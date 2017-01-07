Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

Richard "Dick" Gautier passes away

Transformers News: Richard "Dick" Gautier passes away

Saturday, January 14th, 2017 4:33PM CST

Category: People News
Posted by: Burn   Views: 13,552

It's unfortunate that we have to report on news such as this. Tess Hightower, the wife of Richard Gautier has made a simple Facebook post to announce the passing of her husband at the age of 85.

Dick quietly passed away tonight


To many of us, Dick Gautier was the voice of Rodimus Prime/Hot Rod from the G1 cartoon as well as Apeface, Firebolt, and the Quintesson scientist from "The Killing Jar".

Some of you may even remember Mr Gautier as "Hymie", the KAOS built robot that eventually changed sides and became a part of CONTROL alongside Maxwell Smart and Agent 99 in Get Smart.

He had an extensive acting career both in front of the camera and behind the microphone and camera.

The staff of Seibertron.com pass on our condolences to Mr Gautiers wife and family.
Credit(s): Tess Hightower - Facebook
News Categories: Toy News, Live Action Movie News, Comic Book News, Cartoon News, Site News, Rumors, Digital Media News, Event News, Collectables, Game News, Sponsor News, Store News, Company News, Site Articles, People News, Press Releases, Sightings, Reviews, Unlicensed Products News, Auctions, Interviews, Transtopia, Knock Offs, Editorials, Collector's Club News, Heavy Metal War, Podcast, Contests, Book News, Top Lists
Re: Richard "Dick" Gautier passes away (1852392)
Posted by Decepticon Stryker on January 14th, 2017 @ 5:51pm CST
Sad to see him gone. My condolences to his family and friends. I don't have much more to say about this.
Re: Richard "Dick" Gautier passes away (1852395)
Posted by Optimum Supreme on January 14th, 2017 @ 6:44pm CST
Oh man, I loved Hymie when I watched Get Smart reruns when I was a kid. RIP.
Re: Richard "Dick" Gautier passes away (1852410)
Posted by jprime69 on January 14th, 2017 @ 10:22pm CST
I was so blown away back in the day when I found out that Hymie from Get Smart voiced Hot Rod/ Rodimus Prime for season 3/4 of the G1 cartoon. An amazing talent with a long and storied career.. Huge cauldron of win. RIP.
Re: Richard "Dick" Gautier passes away (1852423)
Posted by chuckdawg1999 on January 15th, 2017 @ 12:36am CST
Last year my cable provider added the Buzzr network, which is all old game shows. My sister and I love watching it and was pleasantly surprised to find that Dick was a panelist on a few of them, notably a late 70's show that featured celebrity couples called Tattletales.
Re: Richard "Dick" Gautier passes away (1852434)
Posted by griftimus prime on January 15th, 2017 @ 3:22am CST
i liked the movie version of hotrod better. but he did a great rodimus on the show. rip
Re: Richard "Dick" Gautier passes away (1852463)
Posted by Rodimus Primal on January 15th, 2017 @ 11:30am CST
This is really sad. I've always loved the character and had hoped to meet him someday. My deepest condolences to his family.
Re: Richard "Dick" Gautier passes away (1852468)
Posted by MGrotusque on January 15th, 2017 @ 1:03pm CST
I always thought the voice for Rodimus Prime was spot on for the character.

