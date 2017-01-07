Richard "Dick" Gautier passes away
Saturday, January 14th, 2017 4:33PM CSTCategory: People News
Posted by: Burn Views: 13,552
Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply
Dick quietly passed away tonight
To many of us, Dick Gautier was the voice of Rodimus Prime/Hot Rod from the G1 cartoon as well as Apeface, Firebolt, and the Quintesson scientist from "The Killing Jar".
Some of you may even remember Mr Gautier as "Hymie", the KAOS built robot that eventually changed sides and became a part of CONTROL alongside Maxwell Smart and Agent 99 in Get Smart.
He had an extensive acting career both in front of the camera and behind the microphone and camera.
The staff of Seibertron.com pass on our condolences to Mr Gautiers wife and family.
Most Popular Transformers News
Leader Class Transformers: The Last Knight Shadow Spark Optimus Prime and Bumblebee Masterpiece42,795 views
Most Recent Transformers News
Robots in Disguise Activator Combiners Strongarm with Trickout and Bumblebee with StuntwingPosted 5 hours ago
TFsource News! MP-38, Sovereign, Eligos, Carnage, Hanzo, Mentarazor, Grassor, Voltron & More!Posted 7 hours ago
Posted by Decepticon Stryker on January 14th, 2017 @ 5:51pm CST
Posted by Optimum Supreme on January 14th, 2017 @ 6:44pm CST
Posted by jprime69 on January 14th, 2017 @ 10:22pm CST
Posted by chuckdawg1999 on January 15th, 2017 @ 12:36am CST
Posted by griftimus prime on January 15th, 2017 @ 3:22am CST
Posted by Rodimus Primal on January 15th, 2017 @ 11:30am CST
Posted by MGrotusque on January 15th, 2017 @ 1:03pm CST