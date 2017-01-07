Takara 10th Anniversary 'Movie The Best' Shockwave Packaging Revealed
Friday, January 20th, 2017 12:21AM CSTCategory: Toy News
Posted by: D-Maximus_Prime Views: 18,032
Posted by SG Roadbuster on January 20th, 2017 @ 7:56am CST
Posted by Randomhero on January 20th, 2017 @ 8:00am CST
SG Roadbuster wrote:as much as it was featured in the film itself and the advertising, i'm shocked the Driller never got a toy itself.
...how? How you even do that?
Posted by RiddlerJ on January 20th, 2017 @ 8:28am CST
SG Roadbuster wrote:as much as it was featured in the film itself and the advertising, i'm shocked the Driller never got a toy itself.
Meanwhile, poor Shocky himself seemed like an afterthought in the movie.
Posted by william-james88 on January 20th, 2017 @ 8:28am CST
Randomhero wrote:SG Roadbuster wrote:as much as it was featured in the film itself and the advertising, i'm shocked the Driller never got a toy itself.
...how? How you even do that?
A playset with metal tentacles.
There have already been TF tentacle playets before
Posted by RiddlerJ on January 20th, 2017 @ 8:29am CST
william-james88 wrote:Randomhero wrote:SG Roadbuster wrote:as much as it was featured in the film itself and the advertising, i'm shocked the Driller never got a toy itself.
...how? How you even do that?
A playset with metal tentacles.
There have already been TF tentacle playets before
Heck, there was the Ark playset from the same movie. I don't get why they didn't make a Driller for Legends Shockwave to ride around in.
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 20th, 2017 @ 10:10am CST
Posted by Randomhero on January 20th, 2017 @ 10:28am CST
RiddlerJ wrote:william-james88 wrote:Randomhero wrote:SG Roadbuster wrote:as much as it was featured in the film itself and the advertising, i'm shocked the Driller never got a toy itself.
...how? How you even do that?
A playset with metal tentacles.
There have already been TF tentacle playets before
Heck, there was the Ark playset from the same movie. I don't get why they didn't make a Driller for Legends Shockwave to ride around in.
Yeah but it is a giant worm and I don't think it would have appealed at all especially since those play sets did not sell at all. It was at the time when we got the Ark and Prime did the energon drill and Wheeljacks ship and all of those things ended up on clearance racks.
If we had gotten a driller it Would have probably been an early concept of the thing when it looked like Shockwave was using a chariot and it probably would have ended up looking like a slug that also shelfwarmed until it went on clearance.
Posted by RAR on January 20th, 2017 @ 1:10pm CST
You'd have a large nerf rifle like toy with a geared spinning mechanism with spinning rubberised tentacles on it and perhaps some Nerf projectiles - it would have a handle to hold for kids to use.
It would also fold the handle up and sit on the ground and when pushed along the tentacles would undulate and spin.
On the back it would open and have a spot to slot Voyager Shockwave onto it so he's basically pulling a huge trailer with a spray of tentacles on the back.
Also on the top it would have an opening hatch that Legion Shockwave could sit in.
That is how i'd do it - if you look the driller designs up (the whole thing) you can see what I mean.
Also possibly it could be posed in a eating a building pose up chair legs and such.
Posted by RazorSlash92 on January 20th, 2017 @ 2:32pm CST
Posted by Microraptor on January 20th, 2017 @ 3:06pm CST
RazorSlash92 wrote:Didn't the Cyberverse Shockwave figure came with the Driller?
No, he had this dumb tank-thing that mounted to the back of his alt mode and turned into a gun emplacement.
Posted by Ultra Markus on January 20th, 2017 @ 9:49pm CST
Randomhero wrote:i have seen custom work as the driller being a stationary objectSG Roadbuster wrote:as much as it was featured in the film itself and the advertising, i'm shocked the Driller never got a toy itself.
...how? How you even do that?
and then putting the shockwave toy on it as a display