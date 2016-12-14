Year of the Monkey Optimus Primal Found at $39.99 at Ross

Monday, December 26th, 2016 11:35AM CST

Via fellow Seibertronian, we have a reported sighting of the Platinum Edition set of Optimus Primal (from the Beast Wars line) in the Year of the Monkey redeco from last year. The news part? It was priced down to $39.99 USD, at a Ross store in Arizona! Check it out in the image below.