.[quote]These days I work as a clinical psychologist. I like to joke that, after screwing up so many little brains with cartoons, I’d better start fixing them.[/quote]Love it!