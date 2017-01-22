Posted January 22nd, 2017 at 11:58am by megatronus - 13,680 views

Episode #164 "Getaway Was Right" - Host ScottyP with Megatronus, RodimusConvoy13, Razorclaw, and Counterpunch discuss the latest news, toys, and more.

January 08th, 2017

Episode #163 "Through The Space Hole" - Host ScottyP with Razorclaw0000 and Mr. Starscream (IDW comic-centric episode).

December 15th, 2016

Episode #162 "2016 Year In Review" - Host ScottyP with Counterpunch, xRotorstormx, Megatronus, RodimusConvoy13, and Razorclaw0000. Year-end retrospective on 2016 Transformers.

December 12th, 2016

Episode #161 "The Last Knight Forged" - 90 minutes dissecting the first Transformers 5: The Last Knight trailer, plus interview with creators of Transformers: Forged to Fight mobile game from Kabam.

December 04th, 2016

Episode #160 "Grappling with Memory" - Host RodimusConvoy13 with Megatronus, Jon3.0, and xRotorstomx discuss the latest news, toys, and more.

November 13th, 2016

Episode #159 "Imperfect Specks" - Host ScottyP with Megatronus, Counterpunch, and xRotorstomx. Includes special Black Friday discussion.

October 30th, 2016

Episode #158 "Altered Image" - Host ScottyP with Megatronus, RodimusConvoy13, and xRotorstomx. Discussion includes MP36 Megatron.

October 10th, 2016

Episode #157 "NYCC 2016" - Host ScottyP with xRotorstormx and Megatronus covering New York Comic Con 2016.

September 25th, 2016

Episode #156 "Gestalt Theory" - Host Scotty P with Jon 3.0, Counterpunch, and Megatronus discussing Combiners, Titans, and Revolution.

September 11th, 2016

Episode #155 "Pillarboxed" - Host Scotty P with Jon 3.0, Tigertrack, and xRotorstormx. Discussion includes 30th Anniversary edition of The Transformers: The Movie.

August 29th, 2016

Episode #154 "The Misfits" - Host ScottyP with Counterpunch, Tigertracks and xRotorstormx.

August 16th, 2016

Episode #153 - Host ScottyP with RodimusConvoy13, Counterpunch, TigerTrack, and Razorclaw0000. Seibertron discusses Transformers 5: The Last Knight.

August 16th, 2016

Mainframes Podcast Episode #152 "The Hollow Men" - Scotty P, Mr. Starscream, and Dr. Va'al discuss More Than Meets The Eye story arc "Dying of the Light" and MTMTE 55.

July 29th, 2016

Episode #151 "SDCC 2016" - LIVE video-recorded episode from San Diego Comic Con. Host ScottyP with Counterpunch, RodimusConvoy13, xRotorstormx, TigerTrack24, Megatronus, and Seibertron.

July 23rd, 2016

Announcement: Live streaming show on Seibertron Youtube Channel at 9 PM Eastern Time covering San Diego Comic Con 2016, including Hasbro Titans Return and Robots in Disguise reveals, IDW Publishing Transformers comics, and Machinima's Combiner Wars series.

July 19th, 2016

Announcement: First ever live streaming show on Saturday, July 23rd at 9 PM Eastern Time on Seibertron Youtube Channel to cover SDCC news including Generations Titans Return toys and IDW Publishing's post-Revolution comics.

July 11th, 2016

Episode #149 "Titans Arrive" - Host Scotty P with Rotorstorm, RodimusConvoy13, and Seibertron. Entire show dedicated to Titans Return toys and other recent Transformers Generations releases.

July 11th, 2016

Mainframes Podcast Episode #150 "Wreck. Rule." - Scotty P, Mr. Starscream, and Dr. Va'al discuss the completed Transformers series Sins of the Wreckers.

June 28th, 2016

Episode - ScottyP with Counterpunch and Tigertrack discussing comics, Beast Wars, Fort Max, Unicron, and toy packaging.

June 15th, 2016

Mainframes Podcast Episode 0 (pilot) - Scotty P, Mr. Starscream, and Dr. Va'al dive deep into More Than Meets The Eye Issue #53, focusing purely on Transformers comics.

June 15th, 2016

Episode #146 "Happy Accidents" - Host Scotty P with Megatronus, Seibertron, and RodimusConvoy13 covering Tokyo Toy Show and more.

May 26th, 2016

Episode #145 "May Mayhem" - Counterpunch, RodimusConvoy13, Rotorstorm, and Scotty P. Includes Beast Wars re-watch of Episodes 12 and 13 of first season.

May 18th, 2016

Episode #144 "Don't Touch That Dial" - Host Megatronus with Counterpunch and RodimusConvoy13.

May 02nd, 2016

Episode #143 "The Hangover: Hascon Edition" - Host ScottyP with Megatronus, Rotorstorm, and Jon3.0. Post-Botcon discussion.

April 18th, 2016

Episode #142 "Botcon 2016 Part 3: The Last One" - Final part of Botcon 2016 trilogy, reflecting on convention experience.

April 18th, 2016

Episode #141 "Botcon 2016 Part 2: Homers" - RodimusConvoy13 and Tigertrack discuss Botcon attendee exclusives and Hasbro panel reveals. Includes interview with Hasbro Transformers brand team.

