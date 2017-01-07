iTunes Preview for IDW Transformers Lost Light 2

Rodimus and Co. find themselves in a dangerous place. Even more dangerous than on a planet that exploded from the inside. That’s already pretty dangerous. But where they are now? Oh boy.











Credit(s): iTunes Courtesy of the listing page on itunes we have been provided with a preview of IDW's Transformers Lost Light issue #2. Below is the description, followed by the preview - head back in a couple of weeks for more.

The story seems good, but Lawrence's art is reminding me (unfavorably) of Corin Howell. Goofy, cartoony facial expressions, and though characters are distinctive, none seem imposing or threatening. Twelve of Twelve (?) reminds me of Professor Princess from Animated. Just not a good style for this book, I'm afraid.



Also, Lug is also a fembot? Cool. Posted by Bounti76 on January 15th, 2017 @ 12:56pm CST

If non-living machines serve no purpose how can any Cybertronian have a redundant alt-mode? They exterminated the laser pointers, I assumed, because they had a mechanical replacement. Now we find out they don't have laser pointers at all anymore. So they don't have a way to call attention to large scale presentations?



Having finally read the first issue, I'm more confused than ever about the colonies and Cybertronian history. The colonies were lost, right? So what are a couple of Camiens doing hanging around decepticons? How did they get off world while their resources were running out? How were they able to get back to Cybertron at all when they were separated by a space-bridge?



Also, I hope Anode becomes more likeable. As of now she's kind of a very archetypal "Roberts" character. Posted by ricemazter on January 15th, 2017 @ 1:30pm CST

Why is Anode such an unlikable self insert oc?





Orginal characters were fine when there were only a handful of them as main characters such as Rung, Nautica and Drift and they were even likable but now it's like half the crew are unorginal original characters now.





Seriously Anode is such a douche and is female which means she can't be from Cybertron yet the flashback makes it look like her and Lug are from Cybertron during the war like wtf Roberts where did they come from... Posted by Deadput on January 15th, 2017 @ 4:05pm CST

Bounti76 wrote: The story seems good, but Lawrence's art is reminding me (unfavorably) of Corin Howell. Goofy, cartoony facial expressions, and though characters are distinctive, none seem imposing or threatening. Twelve of Twelve (?) reminds me of Professor Princess from Animated. Just not a good style for this book, I'm afraid.



I agree completely. Lawerance isn't terrible, but I still think Milne should have stayed as the main artist. I love his art, and it is far better suited to Lost Light.



Other than that, though, I really do like Lost Light. So far it looks as though it could be just as good as MTMTE. I am curious as to whether the "Geobomb" was actually what it seemed, or if it (or Rung) is part of the reason why the crew was transported to another universe.

Also, Lug tells Anode that she "made the pretty one with the sword collapse in front of his Conjunx Endura." Does this mean that Ratchet and Drift are now a couple? Did I miss something, or is this new? I agree completely. Lawerance isn't terrible, but I still think Milne should have stayed as the main artist. I love his art, and it is far better suited to Lost Light.Other than that, though, I really do like Lost Light. So far it looks as though it could be just as good as MTMTE. I am curious as to whether the "Geobomb" was actually what it seemed, or if it (or Rung) is part of the reason why the crew was transported to another universe.Also, Lug tells Anode that she "made the pretty one with the sword collapse in front of his Conjunx Endura." Does this mean that Ratchet and Drift are now a couple? Did I miss something, or is this new? Posted by Shockwave 8 on January 15th, 2017 @ 6:38pm CST

Other than that, though, I really do like Lost Light. So far it looks as though it could be just as good as MTMTE. I am curious as to whether the "Geobomb" was actually what it seemed, or if it (or Rung) is part of the reason why the crew was transported to another universe.

Also, Lug tells Anode that she "made the pretty one with the sword collapse in front of his Conjunx Endura." Does this mean that Ratchet and Drift are now a couple? Did I miss something, or is this new?

This is a reference to last issue, where Anode made Drift faint in front of Rodimus by somehow activating that vision.



They're not actually a couple [strike]not yet anyway[/strike], it's just a joke. This is a reference to last issue, where Anode made Drift faint in front of Rodimus by somehow activating that vision.They're not actually a couple [strike]not yet anyway[/strike], it's just a joke. Posted by Kurona on January 15th, 2017 @ 6:56pm CST

Let's all take a moment and realize just how much ass Megatron is going to kick in this functionist universe. He may be playing nice at the moment, but c'mon, its freaking Megatron in a freaking functionist universe. Ass will be smashed, and it shall be awesome. Posted by Ironhidensh on January 15th, 2017 @ 6:59pm CST

I'm wondering where they'll get a ship from once they somehow escape from the functionist universe. I'm hoping that's how they'll re-introduce First Aid (plus Mirage and the protectobots). I miss him so much Posted by Kurona on January 15th, 2017 @ 7:16pm CST

Off the bat, I was kind of annoyed with LL because it immediately seems to be moving off on a tangent with the [spoiler]functionist universe[/spoiler]. We just got through a major arc. There was a [spoiler]mutiny, people died[/spoiler], etc, and I think that these things should be much more immediate concerns from a story perspective instead of moving on to the next thing. So, why are we in the [spoiler]functionist universe[/spoiler], practically speaking I mean?



