Takara 10th Anniversary 'Movie The Best' Shockwave Packaging Revealed

Yeah but it is a giant worm and I don't think it would have appealed at all especially since those play sets did not sell at all. It was at the time when we got the Ark and Prime did the energon drill and Wheeljacks ship and all of those things ended up on clearance racks.If we had gotten a driller it Would have probably been an early concept of the thing when it looked like Shockwave was using a chariot and it probably would have ended up looking like a slug that also shelfwarmed until it went on clearance.

I have speculated before the best way to do the Driller as a toy is as a Hybrid toy - part action figure accessory and part Role play Gun (not unlike the 2016 Rescuebots toys with trailers).



You'd have a large nerf rifle like toy with a geared spinning mechanism with spinning rubberised tentacles on it and perhaps some Nerf projectiles - it would have a handle to hold for kids to use.



It would also fold the handle up and sit on the ground and when pushed along the tentacles would undulate and spin.



On the back it would open and have a spot to slot Voyager Shockwave onto it so he's basically pulling a huge trailer with a spray of tentacles on the back.



Also on the top it would have an opening hatch that Legion Shockwave could sit in.



That is how i'd do it - if you look the driller designs up (the whole thing) you can see what I mean.



Also possibly it could be posed in a eating a building pose up chair legs and such.