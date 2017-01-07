Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

Takara 10th Anniversary 'Movie The Best' Shockwave Packaging Revealed

Friday, January 20th, 2017 12:21AM CST

Category: Toy News
Posted by: D-Maximus_Prime   Views: 18,032

Thanks to zairj2010 on Taobao, we have a pair of new images for the upcoming Takara 'Movie the Best' Shockwave, the redeco of Shockwave from Dark of the Moon that is celebrating some of the best figures made during the 10 years of the live-action film franchise! Shockwave's packaging draws inspiration from the 3rd film, as the packaging features Sentinel Prime and the Driller, as well as a Revenge of the Fallen and Age of Extinction era Bumblebee alongside his own close-up on the front. Shockwave is labelled as MB-04. Check out the packaging below, and let us know what you think in the comments section!

Transformers News: Takara 10th Anniversary 'Movie The Best' Shockwave Packaging Revealed

Transformers News: Takara 10th Anniversary 'Movie The Best' Shockwave Packaging Revealed
Credit(s): zairj2010 on Taobao
Re: Takara 10th Anniversary 'Movie The Best' Shockwave Packaging Revealed (1853328)
Posted by SG Roadbuster on January 20th, 2017 @ 7:56am CST
as much as it was featured in the film itself and the advertising, i'm shocked the Driller never got a toy itself.
Re: Takara 10th Anniversary 'Movie The Best' Shockwave Packaging Revealed (1853329)
Posted by Randomhero on January 20th, 2017 @ 8:00am CST
SG Roadbuster wrote:as much as it was featured in the film itself and the advertising, i'm shocked the Driller never got a toy itself.



...how? How you even do that?
Re: Takara 10th Anniversary 'Movie The Best' Shockwave Packaging Revealed (1853330)
Posted by RiddlerJ on January 20th, 2017 @ 8:28am CST
SG Roadbuster wrote:as much as it was featured in the film itself and the advertising, i'm shocked the Driller never got a toy itself.


Meanwhile, poor Shocky himself seemed like an afterthought in the movie.
Re: Takara 10th Anniversary 'Movie The Best' Shockwave Packaging Revealed (1853331)
Posted by william-james88 on January 20th, 2017 @ 8:28am CST
Randomhero wrote:
SG Roadbuster wrote:as much as it was featured in the film itself and the advertising, i'm shocked the Driller never got a toy itself.



...how? How you even do that?

A playset with metal tentacles.

There have already been TF tentacle playets before

Re: Takara 10th Anniversary 'Movie The Best' Shockwave Packaging Revealed (1853332)
Posted by RiddlerJ on January 20th, 2017 @ 8:29am CST
william-james88 wrote:
Randomhero wrote:
SG Roadbuster wrote:as much as it was featured in the film itself and the advertising, i'm shocked the Driller never got a toy itself.



...how? How you even do that?

A playset with metal tentacles.

There have already been TF tentacle playets before



Heck, there was the Ark playset from the same movie. I don't get why they didn't make a Driller for Legends Shockwave to ride around in.
Re: Takara 10th Anniversary 'Movie The Best' Shockwave Packaging Revealed (1853339)
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 20th, 2017 @ 10:10am CST
I really wanted a Driller. That thing was cool and had potential for a great playset styled toy
Re: Takara 10th Anniversary 'Movie The Best' Shockwave Packaging Revealed (1853348)
Posted by Randomhero on January 20th, 2017 @ 10:28am CST
RiddlerJ wrote:
william-james88 wrote:
Randomhero wrote:
SG Roadbuster wrote:as much as it was featured in the film itself and the advertising, i'm shocked the Driller never got a toy itself.



...how? How you even do that?

A playset with metal tentacles.

There have already been TF tentacle playets before



Heck, there was the Ark playset from the same movie. I don't get why they didn't make a Driller for Legends Shockwave to ride around in.



Yeah but it is a giant worm and I don't think it would have appealed at all especially since those play sets did not sell at all. It was at the time when we got the Ark and Prime did the energon drill and Wheeljacks ship and all of those things ended up on clearance racks.

If we had gotten a driller it Would have probably been an early concept of the thing when it looked like Shockwave was using a chariot and it probably would have ended up looking like a slug that also shelfwarmed until it went on clearance.
Re: Takara 10th Anniversary 'Movie The Best' Shockwave Packaging Revealed (1853360)
Posted by RAR on January 20th, 2017 @ 1:10pm CST
I have speculated before the best way to do the Driller as a toy is as a Hybrid toy - part action figure accessory and part Role play Gun (not unlike the 2016 Rescuebots toys with trailers).

You'd have a large nerf rifle like toy with a geared spinning mechanism with spinning rubberised tentacles on it and perhaps some Nerf projectiles - it would have a handle to hold for kids to use.

It would also fold the handle up and sit on the ground and when pushed along the tentacles would undulate and spin.

On the back it would open and have a spot to slot Voyager Shockwave onto it so he's basically pulling a huge trailer with a spray of tentacles on the back.

Also on the top it would have an opening hatch that Legion Shockwave could sit in.

That is how i'd do it - if you look the driller designs up (the whole thing) you can see what I mean.

Also possibly it could be posed in a eating a building pose up chair legs and such.
Re: Takara 10th Anniversary 'Movie The Best' Shockwave Packaging Revealed (1853375)
Posted by RazorSlash92 on January 20th, 2017 @ 2:32pm CST
Didn't the Cyberverse Shockwave figure came with the Driller?
Re: Takara 10th Anniversary 'Movie The Best' Shockwave Packaging Revealed (1853381)
Posted by Microraptor on January 20th, 2017 @ 3:06pm CST
RazorSlash92 wrote:Didn't the Cyberverse Shockwave figure came with the Driller?


No, he had this dumb tank-thing that mounted to the back of his alt mode and turned into a gun emplacement.
Re: Takara 10th Anniversary 'Movie The Best' Shockwave Packaging Revealed (1853450)
Posted by Ultra Markus on January 20th, 2017 @ 9:49pm CST
Randomhero wrote:
SG Roadbuster wrote:as much as it was featured in the film itself and the advertising, i'm shocked the Driller never got a toy itself.



...how? How you even do that?
i have seen custom work as the driller being a stationary object
and then putting the shockwave toy on it as a display