When the main cast first landed on [spoiler]the Necrobot's planet[/spoiler], we learned that Megatron wasn't too keen on [spoiler]dying[/spoiler] in the near future. His story arc has basically been wrapped up. He seems to [spoiler]have suppressed his violent urges, his best friend and greatest influence is back in his life, he's happier now than he has been for a long time[/spoiler]. So what does he still have left to do?



Suddenly, [spoiler]he's in a new universe along with his best buddy. A universe sorely in need of Megatron's revolutionary touch[/spoiler]. Since Robert's doesn't seem to care for Megatron too much, I can totally see Roberts [spoiler]leaving Megatron behind, so that the rest of Team Rodimus can continue having adventures without him[/spoiler].



I super hope that doesn't happen. I really, really hope you're right. I really enjoyed [spoiler]Megatron unleashed at the end of DotL[/spoiler], until his character arc faltered. I've been thinking a lot about MTMTE, LL, Roberts' writing in general, and I really hope this story doesn't go in a certain direction. From the beginning, I got the sense that Robert's doesn't really like having Megatron around. He's never really been interested in developing him from my perspective. Mostly, he acts like Ultra Magnus, only with fewer jokes at his expense.Off the bat, I was kind of annoyed with LL because it immediately seems to be moving off on a tangent with the [spoiler]functionist universe[/spoiler]. We just got through a major arc. There was a [spoiler]mutiny, people died[/spoiler], etc, and I think that these things should be much more immediate concerns from a story perspective instead of moving on to the next thing. So, why are we in the [spoiler]functionist universe[/spoiler], practically speaking I mean?When the main cast first landed on [spoiler]the Necrobot's planet[/spoiler], we learned that Megatron wasn't too keen on [spoiler]dying[/spoiler] in the near future. His story arc has basically been wrapped up. He seems to [spoiler]have suppressed his violent urges, his best friend and greatest influence is back in his life, he's happier now than he has been for a long time[/spoiler]. So what does he still have left to do?Suddenly, [spoiler]he's in a new universe along with his best buddy. A universe sorely in need of Megatron's revolutionary touch[/spoiler]. Since Robert's doesn't seem to care for Megatron too much, I can totally see Roberts [spoiler]leaving Megatron behind, so that the rest of Team Rodimus can continue having adventures without him[/spoiler].I super hope that doesn't happen. Posted by ricemazter on January 15th, 2017 @ 8:06pm CST

Off the bat, I was kind of annoyed with LL because it immediately seems to be moving off on a tangent with the [spoiler]functionist universe[/spoiler]. We just got through a major arc. There was a [spoiler]mutiny, people died[/spoiler], etc, and I think that these things should be much more immediate concerns from a story perspective instead of moving on to the next thing. So, why are we in the [spoiler]functionist universe[/spoiler], practically speaking I mean?



When the main cast first landed on [spoiler]the Necrobot's planet[/spoiler], we learned that Megatron wasn't too keen on [spoiler]dying[/spoiler] in the near future. His story arc has basically been wrapped up. He seems to [spoiler]have suppressed his violent urges, his best friend and greatest influence is back in his life, he's happier now than he has been for a long time[/spoiler]. So what does he still have left to do?



Suddenly, [spoiler]he's in a new universe along with his best buddy. A universe sorely in need of Megatron's revolutionary touch[/spoiler]. Since Robert's doesn't seem to care for Megatron too much, I can totally see Roberts [spoiler]leaving Megatron behind, so that the rest of Team Rodimus can continue having adventures without him[/spoiler].



I super hope that doesn't happen.



Maybe Terminus will volunteer to stay behind since he has all of Megatron's passion for revolution, but less capacity to take it to the same extreme. Maybe Terminus will volunteer to stay behind since he has all of Megatron's passion for revolution, but less capacity to take it to the same extreme. Posted by Blozor on January 15th, 2017 @ 8:47pm CST

Ironhidensh wrote: Let's all take a moment and realize just how much ass Megatron is going to kick in this functionist universe. He may be playing nice at the moment, but c'mon, its freaking Megatron in a freaking functionist universe. Ass will be smashed, and it shall be awesome. I'm so with you here. I'd bet something happens to Terminus and it's full on rage mode from there.



Also, with the comment about the date, I'm going to guess that the title of 34 (or was it 35?), "The Custom Made Now" might have more to it.