April 18th, 2016

Episode #140 "Botcon 2016 Part 1: Eastbound and Down" - First of three Botcon 2016 episodes, recorded during road trip to Louisville.

March 29th, 2016

Episode #139 "No Deviations" - Host ScottyP with Megatronus, RodimusConvoy13, xRotorstormx, TigerTrack24, and Counterpunch. Celebrating 20th anniversary of Beast Wars.

March 20th, 2016

Episode #138 "#^@!( Off Megatron" - Host ScottyP with Seibertron, Razorclaw0000, and Starscream/Paul from Ript Apparel. All Comics, TV, and Games episode.

February 19th, 2016

Episode #137 "The St. Valentine's Day Toy Fair" - Host ScottyP with Counterpunch, Megatronus, Rotorstorm, and Tigertrack covering New York Toy Fair.

February 04th, 2016

Episode #136 "The Gathering" - Host Scotty P with Megatronus, RodimusConvoy13, Rotorstorm, and Tigertrack.

January 17th, 2016

Episode #135 "The Road To Multiverse" - Host ScottyP with Megatronus, RodimusConvoy13, and Jon 3.0. First episode of 2016.

January 04th, 2016

Episode #134 - Host ScottyP with Megatronus, Counterpunch, Tigertrack24, Razorclaw0000, and Starscream/Paul from Ript Apparel. Setting course into 2016.

December 20th, 2015

Episode #133 "2015 Superlatives" - Host ScottyP with Megatronus and xRotorstormx discussing what rocked 2015: toys, media, personal acquisitions.

December 02nd, 2015

Episode #132 "Watch Out For The Stinger" - Host ScottyP with Megatronus, Tigertrack, Counterpunch, and Jon3.0. Includes discussion of Sins of the Wreckers #1.

November 20th, 2015

Episode #131 "The Darkest Timeline" - Host Counterpunch with Megatronus, ScottyP and Rotorstorm.

November 03rd, 2015

Episode #130 "Retools" - Host ScottyP with Megatronus, xRotorstormx and RodimusConvoy13.

October 27th, 2015

Episode - Host Counterpunch with Jon 3.0, Megatronus, Razorclaw0000, Scotty P, Seibertron, Paul F, and Mooncake623 at TFcon USA 2015. Second half features TFcon USA's multi-podcast panel.

October 27th, 2015

Episode #129 "Nick Roche Talks Sins of the Wreckers" - Scotty P and Va'al interview IDW Transformers comic author Nick Roche about upcoming Transformers: Sins of the Wreckers.

October 12th, 2015

Episode #127 "Titans Return" - Host Scotty P with Counterpunch, Megatronus, Seibertron, and Tigertrack covering New York Comic Con 2015. Includes Seibertron's Q&A with Hasbro Transformers brand team.

September 28th, 2015

Episode #126 "False Finish" - Host ScottyP with xRotorstormx, Megatronus, and RodimusConvoy13. Includes discussion of Windblade #7.

September 16th, 2015

Episode #125 "Wrinkles" - Host ScottyP with Jon3.0 and Megatronus. Includes discussion of Botcon 2016 location.

August 31st, 2015

Episode #124 "Dogfight" - Host Counterpunch with xRotorstormx, TigerTrack24, jON3.0, and Megatronus. Includes discussion of detailed fan project from across the Atlantic.

August 23rd, 2015

Episode #123 "Vroom Vroom Vroom" - Host ScottyP with Megatronus, Rotorstorm, and Tigertrack.

August 07th, 2015

Episode #122 "The One Where Rodimus Sings" - Host Counterpunch with ScottyP, RodimusConvoy13, Megatronus, and Seibertron discussing news, comics, toys, and more.

July 22nd, 2015

Episode #121 "SDCC 2015" - Host ScottyP with RodimusConvoy13, xRotorstormx, TigerTrack24, and Seibertron live from San Diego Comic Con discussing rumors, reveals, and new comics.

July 06th, 2015

Episode #120 "Cons" - Host ScottyP with Counterpunch, Megatronus, and Seibertron. Includes special segment with interview of Colin Douglas.

June 27th, 2015

Episode #119 "One Hour BotCon" - Annual post-BotCon episode. Host Scot

Posted June 08th, 2015 at 1:04pm by xRotorstormx - 44,230 views

Welcome to the latest edition of the Seibertron.com Twincast / Podcast! This episode features your MC for the evening, ScottyP along with Seibertron, Jon 3.0, Megatronus, Rotorstorm, and RodimusConvoy13! Episode #118 "Countdown to Botcon 2015" is available directly and in our RSS Feed and should appear on iTunes, and Stitcher Radio within 24 to 48 hours of when you see this news post. As we begin the countdown to Botcon 2015, in this episode's special segment the Twincast chats with Pete - Read More

Posted May 28th, 2015 at 7:30am by Seibertron - 44,999 views

Welcome to the latest episode of the Seibertron.com Twincast / Podcast! This episode features your prodigal host Counterpunch, micron master ScottyP, pinball wizard xRotorstormx, and combiner wars junkie Megatronus - listen in as we discuss the latest news, toys, and more. Episode #117 "Block Town" is available directly and in our RSS Feed, and should appear on iTunes and Stitcher Radio within 24 to 48 hours of when you see this news post. We've got toys on the brain tonight folks, and we - Read More

