Richard "Dick" Gautier passes away

Saturday, January 14th, 2017

Dick quietly passed away tonight

Tess Hightower

It's unfortunate that we have to report on news such as this. Tess Hightower, the wife of Richard Gautier has made a simple Facebook post to announce the passing of her husband at the age of 85.To many of us, Dick Gautier was the voice of Rodimus Prime/Hot Rod from the G1 cartoon as well as Apeface, Firebolt, and the Quintesson scientist from "The Killing Jar".Some of you may even remember Mr Gautier as "Hymie", the KAOS built robot that eventually changed sides and became a part of CONTROL alongside Maxwell Smart and Agent 99 in Get Smart.He had an extensive acting career both in front of the camera and behind the microphone and camera.The staff of Seibertron.com pass on our condolences to Mr Gautiers wife and family.