Finally, while I like 90% of the art in these pages, Rewind looks messy here. It's a face plate, not a face casserole dish. I'm so with you here. I'd bet something happens to Terminus and it's full on rage mode from there.Also, with the comment about the date, I'm going to guess that the title of 34 (or was it 35?), "The Custom Made Now" might have more to it.Finally, while I like 90% of the art in these pages, Rewind looks messy here. It's a face plate, not a face casserole dish. Posted by ScottyP on January 15th, 2017 @ 8:48pm CST

Kurona wrote: I'm wondering where they'll get a ship from once they somehow escape from the functionist universe. I'm hoping that's how they'll re-introduce First Aid (plus Mirage and the protectobots). I miss him so much



I do recall a particularly tortured version of Rung being alive in that universe, and I have a sort of hunch about his...purpose...that I'm keeping under my hat for the time being. I do recall a particularly tortured version of Rung being alive in that universe, and I have a sort of hunch about his...purpose...that I'm keeping under my hat for the time being. Posted by Blozor on January 15th, 2017 @ 8:57pm CST

I do recall a particularly tortured version of Rung being alive in that universe, and I have a sort of hunch about his...purpose...that I'm keeping under my hat for the time being. Do tell Do tell Posted by ScottyP on January 15th, 2017 @ 9:14pm CST

https://twitter.com/JLawrence_Art/statu ... 43/photo/1







The #LostLight 2 iTunes preview is really distorted. I looked at it and felt bilious. The actual thing will be fine. Look at Megatron...





A thing to keep in mind, maybe.

Also, Lawrence shared Lug's concept design sketch. Posted by Va'al on January 16th, 2017 @ 3:10am CST

Bounti76 wrote: The story seems good, but Lawrence's art is reminding me (unfavorably) of Corin Howell. Goofy, cartoony facial expressions, and though characters are distinctive, none seem imposing or threatening. Twelve of Twelve (?) reminds me of Professor Princess from Animated. Just not a good style for this book, I'm afraid.

I read this yesterday while visiting the front page at home, and you hit for me exactly why I haven't taking a liking to the new series yet.



For me, the art in both OP and LL is not as good as it was, and I'm not adjusted to it yet. That's why I can't enjoy these books as much right now.



Maybe I'll get over it, especially since Milne is still 50/50 with Lawrence on the book, but the art is what's dragging me down right now I read this yesterday while visiting the front page at home, and you hit for me exactly why I haven't taking a liking to the new series yet.For me, the art in both OP and LL is not as good as it was, and I'm not adjusted to it yet. That's why I can't enjoy these books as much right now.Maybe I'll get over it, especially since Milne is still 50/50 with Lawrence on the book, but the art is what's dragging me down right now Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 16th, 2017 @ 11:17am CST

Ditto.



im not liking this art at ALL.



Trade only is starting to look the way for me as i cant justify full whack for what i see as a substandard product.



pity as i like the story, but its faaaar too "till all are one" for me on the visuals front. Posted by partholon on January 16th, 2017 @ 1:04pm CST

Another anti-Lawrence rant:



The art is a significant backward step for the title.



Just as TF comics were emerging from the stigma of cutesy toy adverts for kids, we get this pseudo-super deformed regression.



Is there beef between Roberts and Milne? There seemed to be some undercurrent of perceived attrition in the last Milne interview I read (possibly on this site). Then there's his demotion to co-lead artist and the way they (didn't) tell him.



Swallow your pride IDW / Roberts and get Milne back in as the lead.



At the very least, get Lawrence to buck his ideas up; remind him that the mean age in this title's demographic is 20 years older than his style suggests! Posted by Quint on January 16th, 2017 @ 2:48pm CST

Just as TF comics were emerging from the stigma of cutesy toy adverts for kids, we get this pseudo-super deformed regression.



Is there beef between Roberts and Milne? There seemed to be some undercurrent of perceived attrition in the last Milne interview I read (possibly on this site). Then there's his demotion to co-lead artist and the way they (didn't) tell him.



Swallow your pride IDW / Roberts and get Milne back in as the lead.



At the very least, get Lawrence to buck his ideas up; remind him that the mean age in this title's demographic is 20 years older than his style suggests!

I'm not sure about beef between Milne and Roberts, but Milne found out he was not primary artist via Twitter and IDW didn't tell him he was being demoted. Twitter suggests IDW was supposed to tell Milne and didn't, and Roberts assumed he knew as he announced Lawrence coming on and drawing the first story arc. I'm not sure about beef between Milne and Roberts, but Milne found out he was not primary artist via Twitter and IDW didn't tell him he was being demoted. Twitter suggests IDW was supposed to tell Milne and didn't, and Roberts assumed he knew as he announced Lawrence coming on and drawing the first story arc. Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 16th, 2017 @ 2:52pm CST

Am I really the only one who has no problem with Lawrence...? His art looks fantastic and I really don't see a problem with it. In fact it was a pretty seamless continuation and transition from MTMTE for me - it just looks right, fits the series and honestly looks a lot like it used to while bringing it's own unique flair into the mix. I can see why it'd be distracting to get used to a new artist but I'm certainly not understanding the outright hatred for it. Posted by Kurona on January 16th, 2017 @ 3:01pm CST